While everyone knows that Ivermectin is ranked #1 against metastatic cancer, virtually no one is aware of another safe agent that is crucially important for the prevention and treatment of cancer.

It is - according to the evidence - a more effective agent in killing cancer cells than either 5 Fluorouracil, Cyclophosphamide, Cis-Platin, or Doxorubicin.

Moreover, unlike those chemotherapy agents, it is non-toxic. It will not cause hair loss, nausea, vomiting, hepatitis, or neutropenia, but it should be more effective than any of these toxic, expensive and traditional products. And it will not cost thousands of dollars. You can purchase it for less than 10 dollars. Links at the conclusion.

Scored High on the Kory Scale

Most importantly, this agent scored a “40” on the Kory Scale (revised). For those of you unfamiliar with my friend and colleague’s scale, the higher the score, the more likely the treatment is to be effective and scientifically valid. More on this later.

And as usual, this agent’s effectiveness against cancer is backed by evidence in the form of multiple PubMed peer-reviewed studies.

Today, it is my honor to share this vital and life-saving information with you.

Why Everyone Must Consider Adding this Agent Immediately

Everyone, particularly those suffering from Prostate, Bladder and Pancreatic Cancer, must become aware of this repurposed compound immediately. Anyone who is at high risk for Colon Cancer or anyone with Long Vax, Long COVID, or Spike Protein Disease should be informed today.

The agent I speak of is considered safe, and it can be taken daily by anyone with cancer or who is at high risk for the disease. For that matter it can and should also be taken by anyone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, immune suppression, fatigue, dysbiosis, or chronic inflammation.

I shall begin with a recent review of the 17 ways that cancer is induced by Spike Protein, and in particular, by the mRNA vaccines as published by Mathilde Debord in Le Point Critique [article in French] on June 19, 2025.

She began by citing the 10 ways cancer is induced as described in the Multi-Hit Hypothesis published by Angues and Bustos.

On the basis of another 100+ studies, she expanded this list to the 17 ways mRNA induces cancer which helps explain the avalanche of cancer the world has seen since the onset of the pandemic and the mass vaccination program.

The 17 Ways mRNA Vaccines Cause Cancer:

As borrowed from Debord, here are the 17 ways:

“1. Genome instability

The risk of vaccine RNA being integrated into the genome of vaccinated people was confirmed in 2021 by a series of studies[3],[4],[5].

2. Immune evasion

The spike protein (S2) inhibits several tumor suppressor genes (p53, BRCA1/2, RB1)[9],[10],[11], to which it binds, allowing cancer cells to evade detection and destruction by the immune system.

3. Mechanism of Altered DNA Repair

The vaccine spike protein induces genomic alterations and inhibits the DNA repair system (Jiang, Zhang and El Deiry).

4. Chronic inflammation

Lipid nanoparticles[19],[20] used to transport vaccine mRNA induce massive secretion of inflammatory proteins[21],[22],[23],[24] (cytokine storm) opening the way to the emergence of cancer stem cells.

5. Immune system dysregulation

mRNA vaccination results in T cell suppression (lymphopenia)[36] and type I interferon responses[37], which plays a crucial role in cancer surveillance and proliferation.

6. RNA disruption

The technique used by Pfizer and Moderna (codon optimization) disrupts microRNAs, which are essential players in cell proliferation and death, especially cancer cells[47],[48].

7. Activation of oncogenic pathways

The spike protein is suspected of indirectly activating several pathways that play a crucial role in tumor growth, proliferation and cell survival (MAPK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR[50],[51],[52]), and to increase the level of interleukin 6 (IL-6), a proinflammatory marker involved in immunity, inflammation, tumor growth, progression of metastases and resistance to immunotherapy. Its chronic elevation is associated with inflammation that can promote cancer in certain contexts.

8. Tumor Microenvironment

Lipid nanoparticles (LNNs) accumulate in tissues via the Enhanced Permeability and Retention (EPR) effect, which is characterized by increased permeability of tumor blood vessels and prolonged retention of nanoparticles in tumor tissue. NPLs thus cause cancer cells to spread more quickly[54][55] that can explain the phenomenon of "turbo cancer" described by pathologists and oncologists and observed in a study of mice[56]. Swedish researchers demonstrated in 2023 that the spike protein could not only induce Alzheimer's disease but that it would reduce the incubation time of the disease by 80%[57], thus causing an unprecedented form of "turbo Alzheimer's disease".

9. Awakening of dormant cancers

Changes induced in the tumor microenvironment by COVID-19-associated inflammation or vaccination may affect cancer awakening and metastatic relapse[58].

