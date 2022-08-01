The Doctor - by Luke Fildes - 1891

"You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time."

This quote is attributed to Abraham Lincoln, ranked as the greatest United States president, mainly for his leadership during the Civil War and his unswerving morality in pursuing civil rights for all Americans.

Today, we have no such leader in the White House. Still, we are blessed with some physicians and scientists of exceptional character. The most shining examples are Pierre Kory, Robert Malone, Peter McCullough, George Fareed, Brian Tyson, Harvey Risch, Tess Lawrie, Didier Raoult, and the late Vladimir Zelenko. Dr. Didier Raoult, the world’s foremost expert on hydroxychloroquine and viruses led the way in early 2020. And he was among the first to be viciously attacked. The reader is directed to his book, published in French, which details the depths to which our medical establishments have been corrupted in America and abroad. To these brave physicians, I dedicate this article today to the proverbial doctor’s doctor – the great heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic who remembered their Hippocratic Oaths and placed the health of their patients first and foremost – even to the extent of risking their own careers. Allow me to illustrate the point using Dr. Pierre Kory as an example.

Dr. Kory's ascent began when he testified in Senator Ron Johnson's Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in May 2020. During that first hearing, Kory testified that more should be done for COVID-19, including adding steroids. "The lack of steroids may be a critical absence in the treatment strategies of these patients."

When the government's so-called "experts" recommended AGAINST steroids, Dr. Kory dared to challenge the status quo, and he quickly turned out to be correct. In June 2020, the Recovery Trial proved steroids helped reduce COVID-19 deaths by one-third, and the medical world suddenly supported Dr. Kory's pro-steroid approach.

Thus Kory's star began to rise, and he was invited to testify again, this time live before Senator Ron Johnson's December 9, 2020 hearing. During this hearing, Kory unveiled a bombshell.

He spoke about another drug, Ivermectin, which showed significant effectiveness against all stages of COVID-19.

"And so, with great pride and significant optimism, I am here to report that our group, led by Professor Paul E. Marik, has developed a highly effective protocol for preventing and early treatment of COVID-19. In the last 3-4 months, emerging publications have provided conclusive data on the profound efficacy of the anti-parasitic, anti-viral anti-inflammatory agent, Ivermectin in all stages of the disease. Nearly all studies are demonstrating the therapeutic potency and safety of Ivermectin in preventing transmission and progression of illness in nearly all who take the drug."

Pierre Kory's passionate testimony was captured in the live broadcast. It quickly became the talk of the land, and it went viral on YouTube and gave hope to many physicians like me that a repurposed drug already FDA-approved and safe for other conditions also worked well against COVID-19.

Ivermectin, a Nobel Prize-winning drug discovered by Satoshi Omura and developed by William Campbell and his team at Merck, single-handedly extinguished River Blindness as a significant cause of sight loss in Africa and South America. It has been deployed in billions of doses and found safe and effective.

Thus, Dr. Kory and his team's discovery should have been welcomed with open arms by a world in the throes of death, lockdown, and destruction during the Winter Surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this brings me back to Lincoln's quote about fooling people. Those dark political forces that valued profits over lives and control over health decided to attack Dr. Kory and his message. Because at the same time as Kory's revelation, Big Pharma and the captured NIH, CDC, and FDA had other marching orders - the planned mRNA vaccine rollout.

And part and parcel of this vaccine rollout relied upon achieving an EUA for the vaccines. This Emergency Use Authorization was very specific. Under Section III (B) (1d), there could be no effective alternative drug.

"For FDA to issue an EUA, there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition."

Assuming that Ivermectin worked as well as Dr. Kory's Senate Testimony claimed - as we now know it does with the benefit of hindsight - the powers that be could not allow it to be approved in any way, shape, or form. Otherwise, the vaccine manufacturers, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer, and the United States government, which stood to lose many billions, would be sorely disappointed.

So they began their coordinated disinformation campaign designed to fool Americans. This campaign had already started by destroying another repurposed drug, Hydroxychloroquine, and they had used the power of the media. The Op-Ed, "Snakeoil Salesman of the US Senate," was published a few days following the November Senate Testimony in another Ron Johnson hearing.

With an all-star lineup of witnesses, Yale's Dr. Harvey Risch, Baylor's Dr. Peter McCullough, and Harvard's Dr. George Fareed thoroughly trounced the lone government shill, Dr. Ashish Jha.

In a decisive cross-examination, Senator Johnson asked Jha how many COVID patients he had personally treated. Jha hesitated and waffled. He was asked again. Finally, Jha sheepishly admitted he had treated not a single one.

However, Jha's Snakeoil article was to be the first of many disinformation pieces designed to salvage the vaccine program and fool Americans into avoiding Ivermectin at all costs - and those costs would soon number more than one million lives.

In Uttar Pradesh, India, an area of comparable population size to the United States, where Ivermectin was widely employed, only 23,567 lives were lost to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University CSSE COVID-19 data. This toll represents a 97% lower PER CAPITA death rate than the United States, which banned Ivermectin.

