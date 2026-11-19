In November 2006, a 48-year-old man with recurrent glioblastoma strapped on an experimental electric-field device as part of a Phase III clinical trial. He had already thrown everything modern oncology had at the disease—three brain surgeries, a dozen rounds of temozolomide chemotherapy, Gamma Knife radiation, and carmustine wafers. Yet after every single treatment, the cancer came back.

His next MRI looked even worse. Even after joining this last-ditch clinical trial, the tumor appeared to be growing once again. Under the usual logic of medicine, that is the signal to stop and try something else.

Instead, the device stayed on. Over the following months, the scan slowly began to change. The enhancing tissue faded, and the tumor finally gave up.

Years later, he was still wearing the device, prompting his doctors to publish his case: more than six years of continuous treatment for a cancer where long-term survival is exceedingly rare, silenced only after introducing the electric fields.

His story is remarkable, yet it did not happen in a vacuum. It echoes an event from two years earlier in a Prague hospital—and behind both lies a retired professor’s basement.

A Basement in Haifa

Yoram Palti was born in Haifa in 1937. His doctoral research focused on how electric fields travel through nerve fibers—a subject that seemed to have little to do with cancer. Instead of chasing that thread, he built a distinguished career in academic medicine, helping establish the Technion’s medical faculty and heading its physiology department. By the late 1990s, however, he had grown restless. He wanted to get back to the lab.

So he returned to an old question. Around 2000, he carved out a makeshift laboratory in the basement of his Haifa home to test a radical hypothesis: could weak, rapidly alternating electric fields disrupt cancer cells as they divide? Working from his basement, he ran the initial calculations, conducted the first cell experiments, and founded Novocure to carry the idea forward. Grainy early videos showing those fields physically tearing dividing cancer cells apart provided the first visual proof that he was onto something.

Palti died on January 11, 2026, at age 88—four years after receiving the Israel Prize for his pioneering work.

A Flicker Too Fast to Feel

The idea rests entirely on timing. Household electrical current in the United States alternates 60 times a second—slow enough to jolt nerves and contract muscles. Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) alternate 150,000 to 200,000 times a second, thousands of times faster. At that blistering speed, nerve and muscle membranes simply cannot keep up, much like how a movie’s separate frames blur into a seamless moving image.

The patient feels nothing, yet inside the tumor, dividing cells are caught in a trap. The rapid fields interfere with the mitotic spindle, the microscopic scaffold of fibers that pulls chromosomes apart when a cell splits in two. Because cancer cells divide at different angles, the device also rotates the direction of the field once per second to ensure no dividing cell escapes its reach.

Because healthy cells are smaller and shaped differently than tumor cells, they have a different electrical resonance threshold. By tuning the device to 150 kHz for pancreatic, lung, and mesothelioma tumors—or 200 kHz for glioblastoma—the electric fields concentrate inside dividing cancer cells while leaving normal, healthy cells completely unharmed.

In 2011, the FDA approved the therapy for recurrent glioblastoma after trials showed survival rates comparable to chemotherapy, but with far fewer systemic side effects.

Comparable, however, is not spectacular. For most patients, the device was no miracle. Yet buried inside the trial data was a pattern that demanded closer attention: responses to the fields came slowly, taking a median of about five months to appear—and when they finally arrived, they lasted. An early scan, in other words, could easily deceive.

Prague, 2004

The very first patients to receive Tumor Treating Fields for confirmed glioblastoma were treated at Na Homolce Hospital in Prague during a 2004–2005 pilot study of 20 people. Half had recurrent disease, and half were newly diagnosed. To eliminate any doubt about the diagnosis, every tumor was verified by two independent laboratories. Treatment itself lasted only a year to a year and a half.

Four of those 20 patients are the reason this story is told. Years after the trial ended, they were not just alive—they were thriving. A 2012 follow-up found all four more than seven years out, healthy and completely off treatment. By 2017, they had crossed the twelve-year mark. A 2020 update put them near fifteen years, still without a trace of recurrence.

Put those numbers in perspective. For glioblastoma, fewer than one percent of patients normally survive to ten years. Yet in that original pilot study, patients who received at least a year of the new electrical-field therapy were surviving at a rate of 20 percent.

Who were these four outliers—and what kept them alive when almost everyone else dies?