Share this post"The Thought Police are at the Door -justusrhope.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"The Thought Police are at the Door -It Must Be 1984"Justus R. HopeDec 03, 202322Share this post"The Thought Police are at the Door -justusrhope.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareWatch at Mark 01:05:01All hell breaks loose in New Zealand as Liz Gunn rallies the nation and the world.Here is the music and the link [01:05:01]. 22Share this post"The Thought Police are at the Door -justusrhope.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
I never thought about the police policing my thoughts. The door to my mind is closed and protected by all the digital high tech gadgets that are spying on me.
Hello Earthlings,
I almost commented from my pedantic tick about the words from the witness against organized crime. When I first heard him speak about the odds of being Human I cringed. Declarations like four hundred trillion to one ods of being... are not a good idea from here in our very limited perspective and not from a witness who's credibility is vital for a message that could help to save Human Sovereignty and the lives of millions or even billions. See, I just could not help but complain just now?
... I love the passion the man has for truth, justice and Human Sovereignty, even if he does not consider his passion to include the last of the three. I make declarations some times as I write that are too grand to defend and later I cringe, try and edit or remove them. Now if some one said that the odds are at least a big number or greater than a big number then i would be fine with that but not any specific number.
... For all I know the powers that should not be powers will make an example out of me as well for all the things I have been writing for the past twenty some years online. As long as I have no credibility or actual documents to prove what I write I am probably not even of interest to organized global crime. People who are of interest and a threat need all the wisdom and Grace and prayers and help they can get. I hope they get it. I just said a prayer in the name of my Lord to the Creator for all of them... all the people who are a threat to global organized crime.
That is the least I can do.
Probably also the most...
I hope the people who are in a position to witness against organized crime in Earth have all they need and more to achieve their greatest potentials for good here in Earth and beyond.
Make it so Earthlings?
Amen Earth?
blessings
chuck 🔥💖🔥