The comparison proved to be embarrassing to the CDC, and they took great pains to silence any news about India and COVID as a result. Some called it “India’s Ivermectin Blackout.”

However, the news of India could not be fully contained, and when the story of the WHO’s use of Ivermectin in Uttar Pradesh was published, millions of Americans found out.

Dr. Kory explained in a recent interview with The Epoch Times that despite the best efforts by the CDC, NIH, and FDA to ban Ivermectin in most developed nations, about 25% of the world still uses it, and they exposed the lie being told about it.

"I had a front row seat to endless, pervasive disinformation about Ivermectin, and I will tell you, they largely succeeded. In most of the advanced health economies around the world, it's not recommended. Most of those agencies which are under the influence and control of the pharmaceutical industry specifically do not recommend but get this, 25% of the planet lives in a country where Ivermectin is broadly available, widely used, if not recommended, by those governments. So, it's not the whole world, but the advanced health economies of the world have done a really good job controlling media and the agencies to dissuade doctors from using (it). And they've done even more. Now, if you try to prescribe it, the hospitals first removed it from their formularies... it's one of the safest drugs known to man, yet they removed it... it's not only the tactics they deployed but the power they hold. It rippled down to retail pharmacies; they would not fill my prescriptions anymore...and they say no, I won't fill it; it's too dangerous. And that's the war I've had to fight [26:48]."

Even the interviewer, Jan Jekielek, Senior Editor for the Epoch Times, knew better, "I'm just going to have to comment, because I've said this before in interviews, how many billions of people have taken Ivermectin for River Blindness... didn't someone win a Nobel Prize for it...I can't believe we're still talking about this, and I'm still flummoxed."

But Jan Jekielek is not the only non-physician who sees through the massive propaganda campaign. Legions of everyday Americans are catching on as they realize the narrative is flawed. And that narrative is not limited to the lie that Ivermectin is dangerous or ineffective.

What is most apparent now, says Kory, is the massive rise in patients with vaccine injuries, sudden death, heart attacks, strokes, and cancers appearing in emergency rooms.

"The ability to suppress the scope and scale of vaccine injuries is starting to slip. The ERs, neurologists, cardiologists, and oncologists are seeing many diseases in young people that they've never seen before: heart attack, stroke, sudden death, and cancers. And you cannot suppress that - You cannot continue to suppress that...the safe and effective narrative is now being questioned - the number of people showing up for their boosters is at a plateau, if not decreasing. And so I think the truth about the vaccine might come out sooner than the truth about Ivermectin [33:40]."

Many physicians are discussing these unusual vaccine injuries suddenly surfacing in children. Dr. Paul Thomas, a pediatrician, observed, "So we start seeing myocarditis in kids. I'd never seen a case in my entire career. (Now) I've already had a kid hospitalized for myocarditis. He went to the pharmacy, got a vaccine, once it was approved for his age group - his parents took him - he survived, but I don't think he will ever be the same [38:20]."

Dr. Michelle Perro added, "It's a bizarre slew of symptoms, and things we have not seen in children are happening to children like POTS where kids can't stand up, kids dropping down from heart attacks [43:35].”

For those unfamiliar with POTS, it means postural orthostatic hypotension and is extremely common in the vaccine-injured population. See John Campbell’s interview with cyclist Kyle Warner for a vivid description of POTS and how it disabled him from mountain biking and mundane tasks like even trying to get out of bed [4:51]. With POTS, Kyle found he could not perform simple tasks like frying an egg without noticing an overwhelming rise in heart rate. Beyond POTS are frank heart attacks.

Pediatrician Perro continued, “Heart attacks DO NOT HAPPEN IN CHILDREN. A stroke drug was released in June by the FDA for children. Why do kids need a stroke drug? And myocarditis is 1 in 200,000... I've seen two cases before in my career before. I haven't seen any in decades...And even in kids who have not been jabbed...I believe there's the transmission of the spike protein. There are papers on it, Paul, that you can acquire it, especially from the recently vaccinated. You can pick up the spike protein BECAUSE IT'S A NANOPARTICLE. You breathe it [43:50]."

Dr. Perro stated, "I think this is nothing short of massive Pediacide. And I say not to succumb. Not to give your body's sovereignty to a government that clearly is not protecting your child - and you must protect your own. If the pediatricians are not going to do it, then you need to do it yourself. And I know we are going to rise up. Pediatricians are going to rise up, and parents must say no. If it means pulling your kids out of theatre camp, or soccer school, then do it. Create your own [45:00]."

Dr. Perro coauthored an article with MIT scientist Dr. Seneff on the subject of Pediacide, which is essentially genocide of children.

Dr. Paul Thomas, the podcast host, warned, "Parents, please listen. It is only you now. Most pediatricians aren't going to protect you. The government is not going to protect you. Pharma has a bullseye on your kids - they're stopping at nothing. They have no soul; they have no conscience [46:22]."

Dr. Perro framed it more positively. "Parents, you can do this! Our grandparents and great-grandparents knew how to do this. We are empowering you to take back your kids' health and teach you through one of the new websites just launched - Regeneration Health International [46:45]."