Specifically, ivermectin, whose effectiveness against COVID-19 has been confirmed to date by more than 100 studies, has many antitumor effects[63] (inhibition of tumor stem cells, proliferation, metastasis and angiogenic activity, acceleration of programmed cancer cell death, reversal of multidrug resistance), including its ability to inhibit syncytia formation induced during cell fusion mediated by the spike protein[64].

Ivermectin, which was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2006, has an exceptional level of safety, including in children and pregnant women, making it an essential molecule according to the WHO. Why was it not authorised when nothing was known about the efficacy, safety and carcinogenic potential of mRNA injections? The question will have to be asked sooner or later.

10. Impaired immune surveillance

The modified mRNA makes tumor cells "invisible" by blocking the activation of the immune system's first-line receptors (Toll-like receptors, or TLRs).

11. Frameshift)

The modified mRNA from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines produces an aberrant immune response when translated. In a third of cases, the vaccine mRNA produces an "absurd" or unknown protein, other than the spike protein for which it is programmed.

12. Multiple injections

Repeated exposures to synthetic mRNA and vaccine spike lead to immune system exhaustion[71].

13. DNA contamination of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain fraudulent plasmid DNA[90],[91],[92],[93], whose shape (circular double strand) makes it "competent for replication", which means that it can theoretically integrate into the genome, and therefore induce cancer in vaccinated people.

14. DNA Sequences of Oncogenic SV40 in Pfizer Injection

The addition of strategic sequences of SV40, used in genetics to "hack" the cell nucleus[96], increases the ability of mRNA to integrate into the genome tenfold.

15. Dysregulation of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS)

The vaccine spike protein leads to the overactivation of a key receptor (AT1R) of the renin-angiotensin system, which controls the multiplication of cells. This overactivation promotes vascularization, and therefore the proliferation of tumors, and generates oxidative stress that is deleterious to the cells. Dr. Jean-Marc Sabatier[100] warned in March 2020 about the consequences of this physiological imbalance, which causes an imbalance between the innate and acquired immune response, and which he had prophesied could induce many cancers.

16. Destruction of the microbiota

mRNA "vaccines" destroy bifidobacteria present in the microbiota (gut flora), which plays a key role in cancer regulation and responses to cancer therapies.

A groundbreaking study published by Dr. Sabine Hazan [101] showed in 2022 that mRNA vaccination against COVID decimates bifidobacteria present in the gut microbiota, where this loss has been observed in invasive cancer patients.

The deleterious impact of injections on the microbiota seems to be confirmed today by the discovery of spike protein in a colon tumor biopsy in a Pfizer vaccinated patient.

17. Increased resistance to treatments

The viral and potentially vaccine-based spike protein prolongs the survival of cancer cells after exposure to chemotherapy.”

mRNA’s Impact on the Gut Microbiome & Turbo Cancers:

We will focus at first on #16, the destruction of the Gut Microbiome, and how this relates to increased cancer risk. Dr. Sabine Hazan reported on the mRNA vaccine’s destruction of healthy colonic flora like Bifidobacteria.

She found that following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination all those studied sustained decrements in the Bifidobacteria counts to less than 1%. Severe drops in Bifidobacteria are associated with disease including the development of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Specific Adverse Effects of mRNA Vaccine on the Gut Microbiome

Persistent Bifidobacteria Depletion

Hazan et al. (2022) Longitudinal Study - Most Significant Finding

Methodology : Metagenomic sequencing of 4 subjects before vaccination, 1 month post, and 6-9 months post-vaccination

Results : 60-85% reduction in Bifidobacteria that persisted for 6-9 months

Clinical Significance : All subjects dropped below 1% relative abundance of Bifidobacteria

Health Implications: Associated with increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, neurological disorders, and C. difficile infection

And, I should add, dysbiosis is associated with cancer.

Relative Increased Risk of Cancer in Patients with Severe Gut Dysbiosis

Based on comprehensive analysis of peer-reviewed studies examining the relationship between severe gut dysbiosis and cancer development, patients with significant microbiome imbalances face substantially elevated cancer risks across multiple cancer types.

The evidence demonstrates consistent patterns of increased cancer incidence , accelerated tumor progression , and reduced survival outcomes in individuals with severe intestinal dysbiosis.

Dr. Sabine Hazan and colleagues have pioneered the research in this area and found up to a 12-fold increase in the rate of Colon Cancer with severe dysbiosis. Other researchers have found similar rates of increased cancer risk associated with dysbiosis.

