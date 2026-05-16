This article is dedicated to Bea, whose question inspired the discovery of the RESET-6™ Protocol.

When I first set out to help my friend beat his brain cancer in 2020, I had no idea that nearly seven years later I would find myself here — having assembled what I believe to be the most powerful repurposed drug cocktail applicable to almost all deadly cancers. It is far more potent than the basic Care Oncology Clinic four-drug protocol, and considerably stronger than either Ivermectin + Mebendazole or Ivermectin + Fenbendazole. Most importantly, it is broadly applicable as an add-on treatment for even the most challenging tumors.

This protocol has shown promise against colon, pancreatic, lung, prostate, neuroblastoma, and neuroendocrine cancers — including relapsed and treatment-resistant disease. What impressed me most is how elegantly simple the protocol is relative to its theoretical power. We are talking about just six agents. And it is as safe as it is simple.

The protocol I am presenting today is called RESET-6™ — six repurposed agents assembled into what I believe is the most scientifically supported and comprehensive anti-cancer cocktail identified to date, consistent with a growing body of clinical studies, case reports, and anecdotal evidence.

Basic COC Metabolic Protocol

Allow me to compare this protocol against the Care Oncology Clinic’s basic four-drug protocol as a beginning point of reference, and I will build to the Ivermectin-based protocols from there.

The COC protocol targets the tumor's multi-fuel dependency by starving it of glucose [metformin], lipids [atorvastatin], glutamine [mebendazole], and its backup OXPHOS engine [doxycycline]. But the tumor can still adapt and escape fairly easily.

Adding Ivermectin

Ivermectin’s anti-cancer power largely stems from its ability to block efflux pumps—the mechanisms tumors use to flush chemotherapy out of cancer stem cells, ensuring their survival and potential to recur. When Ivermectin is introduced, it disables these cellular "bilge pumps," trapping the chemotherapy inside the cancer cells to induce apoptosis and drive eradication.

As the protocols increase in strength, you will notice a diminishing ability of the cancer to escape via these stem cell pathways.

Adding Sulforaphane (SFN)

With the strategic addition of Sulforaphane, the harmful epigenetic silencing of our body’s tumor suppressor genes is reversed. This exposes the cancer to apoptosis once again, driven by p16, p21, p27, p53 and a variety of other cancer-fighting genes that SFN switches back on.

Achieving Comprehensive Blockade

By incorporating the most potent cancer stem cell (CSC) blocker—capable of inhibiting nearly every major stem cell pathway at nanomolar concentrations—we create a cocktail that powerfully prevents resistance formation, thereby preserving the protocol's ability to eradicate tumors.

When evaluating the cancers most responsive to this six-agent protocol, 25 of them consistently emerge as the top targets. These also happen to be the deadliest and most challenging tumors.

What is to follow are the details of its graded activity against the 25 most challenging cancers and why it is so much more powerful, in theory, than the standard COC metabolic protocol or the basic Ivermectin/Mebendazole protocol. The grading tables, which follow later in this article, consistently award RESET-6 an A or A+ across nearly all 25 cancers evaluated.

I will also include dosing and safety discussions for RESET-6. Most importantly, I will list some of the Integrative clinics across America that are prescribing the agents contained in the RESET-6 protocol.

The Inspiration for This Protocol — Bea's Reader Question

But first, allow me to share the inspiration for today’s article: a question from a reader named Bea that was initially too complex for me to answer. In researching the solution for her, I arrived at the protocol I am sharing with you today.

Question: May I ask, from your perspective, could the RESET-5 protocol work against neuroendocrine SCLC (transformed from NSCLC) with Topotecan? I am through Durvalumab/Etoposide/Cisplatin (then combined with FNB/Ivermectin/CBD) for 5 months with continued progression, sadly. Thank you for the research you share, so very valuable for those of us navigating these heavy diagnoses.

Here is the answer and analysis:

Context: The Challenge of Transformed SCLC

First, I want to acknowledge the heavy burden of navigating this diagnosis. When Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) transforms into neuroendocrine SCLC under the pressure of prior therapies, it represents a profound evolutionary shift by the tumor. The cancer shuts off its original drivers and adopts a highly aggressive, stem-like neuroendocrine profile characterized by the loss of TP53 and RB1 tumor suppressors.

