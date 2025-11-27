Today, I witnessed something remarkable. A patient whose sister is battling pancreatic cancer—one of the deadliest malignancies—received hope where there seemed to be none. I shared a recently published study showing that adding one repurposed drug to standard treatment doubled survival time. Not a marginal improvement. Not a statistical blip. Doubled.

After discussing these findings with Dr. Paul Marik, we immediately agreed to incorporate this agent into our treatment protocols—and not just for pancreatic cancer, but for lung cancer as well.

Here’s what baffles me: despite overwhelming evidence scattered throughout medical literature, virtually no oncologists are discussing this option with their terminal cancer patients. Yet this agent is considered non-toxic, inexpensive, and remarkably effective. The question isn’t why would you add it? The question is: why wouldn’t you?

Before revealing this study on pancreatic cancer, let me share published case histories of long-term Stage 4 cancer survivors who used this mysterious agent—patients who should have died, but didn’t.

Case History #1: The 9-Year Survivor of Metastatic Kidney Cancer

Metastatic renal cell carcinoma carries a death sentence: less than 8% of patients survive five years with standard surgery and chemotherapy.

In June 2008, a 64-year-old man received this devastating diagnosis. Despite having his left kidney removed and enduring chemotherapy, a lung metastasis appeared and continued growing. His oncologist delivered the brutal truth: any further treatment would be palliative at best. He was sent home to die.

But he didn’t die.

In August 2010, weak and wasting away, he began treatment at an integrative clinic using today’s agent. Within weeks, he started improving. His lost weight returned. His PET scan activity in the lung metastasis began diminishing—and eventually disappeared completely. His energy surged. He returned to work.

By 2017—nine years after his terminal diagnosis—all signs and symptoms of Stage IV renal cell carcinoma had vanished. As of the study’s publication, he remained alive, well, and working full-time.

Case History #2: Defying a 15% Survival Rate in Lung Cancer

Stage IIIA lung cancer patients in 2016 faced grim odds: less than 15% survived five years.

A 56-year-old man diagnosed in 2012 underwent surgery, tumor resection, and aggressive chemotherapy ending in November 2013. No radiation was offered—his doctors had done all they could.

He began integrative care with our agent, continuing treatment for eighteen months. Four years later, at the time of publication, he remained alive and completely disease-free—far exceeding expected survival.

Case History #3: The Woman Who Refused Chemo and Lived

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive blood cancer that kills most untreated patients within one year. Standard CHOP chemotherapy improves five-year survival to 70%—still a frightening proposition. Without chemotherapy? Almost certain death.

In January 1995, a 66-year-old woman developed a paraspinal mass. Her oncologist prescribed radiation plus chemotherapy. She accepted radiation but refused chemotherapy entirely.

Instead, she chose our agent.

For 24 months, she continued refusing chemotherapy while maintaining treatment with this repurposed drug. She achieved a complete response and remained alive and well—disease-free—ten years later.

The Fortress That Cannot Be Breached: Why Pancreatic Cancer Resists Everything

Pancreatic cancer is often compared to a fortress with multiple defensive walls and escape tunnels. Standard treatments—chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy—repeatedly fail against seven formidable barriers:

Dense Fibrous Armor – Tough layers wrapping the tumor like concrete, blocking drugs and immune cells Sealed Roads – Minimal blood supply prevents medicines from reaching the battlefield Unstoppable Command Center – KRAS gene mutations constantly signal growth, nearly impossible to disable Escape Artist Cells – Cancer stem cells survive attacks and regenerate the entire tumor Bunker Survival Mode – Cells thrive with almost no oxygen, resisting starvation tactics Resourceful Scavenging – Cancer cells recycle their own materials for fuel when supplies are cut Impenetrable Guard System – The tumor’s environment blocks and deceives the immune system

Each defense layer reinforces the others. The thick armor keeps drugs out. Hidden roads make delivery nearly impossible. Escape artist cells always survive. Hard-to-disable genetic switches keep everything running. The tumor thrives in harsh, oxygen-starved conditions. And guards everywhere fool the immune system into standing down.

This is why pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers—and why our mysterious agent is so remarkable: it overcomes all these obstacles that standard treatment cannot.

The Study That Changes Everything

A phase II randomized clinical trial evaluated adding this agent to standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel) in 34 patients with Stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer.​

The results were so dramatic the trial was stopped early.

Overall survival doubled : 16 months versus 8 months

Progression-free survival increased : 6 months versus 4 months

Quality of life improved : Patients felt better with fewer side effects and tolerated more treatment

Long-term survivors emerged: Three patients from earlier phase 1 trials combining this agent with radiation are alive nine years later—far beyond typical survival​

The senior author stated:

“When we started the trial, we thought it would be a success if we got to 12 months survival, but we doubled overall survival to 16 months. The results were so strong in showing the benefit of this therapy for patient survival that we were able to stop the trial early”.​

This isn’t the only evidence.

Another phase 2 trial in glioblastoma—a deadly brain cancer—also showed significant survival increases when this agent was added to standard chemotherapy and radiation. A third trial in non-small cell lung cancer is ongoing with results expected soon.​

Why Doesn’t Every Oncologist Know This?

That’s the question that haunts me. Despite robust evidence progressing from cells to mice to phase 1 to phase 2 trials—all showing remarkable benefit—this inexpensive, well-tolerated agent remains largely unknown in oncology practices.

I consider this agent the most important repurposed drug—alongside ivermectin and fenbendazole—that every terminal cancer patient must be informed about and given the opportunity to consider.

The agent that doubled pancreatic cancer survival, saved kidney cancer patients, enabled lung cancer remission, and allowed a lymphoma patient to refuse chemotherapy and live disease-free for a decade?