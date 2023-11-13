Allow me to borrow a brilliant piece from Dr. Suneel Dhand, one of my favorite physicians. I will paraphrase Dr. Dhand’s comments on each of these myths we have been told.

Anyone from their 30s to their 80s may recognize some of these recommendations given over the last few decades. I know because I fell for them to the detriment of my health.

Fortunately, like Dr. Dhand, I learned from these mistakes and regained my health by skipping breakfast, eating lots of eggs, avoiding margarine, and adding supplements like Vitamin D, Omega 3 Fish Oil, and Curcumin.

LIE NUMBER ONE: Eat margarine and not butter.

“My goodness, how many of us grew up with that recommendation? Margarine is much better for your heart and vascular system. It contains ‘healthier fats’ whereas butter contains saturated fat - you must avoid it. And I remember this all the time growing up. I used to put margarine on my toast, and I used margarine on my foods because I thought and had been told it was much better for you. And minimize butter intake.

Fast forward to now and I do anything to avoid margarine. I will not touch it because the general rule is anything which is man-made or artificially synthesized in a factory is never going to be better for you than something which is natural. So full fat organic butter it is for me every single time. I do not touch margarine. I do not believe the evidence by any stretch of the imagination supports the use of margarine over butter.”

LIE NUMBER TWO: Eggs are bad for you. They are really bad for you because they are high in saturated fat and the yellow of the egg, the yolk, is high in cholesterol. You should avoid that.

“How many of us heard that recommendation for decades and decades? It goes back to the middle of the last century and some deep-rooted corruption starting in the United States which was all part of the lipid hypothesis, and it helped make food corporations very rich indeed.

But I do not believe eggs are bad for you. I believe they are a superfood and I eat four to five eggs on most days. They are a superfood, and they really are packed with great nutrients and contain a good amount of protein. I only eat high quality eggs - organic pasture raised. Treat the hens well and they will produce good, high-quality eggs.”

JR HOPE: They are also high in Vitamin D which is a Tier-One Repurposed Drug -Supplement. It helps prevent and treat cancer, and it is a powerful immune-boosting agent that can help fight off COVID-19 or other viruses.

LIE NUMBER THREE: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

“How many authorities have we heard say that? But it’s the most important meal of the day for food corporations who have made a ton of money - billions and billions of dollars over the years - pushing people to have pro-inflammatory, sugary addictive cereal first thing in the morning to help with their bottom line.

But really? Is breakfast the most important meal of the day from a scientific standpoint? Is there any animal in nature which gets up and eats first thing? There is a ton of evidence out there that the longer you fast in the morning, the better it is for your metabolism. And that is why I wait to eat my first meal of the day, and I rarely eat a big breakfast.

My bigger meal comes much later in the day. Breakfast is certainly not the most important meal, and I do not believe that statement has any evidence behind it - I actually felt better when I didn’t eat sugar first thing in the morning. I’m so glad I don’t do that anymore - sugary foods for breakfast. Absolutely terrible advice to eat a good breakfast first thing in the morning. If it was that important, other animals in nature would be doing it as well.”

JR HOPE: I skip breakfast so I can achieve a 16-hour overnight fast. I drink coffee with heavy cream without sugar while awaiting my first meal which is lunch around noon. Heavy cream does not break your fast while half and half which contains lactose does.

Fasting overnight 16 hours is ideal and highlighted in Dr. Paul E. Marik’s Cancer Care book. It reduces blood sugar, improves anticancer P-53 tumor suppressor gene function, and it reduces inflammatory markers like CRP. Eating sugar or sugary foods early in the day does the opposite, raising blood pressure, blood sugar, and inflammation, and this all promotes disease including cancer.

LIE NUMBER FOUR: Supplements are useless.

“As I grew up, I heard this all the time. I even heard it while learning medicine. There’s no evidence behind taking supplements. One can understand why large swathes of the medical establishment wouldn’t want people to be on supplements which are natural because we know that large segments of the medical establishment are in lockstep with Big Pharmaceutical companies.

That is how they make money. So of course, they are not going to promote natural supplements, many of which have been used successfully for thousands of years. I do not believe the blanket recommendation at all that most supplements are completely useless. I believe there are alot of supplements that are very good and bring alot of benefits for people especially the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant supplements.”