As you noted, frontline therapies for de novo SCLC—typically Platinum/Etoposide combined with immunotherapy (Durvalumab/Atezolizumab)—often yield a rapid initial response but are notoriously prone to early resistance and progression in transformed SCLC.

Why Topotecan?

Topotecan is a well-established, FDA-approved second-line chemotherapy for relapsed SCLC. It works as a Topoisomerase I inhibitor, disrupting DNA replication in rapidly dividing cells. While it can stabilize the disease, transformed SCLC cells are notorious for utilizing efflux pumps and stem-cell pathways to eventually build resistance to Topotecan as well.

The Role of RESET-6 (over RESET-5) with Topotecan

While the RESET-5 protocol (Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Metformin, Sulforaphane, Aged Garlic) offers excellent metabolic and epigenetic pressure, transformed SCLC specifically relies on massive hyperactivation of the Wnt/β-catenin and STAT3 pathways to maintain its neuroendocrine survival state.

Therefore, theoretically, RESET-6 is the vastly superior choice for transformed SCLC compared to RESET-5. Here is the mechanistic rationale for combining RESET-6 with Topotecan:

1. Ivermectin Traps Topotecan Inside the Cell

SCLC cancer stem cells survive Topotecan by upregulating multi-drug resistance (MDR) proteins, primarily P-glycoprotein, which act as “bilge pumps” to flush the chemotherapy out of the cell. Ivermectin is a potent inhibitor of P-glycoprotein. By administering Ivermectin alongside Topotecan, the efflux pumps are disabled, trapping the Topotecan inside the cancer cell where it can force apoptosis.

2. Our Added Agent Destroys Neuroendocrine Stemness

Transformed SCLC uses the STAT3 and Wnt/β-catenin pathways to remain in its immortal, neuroendocrine state. Topotecan only kills dividing cells; it does not kill dormant cancer stem cells. This agent is the premier repurposed agent for simultaneously degrading STAT3 and Wnt/β-catenin. By cutting off these survival signals, it strips the SCLC of its anti-apoptotic armor, making the cells highly vulnerable to Topotecan.

3. Sulforaphane Epigenetically Re-Sensitizes the Tumor

Transformation to SCLC requires massive epigenetic silencing. Sulforaphane (SFN) acts as a Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor. By opening up the tightly wound chromatin of the transformed cells, SFN forces the SCLC to “unmask,” reversing the epigenetic lockdown that causes drug resistance.

4. Metformin & Mebendazole Starve the Rapid Growth

Topotecan causes DNA damage, requiring the cancer cell to expend massive amounts of energy (glucose) and building blocks (glutamine) to repair itself. Metformin restricts glucose metabolism via AMPK activation, while Mebendazole disrupts glutamine uptake and microtubule formation. Together, they starve the SCLC of the metabolic fuel it needs to repair the DNA damage caused by Topotecan.

To fully appreciate why RESET-6 is so critical for this growing patient population, it helps to understand the alarming rise of neuroendocrine transformation itself.

The Growing Problem of Neuroendocrine Transformation

Over the last 25 years, oncology has witnessed a startling tripling in the rate of “Neuroendocrine (NE) Transformation.” Specifically, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is increasingly transforming into Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), and standard Prostate Adenocarcinoma is transforming into Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (NEPC).

Historically, neuroendocrine tumors were quite rare. For example, primary NEPC accounted for barely 1% of prostate cancer diagnoses. Today, however, up to 20% to 25% of lethal, late-stage prostate cancers present with neuroendocrine features. Similarly, up to 14% of mutated NSCLC cases are now transforming into highly aggressive SCLC.

Why is this happening?

Paradoxically, this rapid rise is a direct result of our success with modern “targeted” therapies.

In Prostate Cancer: The standard of care for advanced disease is Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) or drugs like enzalutamide. These drugs work brilliantly to block the androgen receptor (AR) that feeds the adenocarcinoma.

