Professor Ben Williams

This gentleman opened my eyes to this agent in 2020 when I was furiously researching anything and everything that might save my friend and colleague from brain cancer. It was then that I realized that my US medical education at a premier school had not informed me about all treatments that might help, or more importantly might be lifesaving.

My awakening to the truth came late in my career after practicing medicine for almost 40 years. Thankfully it came in time for me to share this with the world and just in time to provide a road map for immune-suppressed patients who could supremely benefit from this safe, inexpensive, and widely available agent.

My friend used the agent I am about to unveil as an add-on to his cancer treatment protocol prescribed at Stanford University Medical Center. But it was not prescribed by Stanford. It was prescribed by the Care Oncology Clinic along with their COC 4 drug protocol.

And my friend with Glioblastoma survived for nearly 48 months from diagnosis, while with standard of care the average survival is only 15 months.

But the gentleman pictured above has now survived his Glioblastoma for more than 30 years. Perhaps Professor Ben Williams knew something that could also benefit us. Just maybe Professor Ben Williams, a humble Harvard-trained PhD and Psychology Professor who also happened to Chair the Department at the University of California at San Diego, might know a thing or two that could help you, my reader, in your quest to beat your cancer.

Yes, perhaps Ben Williams, the Father of Repurposed Drugs against Cancer, might have been on to something that could transform cancer treatment as we know it.

And I will also say this. I have enjoyed the privilege of interviewing Dr. Williams on multiple occasions. I have spoken to him as well as Dr. Raymond Chang, the Oncologist who wrote the Foreward to Ben’s book, Surviving Terminal Cancer.

Dr. Raymond Chang

And both mentioned the agent I bring to you today.

And Professor Ben Williams survived his brain cancer. He did not follow a ketogenic diet. So let us be clear. Professor Ben Williams did it with repurposed drugs and supplements which he continues to take some 30 years later.

And he dared to question his Neurooncologist. And he is alive precisely because he did so.

For the naysayers allow me to quote Ben:

“We’ll never know for sure why I’m still alive. Certainly, I did things that were unusual. But I might have been unusual in terms of the characteristics of my tumor. I don’t think that’s an argument that I take seriously now because I have advised alot of people over the years to adopt a similar approach, and they did not do exactly what I did, but they added as many things as they could to the standard treatment, and many of them have had good success. The irony is that most oncologists agree that multi-agent approaches are going to be necessary to actually cure anything. And so no one is really disputing that. The question is what goes into those cocktails, and what criterion of evidence do you have to have for putting those cocktails together. To this day Ben still self-administers a maintenance therapy, a daily cocktail of vitamins and supplements designed to create an environment as hostile as possible for cancer to face in his body.”

The agent I bring to you today has multiple randomized clinical trials showing improved survival in multiple cancers as a result of adding it on to conventional cancer treatment.

The data has been available for the world to see for decades. Yet it remains a closely guarded secret in the United States.

Allow me to reveal what has been hiding in plain sight on PubMed. Most of the research concerns GI and colon cancer, while other studies show substantial improvements in long term survival due to immune enhancement. And Professor Ben Williams used this agent among other cocktail agents against his Glioblastoma.

A randomized, double-blind study revealed that the 5-year disease-free survival for our agent compared to placebo was 38 vs 20%, and overall survival with this agent vs placebo was 50 vs 40%. Citation discussed below.

The agent’s action is one of immune modulation through activating Natural Killer Cells and macrophages. It suppresses TGF beta and matrix metalloproteinases 2 and 9. Our agent restores a variety of immune functions that are impaired by chemotherapies.

Multiple researchers have documented survival benefits in other malignancies when this agent is used to combat treatment-induced immunosuppression.

A randomized study with non-small cell lung cancer treated with radiation therapy noted that the addition of our agent to standard of care resulted in a statistically significant increase in 5-year survival rates.

Survival increased from 16% to 39% in Stage I/II patients and from 5% to 22% in Stage III patients. Other studies have also recorded significant improvements in the disease-free period for patients with cervical cancer and estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. Our agent is associated with decreased relapse rates and extending life through preserving immune function during cytotoxic therapies.

This agent is required to be included in the treatment protocols of this other advanced nation, while being conspicuously absent in US cancer protocols.

Professor Ben Williams Added this Immune Modulator to His Repurposed Cancer Treatment Cocktail

Why would an agent that has been shown to nearly double disease-free survival in randomized controlled trials be absent from the US cancer-treatment protocols?

Allow me to share with you the words of Professor Ben Williams about this amazing agent, what his research showed in the 1990s, and why logic told him to add it to his repurposed drug cancer cocktail.