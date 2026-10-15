Ask an American oncologist which plant root shows up linked to lower death rates, fewer cancers, stronger muscles, denser bones, and relief from the lingering fog of Long COVID, and you’ll probably get a shrug.

Ask whether it’s ever handed out alongside chemotherapy to protect the kidneys, gut, and nerves from the drugs doing the actual fighting, and you’ll likely get silence. This isn’t an obscure compound buried in a lab notebook. It’s been studied in hundreds of thousands of people and dozens of randomized trials, and it still walks into American oncology practically unannounced, like a guest nobody invited but everybody should have.

That absence is strange, because the evidence doesn’t read like folklore. It reads like a slow, patient accumulation of data points from entirely different corners of medicine — longevity researchers, bone specialists, immunologists, oncology pharmacologists — all circling back to the same ingredient without necessarily talking to each other.

I'll walk through it in the order the evidence actually builds: starting outside the cancer ward, where the signals are quiet and population-wide, and ending inside it, where the stakes get personal and the gaps in the research become impossible to ignore. One thing worth clearing up before we go any further, though — this isn't turmeric. It isn't curcumin, either, despite being the compound most people's minds jump to whenever a root gets credited with calming inflammation and showing up in a cancer conversation. This is a different plant entirely, with a research trail nobody's really walked before.

What a Hazard Ratio Actually Tells You

Before the numbers start piling up, it helps to know what they mean. A hazard ratio is simply a way of comparing how often something happens — in this case, dying, or developing cancer — in one group of people versus another, tracked over the same stretch of time. A hazard ratio of 1.0 means no difference at all between the two groups.

A hazard ratio of 0.90 means the group being studied had their risk reduced by 10 percent relative to the comparison group. A hazard ratio of 0.53 means the risk was cut nearly in half. These numbers always travel with a confidence interval — a range showing how much the estimate could wobble due to chance — and the tighter that range, the more confidence researchers have that the result isn’t a fluke.

With that groundwork laid, here is what multiple independent research teams, studying different populations on different continents, keep finding when they look at people who regularly consume this root.

The Mortality Signal: The Bluntest Measure in Medicine

Of all the outcomes medicine can measure, none is more unambiguous than whether a person is still alive. A Women’s Health Study tracked some 56,100 women between the ages of 40 and 70 for an average of nearly 15 years — long enough to watch an entire adult life unfold.

Regular users of this root had an 8 percent lower risk of dying from any cause at all compared to women who never used it. Among the women who kept using it for six years or longer, that risk reduction deepened to 15 percent, and the pattern tracked cleanly with how long someone had been taking it — the epidemiological version of a dimmer switch rather than an on-off toggle, the kind of gradual, dose-matched relationship that makes researchers take a signal seriously rather than dismiss it as background noise.

A separate Asian cohort, following some 6,200 adults aged 55 and older for nearly two decades, found a similar 10 percent lower mortality risk in men who used the root, though the same protection didn’t show up in women in that particular study — an inconsistency worth sitting with rather than explaining away, since real biology is rarely as tidy as a press release.

A third, much larger cohort of nearly 14,000 Chinese adults averaging 87 years old at enrollment found an even steeper mortality reduction of 0.53 among frequent users of a broader category of medicinal plants that included this root — though because that study pooled several different herbs together, it can only be read as supporting evidence, not proof pointing at this ingredient alone.

None of these three studies are randomized controlled trials, and all of them carry an unavoidable asterisk: people disciplined enough to maintain a specific herbal habit for years tend to be healthier, wealthier, and more health-conscious to begin with, and some of that advantage could be inflating the apparent benefit.

But a dose-response relationship — risk falling in a straight line as exposure climbs — is exactly the kind of pattern that makes a cautious researcher stop skimming and start reading closely.

Cancer Risk and the Quiet Work of Cooling Inflammation

Pull back to cancer specifically, and the picture holds together, if a touch less tidily. A meta-analysis pooling nine studies and more than 334,000 participants found a 16 percent lower overall risk of developing cancer among regular users, with the strongest individual protections showing up against colorectal, lung, and liver cancers — risk reductions in the range of 18 to 24 percent for each.

The researchers themselves graded this evidence as low quality, mostly because eight of the nine studies were observational rather than randomized, and the studies didn’t always agree with each other on the size of the effect.

One Chinses analysis even flagged a higher liver-cancer risk among people who’d only used the root for a short stretch — under three years — a finding that may simply reflect people turning to the root after a liver problem had already quietly begun, rather than the root causing the problem itself. That’s a real possibility in observational research, and it deserves to be stated plainly rather than buried.

The inflammation data stand on firmer ground. A meta-analysis spanning 45 clinical trials found meaningful reductions in two of the body’s most-watched inflammatory markers — C-reactive protein and interleukin-6 — especially in trials that ran twelve weeks or longer.

A separate analysis sharpened the picture further: the anti-inflammatory benefit mostly showed up in people whose inflammation markers were already elevated to begin with. In people who started out with normal, low-grade inflammation, the effect essentially vanished. Think of it less like a universal thermostat and more like a fire extinguisher — it does nothing in a room that isn’t burning, but it works precisely where the flames already are.