The evidence demonstrates consistent and significant adverse effects of mRNA COVID vaccines on gut microbiome composition.

The persistent reduction in beneficial bacteria, particularly Bifidobacteria, combined with increased pathogenic species and disrupted metabolic pathways, represents a concerning pattern of microbiome dysbiosis.

mRNA Dysbiosis is Associated with Compromised Immune Function

These changes have documented associations with increased disease risk and compromised immune function .

The consistent findings across multiple independent studies suggest that microbiome disruption should be considered a significant adverse effect of mRNA COVID vaccination requiring interventions to restore gut health post-vaccination.

Dr. Hazan advises correcting the dysbiosis either “orally or directly with fecal transplant.” If you prefer the oral instead of the fecal transplant route, please read further.

Correcting Dysbiosis with Diet:

A dietary mixture of probiotics and fermented foods has a high rate of success.

Discovering the Anti-Cancer Supplement: The Aha Moment

It was after I asked AI to rank the various gut dysbiosis supplements that I discovered what I am about to share with you.

Why This Agent Plays Such a Crucial Role in the Repurposed Drug Revolution

This is a brand-new agent that I discuss today with my readers, one that I had never considered before in the context of cancer. It is one of the most monumental finds of my career.

Here is the ranking by effectiveness of the 42 agents that correct dysbiosis.

Which brings me to our agent which is ranked #5 out of 42 for treatment of dysbiosis. It is ranked above Green Tea. This agent is considered among the best of the best for restoring the gut microbiome.

When I dug deeper, I found that it not only restores the gut micro-biome on par with the top 4 agents, like Sauerkraut and Yogurt, but it helps correct many of the other vaccine-associated harms.

This Agent Reverses Many of the mRNA Vaccine-Related Harms Beyond the Gut Dysbiosis

This Agent Helps Reverse #7 [Activation of Oncogenic Pathways]

This agent suppresses key pathways that play a crucial role in tumor growth and initiation that were activated by mRNA:

↓ p13/AKT/mTOR

↓ IL-6

↓ MAPK

It Helps Reverse #5 [ Immune system dysregulation]

While mRNA causes T Cell exhaustion and immune suppression with lymphopenia, this agent does the opposite and replenishes T Cells.

Up-regulates CD4+ T-lymphocyte subsets,

Normalizes immune imbalance of CD4/CD8 ratios

It Helps Reverse #2 [ Immune evasion]

While mRNA suppresses P53, multiple studies show this agent increases P53, and some show it activates P53 in a dose-dependent manner.

It Helps Reverse #4 [ Chronic inflammation]

While the mRNA vaccine increases inflammation, this agent is powerfully anti-inflammatory. Multiple studies show its suppression of most major inflammatory cytokines. I was impressed.

↓ IL-6

↓ TNF alpha

↓ COX2

↓ NF-kB

↓ MAPK

It Reverses #9 [ Awakening of dormant cancers]

The agent excels by blocking the awakening of dormant cancers. In similar fashion to Ivermectin this agent shows reversal of EMT - metastases - in PubMed studies.

It reduces tumor invasion, angiogenesis, Matrix Metalloproteinases, and ERK. It enhances immune response by increasing T and B cells within the tumor microenvironment.

It Reverses #17 [ Increased resistance to treatments]

This agent synergizes with existing chemotherapy treatments. Rather than promoting resistance to cancer treatment as does the mRNA vaccine, it enhances the treatment.

Moreover, this agent can be used as a standalone as it has been shown to be a more effective cancer-fighting agent than four different chemotherapies including 5-FU.

It kills cancer cells more effectively than four different chemotherapeutic agents in a head-to-head comparison. It was more effective than either 5 Fluorouracil, Cis-Platin, Cyclophosphamide, and Doxorubicin.

While it is considered safe, it has massive anti-cancer properties. It suppresses HIF-1 and glycolysis.

It inhibits the key Spike Protein inflammatory Pathways by suppressing NF-kB and STAT3. And as if this were not enough, it is anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and immune boosting.

It elevates the ratio of CD4+ and CD8+ T Cells. Anyone who has been vaccinated should consider taking this daily to restore their immune function.

In a previous study, it reduced 79% of pancreatic cancer cells through apoptosis. In my opinion, everyone who has any increased risk of cancer should be taking this daily, yet no one knows about it - as a cancer inhibitor and health-promoting agent.

[Like Ivermectin, it is incredibly safe and inexpensive, yet it remains astonishingly effective which is exactly why it has been actively suppressed and hidden from you, my reader.]