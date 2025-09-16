A Hidden Medical Crisis

Most people in North America and Europe have spike protein in their bodies from COVID-19 infections or vaccines. New research shows this protein may cause serious health problems by turning on dangerous cell pathways that lead to cancer, brain disease, and heart problems.

Nicolas Hulscher's groundbreaking research examined 325 autopsy cases and found that 73.9% of deaths after COVID vaccination were directly caused by the vaccine. His work supports research that spike protein triggers three key pathways in our cells: WNT, STAT3, and NF-κB. When these pathways stay active, they cause sudden cardiac death, colon cancer and other cancers, and Alzheimer's disease.

Major Find in a Repurposed Drug Against Spike Protein

The good news is that I have found a repurposed drug that can block Spike Protein’s three main pathologic pathways at very low doses. No other drug can block these three - WNT, STAT3 and NF-kB - at nanomolar potency levels. This makes this newest agent the closest thing we have to an antidote for spike protein disease.

The Spike Protein Crisis: What the Evidence Shows

Sudden Death and Heart Problems

Hulscher's research reveals shocking facts about spike protein and heart disease. In his study of fatal cases after vaccination, sudden cardiac death was the top cause, making up 35% of all deaths. Heart attacks accounted for another 12%. Most scary of all - most heart deaths happened within one week of vaccination, with half occurring within just three days.

His detailed study of fatal heart inflammation examined 28 autopsy cases where all deaths were linked to COVID vaccination. The average time from vaccination to death was only 6.2 days. This shows spike protein can trigger deadly heart problems very quickly. Unfortunately, spike protein can persist in one’s system for years and the risk of cardiac events triggered by spike can thus occur months or years down the line. We do not know how long this risk persists.

Hulscher, McCullough and colleagues described Spike toxicity in NF-kB pathway terms:

“The protein has been shown to incite inflammation in endothelial cells through a cascade involving integrin α5β1 and the NF-κB signaling pathway. This effect was also seen in vivo by intravenous inoculation of spike protein, which resulted in an increased expression of leukocyte adhesion molecules, coagulation factors, and proinflammatory cytokines in the lung, liver, kidney, and eye.”

In a previous article, we identified the main pathologic pathways through which spike did its damage. Recall they included the following pathways: WNT, STAT3, and NF-kB.

The spike protein damages the heart by activating the three dangerous pathways. When the WNT pathway turns on in heart cells, it causes dangerous irregular heartbeats. Research shows that blocking WNT signaling reduced dangerous heart rhythms from 77% to just 18%.

The NF-κB pathway creates inflammation that damages heart muscle. Spike protein induces endothelial dysfunction via the NF-kB pathway.

The Cancer Connection

Hulscher's research also found cancer-causing effects from spike protein. The protein disrupts genes that normally prevent cancer and interferes with p53, a key protein that stops cancer from forming. It also creates immune system problems by raising IgG4 antibodies, which can help cancer hide from the immune system.

Recent studies show that mRNA vaccines cause widespread changes in gene activity, including signs of DNA damage and cancer-promoting gene activation. This means people exposed to spike protein may have higher cancer risks for years to come.

Brain Disease and Memory Loss

While heart problems get the most attention, spike protein also damages the brain. Hulscher's work shows the protein breaks down the blood-brain barrier, letting harmful substances reach brain cells. Animal studies found memory problems, anxiety, and brain inflammation after spike protein exposure.

The protein affects the brain through the same three pathways - WNT, STAT3, and NF-kB. When these pathways go wrong, they cause the brain changes seen in Alzheimer's disease, including protein buildup and brain cell death.

Spike Protein-Induced Brain Damage and Alzheimer's Disease: Key Findings on Spike Protein Brain Penetration and Persistence

Spike damages the mitochondria, and all my readers know by now that cancer is caused by diseased mitochondria. However, diseases of the brain also can result.

Autopsy studies show the connection between Spike Protein and Alzheimer’s Disease proteins.

And finally, for all my readers who notice brain fog and anxiety, the Spike Protein can cause this through its activation of Toll Like Receptors or TLR2. Spike activates a key pathway - NF-kB - which in turn activates TLR2 which then does the damage to our body and brain.

