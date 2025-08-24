For all my readers who are now familiar with our CSC Cancer Tree which was featured in the 2020 book, Surviving Cancer, COVID-19 and Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution, we have news! The tree has just been given a makeover by Dr. Paul Marik and the IMA artists.

Below is the 2020 traditional tree:

Dr. Marik and the IMA have improved on the tree’s illustration as shown in their recent Substack here. But more importantly, they have helped reach a vastly wider audience. There is now much realistic hope that the word will get out to patient and oncologist alike. And once this has happened, we will witness improved clinically outcomes. We will witness the long-awaited paradigm shift in cancer care.

The timing is perfect as we are now in an era where cancer is overtaking heart disease as the number one cause of death. The timing is perfect because we are now witnessing a dramatic uptick in cancer cases as a result of widespread spike protein toxicity. And the timing is perfect because using the CSC model, we now have a God-given opportunity to intervene and prevent cancer recurrences following remission.

God Bless Dr. Paul Marik and the IMA

Kudos to Dr. Marik and the Independent Medical Alliance - formerly the FLCCC. At this time, please allow me to express my sincere appreciation for their incredibly brave and lifesaving work.

I owe Dr. Marik and the IMA a huge debt of gratitude for their kind collaboration and support of CSC awareness and the furtherance of cancer research.

The word is now out on Cancer Stem Cells and the role they play in regrowing cancers. It has been my dream that all patients treated for cancer should take Cancer Stem Cell blockers. And the list of the most effective agents proven to block these dreaded Cancer Stem Cells is listed in the table below:

For guidance and a summary, please refer to this handy brochure Dr. Marik and I helped construct, all courtesy of the IMA. It is the perfect document to share with your family physician and oncologist.

Download PDF: The Guide to Cancer Stem Cells

The Top 10 CSC Blockers

Which drugs or supplements at what dosages should one’s physician prescribe to suppress Cancer Stem Cell growth? In other words, which agents at what strengths will block the major CSC signaling pathways to provide the patient the greatest chance for long term remission?

All of this is covered in our other brochure below, again with courtesy of the IMA:

Download PDF: Approach to Repurposed Drugs for Cancer (an up-to-date version can always be found on the IMA website).

Here are some of the brochure highlights:

Important Cautions & Contraindications:

While repurposed drugs and natural compounds can play a powerful role in cancer care, several require special care and monitoring. Always discuss these with your physician before starting or adjusting therapy.

Curcumin – May increase bleeding risk. Stop prior to surgery. Added cautions with anticoagulants, antiplatelets, or NSAIDs.

Doxycycline – Minimal impact on the microbiome, but long-term use should still be considered carefully.

Green Tea Extract (EGCG) – Risk of hepatotoxicity. Keep total intake below 800 mg/day, ramp slowly, and take with food (± vitamin C). Avoid in liver disease. Do not combine curcumin with piperine due to added liver risk. Monitor LFTs.

Metformin + Berberine – Combination may cause hypoglycemia. Monitor closely or reduce one of the agents.

Zinc (in Prostate Cancer) – Low doses may be helpful in early non-metastatic disease, but avoid high-dose or long-term use, as this may increase risk and aggressiveness.

More Detail on Which Cancers the Brochure Addresses:

The goal remains the same: to block multiple cancer stem cell (CSC) pathways while balancing safety and adaptability. But the details matter, and they shift depending on tumor type, stage, and clinical picture.

Prostate

Breast

Colorectal

Lung — Small Cell (SCLC)

Lung — Non-Small Cell (NSCLC)

Melanoma

Ovarian

Endometrial (uterine)

Liver (hepatocellular carcinoma)

Head & Neck squamous cell carcinoma

Pancreatic*

Gastric*

Glioblastoma*

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (pediatric)

Esophageal*

Sarcomas*

Special Considerations

It’s worth highlighting that a few cancer types require special attention within this framework. While the principles of repurposed therapy apply broadly, these cancers carry unique challenges and warrant extra consideration:

* Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancers often have significantly poorer outcomes compared to most other cancers. Metastases to the liver and lungs are common, and median survival for advanced disease remains limited. Many repurposed drugs show little direct activity against pancreatic cancer cells, though certain agents adapted from the Bigelsen Treatment Protocol may provide targeted benefit.

* Gastric Cancer

The prognosis for gastric cancer varies widely depending on stage and patient factors. While localized disease may carry a relatively favorable survival rate, outcomes drop sharply once the cancer becomes regional or metastatic. This variability underscores the importance of tailoring repurposed drug strategies to individual disease stage and context.

* Glioblastoma (GBM)

Glioblastoma remains one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant cancers, with survival often measured in months. Repurposed drugs may help by targeting resistant cancer stem cells and working synergistically with conventional therapies. Treatment must also account for the blood–brain barrier and the tumor’s strong immunosuppressive environment. Current evidence suggests the best results come when repurposed agents are layered on top of standard therapy, and while certain combination strategies (e.g., modified citrus pectin + PD-1 inhibitors + ivermectin) look promising, robust clinical validation is still lacking.

* Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)

ESCC is highly lethal, and new approaches are urgently needed. Several repurposed drugs appear especially relevant—including azithromycin (weekly, limited course), curcumin, EGCG, vitamin D, quercetin, ivermectin, mebendazole, metformin, resveratrol, and atorvastatin. These agents may offer synergistic benefit alongside conventional treatment and deserve close attention in collaborative patient-clinician decision-making.

* Sarcomas

Sarcomas are rare but often highly aggressive cancers, frequently diagnosed late. Their metabolism is dominated by the Warburg effect, making metabolic interventions attractive. Repurposed agents such as propranolol (especially in angiosarcoma), EGCG, curcumin, vitamin D, mebendazole, and high-dose IV vitamin C are highlighted as potential adjuncts. Because of their biology, sarcomas are a strong case for integrating repurposed therapies with conventional treatment from the outset.

Please Support the Independent Medical Alliance & Dr. Paul Marik

Welcome to the IMA’s Journal, the Journal of Independent Medicine:

“Conventional cancer treatments have fallen short for too many. It’s time to evaluate innovative, less toxic therapies that can redefine what’s possible for patients and their families.” — Dr. Paul Marik

For just a few short weeks, IMA is running a special match campaign: thanks to three generous donors, every donation will be doubled. Help us turn $250,000 into $500,000—and fund the cancer care patients actually need.

👉 DOUBLE YOUR DONATION TODAY!