The mechanism behind that selectivity is well mapped. The root’s active compounds interfere with a cellular switchboard called NF-κB, which is the master dispatcher that tells inflamed cells to keep manufacturing more inflammatory signals. Block the switchboard, and the signal chain that leads to elevated CRP and IL-6 simply never gets placed.

Muscle, Bone, and the Quiet Arithmetic of Aging

Here is where the story becomes most relevant to anyone watching a parent, or themselves, grow older — because strength and bone density aren’t cosmetic concerns. They are two of the most reliable predictors of how long a person has left and how much of that time will be spent independent rather than in a hospital bed.

Grip strength in particular has emerged in longevity research as a kind of biological crystal ball: people who lose it fastest tend to lose everything else fastest too, from mobility to immune resilience to survival itself.

Against that backdrop, a six-month trial in older adults found that those taking the root gained 1.44 kilograms more grip strength than the placebo group — a small number on paper that represents a meaningfully different trajectory for an aging hand and the independence it protects.

In postmenopausal women, the placebo group lost more than half a kilogram of muscle mass over the study period, while the treated group lost barely a third of that amount — meaning the root didn’t build new muscle so much as it slowed the leak in a bucket that, for most aging adults, drains relentlessly year after year.

A separate twelve-week trial in 88 older adults found the same pattern: grip strength rose slightly in the treated group while it fell in the placebo group, and gait speed over a short walking test improved as well — a detail that matters enormously, since walking speed in older adults is itself an independent predictor of how many years they have left.

The biological story behind this traces back to a growth-signaling pathway that keeps muscle tissue being rebuilt rather than broken down, paired with a drop in the specific proteins responsible for chewing muscle fibers apart.

In animal studies, the same compounds also appear to switch on a mitochondrial renewal program — essentially prompting aging muscle cells to replace worn-out internal power plants with fresher ones.

Bone tells an even more specific story. In a twelve-week trial of 90 postmenopausal women with early bone thinning, those taking three grams a day showed significantly higher blood levels of osteocalcin, the protein bone-building cells use to physically bind calcium into the skeleton.

At the same time, a urinary marker of bone breakdown fell relative to that osteocalcin level — meaning the body’s internal construction-versus-demolition ledger tipped measurably toward construction.

Mechanistically, the compounds appear to switch on the master gene that tells stem cells to become bone-building cells in the first place, while simultaneously blocking the signal that matures bone-dissolving cells.

South Korea’s health regulators have already approved a standardized extract of this root as a functional ingredient specifically for bone health — a regulatory vote of confidence that most Americans have never heard of.

Eyes, Infections, and the Fog That Follows a Virus

The protective reach extends into smaller but still meaningful corners of health. In a randomized trial of glaucoma patients whose eye drops were causing chronic dry eye — a common and miserable side effect of long-term glaucoma treatment — the root measurably improved how long tears stayed intact on the eye’s surface and significantly eased dry-eye symptom scores.

Separately, pooling five double-blind trials together, researchers found that regular users had roughly half the odds of catching an acute respiratory viral illness in the first place, and when they did get sick, their symptoms ran markedly milder and resolved more than three days sooner than in the placebo group.

The most intriguing single study here, though, is the one on Long COVID — the exhausting, foggy, energy-draining aftermath that lingers in some patients long after the virus itself is gone. In a twelve-week trial of 220 recently infected patients randomized to either a standardized extract or a placebo, those taking the root reported significantly less chronic fatigue by the end of the study, with the benefit most pronounced in women.

Underneath that fatigue improvement, researchers found something that looked like real immune repair: the ratio of two key immune cell types — a marker of how well the immune system has recovered its balance after a viral assault — rose substantially in the treated group, while a population of regulatory immune cells that normally gets depleted after infection collapsed sharply in the placebo group but held steady in those taking the root. In plain terms, the treated patients’ immune systems looked like they were healing on schedule, while the placebo group’s immune systems looked like they were still catching their breath.

Where the Story Turns Toward Cancer Treatment Itself

Cancer is notoriously difficult to cure completely because a small, stubborn subset of tumor cells — cancer stem cells — can survive chemotherapy entirely intact and quietly regrow the tumor months or years later. These survivor cells lean on a small number of internal signaling networks to stay alive and keep dividing.

In laboratory and animal models, the active compounds in this root appear to directly interrupt several of those networks at once: they degrade a protein that cancer stem cells use to keep their self-renewal genes switched on, they block the same inflammatory NF-κB switchboard described earlier, and they shut off a signaling relay called STAT3 that many tumors depend on to keep burning glucose at the frantic rate that fuels rapid growth.

These findings all come from cells in dishes and animals in cages, not from human trials — an important caveat that shouldn’t get lost in the excitement. But they point toward exactly the kind of cell population that chemotherapy alone often fails to fully eliminate, which is precisely why the next chapter of this story — what happens when this root is paired directly with chemotherapy in actual cancer patients — carries so much weight.