Our newly found repurposed drug blocks NF-kB at nanomolar concentrations and I believe it can block many of these nasty effects that will occur over the long term in anyone with Spike Protein disease - translation - all of us who have either contracted COVID-19 or been vaccinated with mRNA.

How Spike Protein Activates Disease Pathways

WNT Pathway: The Cancer Driver

Research shows spike protein directly turns on WNT signaling by connecting with a protein called Wnt3a. Within 24 hours of exposure, cells start making more β-catenin, a key WNT protein. Studies using special tests that glow when WNT is active proved this happens.

The WNT/β-catenin signaling pathway is powerfully and continually activated by the Spike Protein. And WNT/β-catenin is strongly associated with disease and accelerated ageing.

Scientists used advanced methods to study which proteins connect with spike protein and found WNT signaling was one of the most common. Other research showed spike protein causes cells to age faster through WNT activation.

WNT is the Colon Cancer Main Driver

When WNT stays active too long, it causes major problems. In the colon, overactive WNT signaling is the main driver of colorectal cancer.

Although other pathways may contribute to colon cancer metastases, WNT is necessary. Blocking WNT is the key intervention one must accomplish.

WNT keeps cancer stem cells alive and helps tumors spread. In the heart, WNT activation changes the electrical signals that control heartbeat, leading to dangerous rhythms that can cause sudden death.

STAT3 Pathway: The Inflammation Amplifier

Multiple studies show spike protein turns on STAT3 signaling. The protein makes cells release IL-6, an inflammatory substance that activates STAT3. Once STAT3 is active, it tells cells to make more inflammatory proteins, creating a cycle that keeps getting worse.

Research in COVID patients found STAT3 activation in kidney and lung tissue. This widespread activation has serious consequences for long-term health.

In cancer, constant STAT3 activity helps tumors grow and spread. It also helps cancer cells avoid death and resist treatment. In the brain, STAT3 activation causes the type of brain scarring seen in Alzheimer's disease. Studies show that blocking STAT3 in brain support cells reduced the protein plaques that damage memory.

A Brief Primer on Millimolar, Micromolar and Nanomolar

This Agent is the Only Known Compound in the World that Does This

When I asked AI to search all known drugs, and whether another agent also blocks all three pathways - WNT, NF-kB and STAT3 - at nanomolar potency, the answer was no. Only this agent. Other compounds may block one, but no other compound, FDA approved or experimental, suppresses all three at this level - at the time of this writing.

Let us review the NF-kB pathway before I announce our discovery.

NF-κB Pathway: The Master Inflammation Switch

Spike protein directly activates NF-κB through immune sensors called TLR2 receptors. When spike protein connects to these receptors, it triggers a cascade that turns on NF-κB, which then tells cells to make inflammatory proteins like IL-6, IL-1β, and TNFα.

Research confirmed that COVID infection drives NF-κB signaling at multiple levels in cells. Scientists found four different COVID proteins that can activate NF-κB, showing how central this pathway is to the virus's effects.

Active NF-κB causes widespread damage. In cancer, it helps tumors grow blood vessels, spread to other organs, and resist treatment. Research showed spike protein makes lung cancer cells more aggressive through NF-κB activation. In the brain, NF-κB drives the spread of toxic tau protein that causes memory loss in Alzheimer's disease.

Let me show you the summaries beginning with cancer. NF-kB is involved in tumor blood supply, metastases [spreading the cancer] and resistance to treatment - and unfortunately, recurrence.

Here is an example showing the role of NF-kB in lung cancer.

And finally, we look at the neurotoxicity of Spike that our friend Nicolas Hulscher often discusses.

Long-Term Spike Damage

Hulscher and others have noted evidence of Spike Persistence more than one year. In theory, spike can persist even longer perhaps for years, or even decades depending on the number of boosters one has received.

The ideal disease prevention strategy would involve taking an extremely safe and proven agent that blocks all three disease-producing pathways daily.

Our agent has been proven safe over 60 years of use and it can profoundly shield one from the ravages of the WNT, STAT3 and NF-kB pathways, in theory. There have been no clinical studies testing this against spike protein disease; however, all the information I have found suggests it can and should powerfully block the disease-producing effects of spike.

