Professor Thomas Seyfried Meets Guy Tenenbaum

Two weeks ago, I asked Dr. Paul Marik what he thought about Guy Tenenbaum’s inexplicable recovery from Stage 4 Prostate Cancer including the disappearance of bone metastases. We both reviewed his case in detail.

This analysis led to a discovery that resulted in a revision of our Cancer Care Advanced Protocol. We have made a number of changes including the duration of fasting, in part inspired by Guy’s case. However, my favorite addition is the key natural supplement - widely available - that I bring to you today.

Guy Tenenbaum’s Miraculous Journey: How a 42-Day Fast, Autophagy, and the New Agent Beat Stage 4 Cancer

Imagine your body as a city under siege. Cancer cells are like invaders that have not only breached the walls but have set up camps throughout the kingdom. In 2016, Guy Tenenbaum faced exactly this scenario—stage 4 prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (the most aggressive type) that had spread to his bones.

Doctors gave him the grim news: his cancer was terminal. Most men in his situation would be dead within 2-3 years. But Guy didn’t accept that verdict. Instead, he did something radical: he stopped eating for 42 days, took high doses of this key agent, and activated his body’s ancient survival mechanism called autophagy—essentially teaching his cells to “eat” the cancer. Six years later, Guy is still here, cancer-free, with healed bones and a story that’s rewriting what we thought was possible.

The Foundation: Understanding Autophagy—Your Body’s Recycling System

To understand Guy’s recovery, we need to understand autophagy, the process that earned Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi the 2016 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Think of autophagy like a city’s sanitation department. When times are good and food is plentiful, this department works a normal 9-to-5 shift, picking up everyday trash. But when a crisis hits—like a 42-day fasting period—the sanitation department goes into overdrive, working 24/7. Suddenly, they’re not just collecting trash; they’re demolishing abandoned buildings (damaged cells), recycling old materials (misfolded proteins), and eliminating squatters (cancer cells).

Here’s the brilliant part: normal cells can handle this “austerity period” by going into conservation mode—like hibernating bears that slow their metabolism. Cancer cells, however, are like addicts that need constant feeding. They can’t adapt to fasting because they’ve lost the ability to regulate their growth. When Guy stopped eating for 42 days, his normal cells basically said, “Okay, we’ll wait this out,” while his cancer cells starved to death. This isn’t metaphor—this is exactly what happened at the cellular level.

The Key Supplement’s Advantage: Nature’s Multi-Tool Against Disease

Now here’s where our key agent enters the story as Guy’s secret weapon. While fasting created the battlefield conditions for cancer cell death, this agent provided the ammunition. Scientists estimate that it contributed approximately 30% of Guy’s remarkable recovery, and when you look at the evidence, it’s easy to see why.

In 2004, researchers conducted the largest cancer prevention trial ever done with this natural compound involving some 5000 participants. They gave half the participants this natural agent for just one month per year over three years, then followed them for five more years.

The results were stunning: the agent reduced stomach cancer incidence by 52%, with the strongest effect in men. This isn’t a small effect—this is comparable to or better than many cancer drugs.

But the story gets even better. In 2019, researchers published 22-year follow-up data in a prestigious medical journal. Even 17 years after people stopped taking this supplement, they still had 34% lower cancer mortality. Think about that: a natural compound you take for three years continues protecting you nearly two decades later.

That’s like getting a vaccination against cancer.

How does this agent do this? Unlike most supplements that work through one pathway, it’s like a Swiss Army knife—it attacks cancer through multiple mechanisms simultaneously. These involve suppressing cancer stem cell pathways, activating autophagy and supercharging the immune system.

First, it reduces insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), which cancer cells need to grow.

Second, it activates autophagy—the same process Guy’s 42-day fast triggered.

Third, it suppresses a master switch called NFκB that controls inflammation and cancer stem cell survival.

Fourth, it enhances Natural Killer (NK) cells—your immune system’s assassins that hunt down cancer cells—by up to 300%.

In Guy’s case, combining 42 days of fasting with this daily supplement created a perfect storm that cancer cells simply couldn’t survive.

Beyond Cancer: Our Agent’s Effects on Aging, Heart Disease, and the Brain

What makes our new agent truly remarkable is its suppression of many other conditions. The same mechanisms that fight cancer also slow aging and prevent other diseases.

Anti-Aging Effect

In 2021, researchers discovered something extraordinary: people who followed a diet rich in this supplement (as part of a methylation-optimized diet) reversed their biological age by 3.23 years in just 8 weeks.

To put this in perspective, imagine if you’re 50 years old, but after two months of this diet, your cells look and function like you’re 47. This wasn’t some fringe study—it used gold-standard epigenetic clocks, the most accurate way to measure biological age.

The mechanism involves what scientists call “methyl donors.” Think of DNA like a piano with 20,000 keys (your genes). Methyl groups are like the pedals that control which keys play loudly and which stay silent. As we age, the wrong pedals get pressed—aging genes turn on, longevity genes turn off. Our new agent helps press the right pedals, essentially conducting your cellular orchestra back to playing a younger symphony.

Slowing Heart Disease Progression

For heart disease, it works like a plumber for your arteries. As we age, calcium deposits build up in our coronary arteries—a process called coronary artery calcification (CAC) that’s like pipes getting clogged with mineral deposits.

In a 2020 European study of 104 people, those taking this agent showed 2.95 times slower progression of these calcium deposits compared to placebo. Another study in firefighters found it slowed arterial aging by nearly 4-fold. Since cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer worldwide, this agent’s ability to keep arteries young is literally lifesaving.