In Lung Cancer: Highly effective Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs) like erlotinib or osimertinib are used to block EGFR mutations that drive NSCLC.

However, when these primary fuel lines (Androgens or EGFR) are completely blocked, the cancer is put under extreme evolutionary pressure. To survive, the cancer cells execute a radical “lineage plasticity” maneuver. They shed their original identity (adenocarcinoma) and transform into neuroendocrine cells.

By becoming a neuroendocrine tumor, the cancer no longer needs androgens or EGFR to survive. It bypasses the targeted drugs entirely. Unfortunately, these transformed neuroendocrine tumors are fiercely aggressive, highly metastatic, and carry a dismal prognosis—often reducing survival times to less than two years.

The Mechanism of Transformation

The cancer does not physically change its DNA sequence to execute this transformation. Instead, it uses epigenetic reprogramming.

The cancer deletes or silences key tumor suppressor brakes, specifically TP53 and RB1. It uses epigenetic enzymes (like EZH2, Histone Deacetylases (HDACs), and DNA Methyltransferases) to tightly spool up and silence its old adenocarcinoma genes. Simultaneously, it opens up chromatin to activate stem-cell and neuroendocrine genes (like N-Myc and Wnt/β-catenin pathways).

Once this epigenetic reprogramming is complete, the cell behaves like an immortal, rapid-dividing neuroendocrine stem cell. Immediately following are the top 10 cancers capable of neuroendocrine transformation and the estimated percent preventative efficacy of the new RESET-6 Protocol.

I was — and remain — amazed by what this protocol achieves against these transformed cancers.

Thank you, Bea. This protocol exists because of your question.

Why RESET-6™ Has Activity Against Virtually All Human Cancers

The RESET-6™ protocol is not organ-specific. It has theoretical activity against virtually all known human malignancies — a spectrum covering more than 200 distinct cancer types.

This is possible because the protocol is designed to block the seven master developmental and survival pathways of Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs): Wnt, Notch, Hedgehog, NF-κB, STAT3, TGF-β, and PI3K/Akt/mTOR. Rather than targeting a single gene mutation or organ of origin, it attacks the universal cellular machinery that drives tumor initiation, treatment resistance, and metastasis across the entire spectrum of oncology. Its mechanism is, by design, pan-cancer.

The broad activity of the protocol can be organized into four major cancer categories:

1. Highly Aggressive Solid Tumors

These seven CSC pathways are heavily active in the stroma and stem cell niches of the most common and fatal solid malignancies. By disabling them, the protocol shuts down self-renewal in:

Gastrointestinal Cancers: Colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, esophageal, and hepatocellular carcinoma

Thoracic Cancers: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

Hormone-Driven & Gynecological Cancers: Breast (including triple-negative), prostate, ovarian, and cervical cancers

2. Neurological Malignancies

Brain tumors are notoriously enriched with cancer stem cells, which drive their rapid recurrence following surgery and radiation. The pathways targeted by RESET-6™ are primary drivers of stemness in:

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

Astrocytomas and High-Grade Gliomas

3. Hematologic Malignancies

Liquid tumors exploit embryonic signaling pathways within the bone marrow niche to evade standard chemotherapy. The protocol’s mechanisms overlap significantly with the suppression of leukemic stem cells in:

Leukemias: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Lymphomas: Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Multiple Myeloma

4. Treatment-Resistant and Metastatic Cancers

This fourth category may be the most clinically significant of all — and the one where the RESET-6™ protocol offers the greatest unmet need. The true power of this protocol is not defined by where the cancer originated, but by its stage and behavior.

Standard treatments routinely leave behind a small, chemotherapy-resistant pool of CSCs — the seeds of relapse. Because RESET-6™ targets the literal roots of resistance, including Epithelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition (EMT) and multi-drug efflux pumps, it possesses theoretical activity against any late-stage metastatic cancer that has failed conventional line therapies.

What follows is the complete RESET-6™ protocol — including the identity of the sixth agent, cancer-specific dosing guidelines, a full safety comparison of all five protocols, and the integrative oncology clinics across America that can prescribe these agents.