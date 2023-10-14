Sepsis is the leading cause of death in hospitalized patients, and it kills half as many patients each year as cancer in the United States. About 1,000 US patients die from sepsis daily.

Sepsis accounts for 20% of all annual global deaths. Yet no one has been able to find an effective treatment for this disease, until Dr. Paul Marik, who decided to try to save his patient one day through thinking outside the box.

During an interview, Marik describes how he found an effective and ingenious treatment by using intravenous Vitamin C.

We had a 53-year-old lady who was actually quite healthy who came in with overwhelming sepsis - and I knew she was going to die [00:36]. Her kidneys had failed, her lungs had failed, and I just knew she was going to die [00:48]. When you’re in a situation like that you want to think outside of the box. What can I do to maybe help her [1:00]?

Dr. Marik was certain she would pass away during the night, so he felt there was nothing to lose by trying a safe medicine like Vitamin C as he recalled an article by a colleague which showed some benefit in sepsis [1:05].

I got this paper and saw how he had dosed them. Vitamin C acts like Hydrocortisone which is a steroid, so why don’t I give the two together [01:26]? So, we gave it to her not expecting anything would happen. I went home expecting she would pass away. The next morning when I walked in, she was off all vasopressor agents, her blood pressure was fine, and we extubated her like three hours later. And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, what just happened there? This was bizarre.’ So, let’s try it again [02:00].

Dr. Marik tried the same protocol again, with two other dying sepsis patients, and both responded with recovery. He conducted a later study using a series of cases and became famous after publishing the study. Naturally Big Pharma published their own studies desperately trying to discredit Marik and Vitamin C, because an effective, cheap and non-patented drug like Vitamin C in Sepsis would be bad for business.

And Dr. Marik did much the same thing with COVID-19 and published the protocol for early treatment. Following the high-profile Senate Testimony of FLCCC co- founder, Dr. Pierre Kory, Ivermectin was successfully targeted and demonized by a multi-billion dollar Pharmaceutical Industrial and Media Complex despite the incredible life-saving effectiveness of the repurposed drug.

During the height of the Pandemic, while patients were flooding into the Intensive Care Units, the University Hospital forbade Dr. Marik from using Ivermectin despite the fact that off-label prescribing of FDA approved drugs has been a legal and accepted practice forever.

Dr. Marik, in his quest to save lives, found himself squarely in the crosshairs after he petitioned a court to allow him to treat dying ICU patients with Ivermectin. The court - heavily influenced by the power of Big Pharma - declined this. Instead, Sentara Hospital forced him to resign.

Many cannot fathom how this could happen to a physician like Dr. Marik, one of the most respected and influential Critical Care Specialists in the world. However, not to be defeated, Dr. Marik has continued to save lives by developing additional FLCCC protocols, ranging from those dealing with Insulin Resistance to those surrounding Vaccine Injury.

But Dr. Marik’s most impressive recent accomplishment is his Cancer Care Monograph which has now been republished as a peer-reviewed medical journal article. It was recently released on Amazon and has risen to a Number 1 Best Seller.

We need more dedicated physicians like Dr. Marik, and it is refreshing to listen and read his words of compassion, intellect and wisdom in a world marred by increasing greed, corruption, and depravity. Dr. Marik stands as a role model for all time for what it means to be a healer, and he should be recognized for his life-saving achievements with nothing less than a Nobel Prize.