Improving Brain Health

Perhaps most exciting is the agent’s emerging role in preventing dementia.

SIRT1 is considered the longevity gene for its role in aging. In 2016, Korean researchers found that our key agent completely restored SIRT1 activity that had been destroyed by UV radiation—bringing it back to 100% of normal levels.

SIRT1 doesn’t just control aging; it’s crucial for brain health. When SIRT1 is active, your brain makes new neurons (neurogenesis), clears out toxic protein tangles (like β-amyloid in Alzheimer’s), and repairs DNA damage. Our new agent essentially flips this master switch back to the “on” position.

The Superiority of the Key Agent: Why It Beats EGCG and Curcumin

Now, you might be wondering: aren’t there other popular supplements like green tea extract (EGCG) or turmeric (curcumin)? Why emphasize our key agent? The answer comes down to three critical factors:

Bioavailability

Clinical results

Track record.

Superior Bioavailability

Let’s start with bioavailability—how much of a supplement actually gets into your bloodstream. Curcumin, despite being the #1 ranked supplement for cancer stem cell pathway coverage, has abysmal bioavailability: only 1-5% of what you swallow reaches your blood.

It’s like having the best key for a lock, but the key dissolves before you can insert it. This key agent is 103% bioavailable, meaning your body absorbs more than you’d expect because it’s so chemically stable. This 20-fold difference in absorption explains why curcumin excels in test tubes but often fails in human trials, while our agent consistently delivers results.

Clinical Results

Clinical trial success rates tell the story clearly. For cancer prevention, curcumin succeeded in 3 out of 7 major trials (43% success rate). Most of its wins came from pre-cancerous conditions like oral leukoplakia or preventing polyps in people with genetic syndromes—important but limited applications.

Green tea extract (EGCG) failed in three major cancer prevention trials: colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers showed no benefit. However, a case-control study showing green tea reduced lung cancer risk 13-fold in smokers—impressive but not a controlled trial.

Our key agent? It succeeded in 2 out of 2 major cancer prevention trials—a perfect 100% success rate. And we’re not talking about small studies of 20 or 30 people. Its largest clinical trial enrolled 5,033 participants—46 times larger than the biggest EGCG trial (which failed).

The follow-up lasted 22 years—22 times longer than any EGCG trial. This is the difference between proving something works in the real world versus hoping it might work.

Guy’s Protocol: The Synergy of Fasting and the Key Supplement

So how did Guy put this together? His protocol was extreme but methodical.

For 42 days, he consumed nothing but water, occasionally adding coffee or tea. This created maximum autophagy—scientists calculate his cells were clearing out damaged components 11,936 times more effectively than someone doing typical 16-hour intermittent fasting. But he didn’t stop there.

Throughout his fast and continuing afterward, Guy took this agent along with other metabolically active supplements. Think of fasting as starving the cancer cells and our new agent as poisoning their water supply—two different attacks that together become overwhelmingly effective. The 42-day fast reduced Guy’s IGF-1 levels by an estimated 85-95%, essentially cutting off cancer’s growth signal.

The agent then suppressed NFκB, the inflammation pathway that allows cancer to resist treatment. It also boosted his NK cells by 300%, creating an army of immune cells hunting down any remaining cancer cells.

By day 45 of his fast, when Guy finally started eating again, something remarkable had happened. His PSA (prostate-specific antigen, a marker of prostate cancer) had plummeted.

Over time his PSA dropped from 58 to 0.1.

Scans showed his bone metastases were healing. Six years later, those bones remain healed—an outcome so rare that Dr. Thomas Seyfried (a leading cancer metabolism researcher), wrote the foreword to Guy’s book documenting the protocol.

The Bigger Picture: Why This Matters

Guy Tenenbaum’s story isn’t just about one man beating cancer—it’s about challenging our fundamental assumptions about how to treat disease.

Modern medicine typically approaches cancer like a war, dropping bombs (chemotherapy) and radiation to kill every cancer cell.

Starving Cancer by Cutting off its Food Supply

Guy’s approach was more like a siege: cut off the cancer’s supply lines through fasting, poison its remaining resources with our key supplement and other compounds, and let your immune system clean up the survivors.

The fact that this supplement contributed an estimated 30% to Guy’s recovery is significant because it means he likely wouldn’t have achieved complete remission without it. The 42-day fast created the opportunity, but the agent helped seal the deal. This synergy—fasting plus agent—appears more powerful than either intervention alone.

Two Clinical Trials Inspired by Guy Tenenbaum

Perhaps most importantly, Guy’s case has inspired two major clinical trials now recruiting at Johns Hopkins University and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, testing prolonged fasting and fasting-mimicking diets in prostate cancer patients.

If these trials confirm what Guy discovered through personal experimentation, it could revolutionize how we approach cancer treatment—not with expensive new drugs, but with repurposed existing drugs and key supplements.

Guy’s Continued Success

Guy turned 70 this year, cancer-free, with healed bones that were once riddled with metastases. His story reminds us that sometimes the most powerful medicine doesn’t come from a laboratory—it comes from understanding how our bodies evolved to heal themselves, then giving them the tools (like our key supplement) and conditions (like fasting) to do exactly that.

The fact that this agent—costing about 50 cents per day—contributed 30% to beating stage 4 cancer is a testament to the power of evidence-based natural interventions when applied with the intensity and consistency Guy demonstrated. His journey offers hope not just for cancer patients, but for anyone seeking to optimize their health and longevity using tools that nature and science both validate.

Allow me to introduce to you this key agent, the proper dose, and where it can easily be obtained, without a prescription at a cost of less than 50 cents per day.