Dr. Perro explains that the ongoing production of toxic spike protein in the vaccinated is causing these health problems. When asked how she approaches patients suffering from post-mRNA vaccine injuries, Perro responded. First, she cited a paper from Stanford that showed (toxic) spike protein continues to be made in the body's germinal centers of lymph nodes for months after the vaccination [39:06]. Then she explained how she employed Ivermectin to bind it.

"You have to stop that process of ongoing spike production because the spike is the weapon. I like to bind it up. I would use either Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine to bind it. Bind up spike so it cannot bind to ACE-2 receptors so it cannot cause endothelial damage, it cannot cause platelet activation and all that stuff that we know [39:45]."

Perro also advises boosting glutathione levels which can be done using NAC - N Acetyl Cysteine, a drug used for over 40 years to detoxify patients emergently following Tylenol overdoses. She believes that increasing glutathione may offset the spike. Perro points out that the FDA "went after" NAC by increasing its regulation "so it had to be on target [40:25]."

She advises boosting antioxidant levels by supplementing with Vitamin C and Omega III oils. In addition, Perro explains the immune system is weakened by an impaired microbiome and strengthened by adding Vitamin D and fermented foods.

She notes that Epsom salt footbaths with Borax will help eliminate nanoparticles. [41:30]. Perro strives to reduce inflammation - which is produced by the nanoparticles - by adding IL-6 inhibitors, including curcumin and turmeric.

Listening to Dr. Perro, I could not help but recall that Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Fareed, and Dr. Tyson famously saved many thousands of lives using a combination of Vitamin C, D, and Hydroxychloroquine which aligned perfectly with Dr. Perro's strategy.

I could not ignore that Dr. Kory's discovery of the repurposed drug Ivermectin for COVID-19 might not just have saved a million lives in Uttar Pradesh alone. It could now benefit millions of vaccine-injured patients around the globe for years to come.

Nor could I ignore the fact that repurposed drugs had saved the life of my friend and colleague from Glioblastoma, as I wrote in my book, Surviving Cancer COVID-19 and Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution.

Evan has thrived for 31 months with the addition of Repurposed Drugs and the COC 4 drug cocktail of Atorvastatin, Doxycycline, Metformin, and Mebendazole, despite the average survival with his GBM being less than half that using standard of care. Hence my ongoing anger at the system for failing to inform all GBM patients about this option. How many others with Glioblastoma might still be alive today had the medical establishment told every GBM family that the COC 4 drug protocol could, on average double the survival and, in some cases, result in a complete cure?

No mention of Glioblastoma and repurposed drugs would be complete without mentioning Professor Ben Williams’ remarkable success using a cocktail of dozens of repurposed drugs and supplements. He has now survived his GBM for more than 27 years, and it is my fervent hope and prayer that my friend Evan breaks his record.

Where is morality? Where is Abe Lincoln when we need him most? The question of why is one every reader must ask themselves, and your answer may be similar to mine. Your health and longevity are no longer our nation’s priority. Profits at your expense instead are their sole goal.

Everyone diagnosed with terminal cancer MUST be informed about the existence of the Care Oncology Clinic and the option of adding the 4 drug COC cocktail.

Not surprisingly, the Care Oncology Clinic advised Evan to begin Curcumin - in addition to the COC protocol. I would add that anything that raises glutathione levels is desirable. Adequate glutathione levels are crucial when dealing with impaired immune function due to cancer or viruses. As I discuss in my Coffee Book, whey protein supplementation is also proven to elevate glutathione levels.

The lactoferrin component of whey is particularly potent, and besides raising glutathione levels, it is a potent antiviral. In addition, Salaris, Scarpa, et al. wrote an article in PubMed about the protective effects of lactoferrin against SARS-CoV-2.

Whey-based products treat various cancers, HIV, cystic fibrosis, and other diseases, including viruses.

And since 2013, whey protein has become an essential everyday staple in my family’s life due to its ability to raise crucial glutathione levels. Moreover, it is more urgent now than ever in the age of COVID-19 and mRNA vaccines with ubiquitous shedding of inflammatory nanoparticles.

So in closing, as we witness a relentless assault on our freedoms and bodily sovereignty, it has become necessary to form independent and parallel health alliances [Dr. Michelle Perro], parallel economies using cash [Catherine Austin Fitts], and even a parallel World Health Council [Dr. Tess Lawrie]. Doctors who wish to continue the honorable tradition of exercising their Hippocratic Oaths have found that they must distance themselves from the profit-oriented policies of Big Pharma and the WHO.

Yes, the narrative that the mRNA vaccines are safe and effective is slipping as we witness more and more heart attacks, sudden deaths, strokes, POTS, and unexplained complications by the millions of people following the vaccine.

As we witness the opposite with Ivermectin and other repurposed drugs, and as we see survival in incurable cancers, the truth is slowly emerging. mRNA vaccines are neither safe nor effective, and repurposed drugs can and do save lives.

And Lincoln's quote has never been more relevant. While the most powerful lobby in history can buy the media, purchase most politicians, and control the world's health policy, it cannot - despite its vast power - fool all the people all the time.