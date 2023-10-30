Will We Allow WW III to Begin Here?

Yesterday while publishing “Our Clock is Ticking,” two polls were given regarding the Israel attack being a False Flag as a pretext to enter WW III.

I thank everyone who voted, and especially those who commented. Currently our World is under attack, while the Cavalry is not coming to rescue us. We must rescue ourselves - with God’s help and guidance.

Ilana Daniel wrote a new piece on October 26th and in it she mentioned that we continue to be played through the Psyops that began with COVID. She astutely observes that “mad men make big money on war.”

Mad men make big money on war. And they ruthlessly manipulate our perspectives and our emotions to carry it through.

And she correctly notes that before we righteously go marching off to WW III, we must seek answers to some key questions:

“How could Israel’s surveillance mechanisms touted worldwide for their technological prowess not know of an attack of a nature - not only in size but requiring complex preparations?

Why did it take the full force of the Israeli army so long to respond?

There are multiple reports that intel was offered through several sources which warned of an attack but were not acted upon OR enough. Why?

How did Hamas, long presented as hateful, but lo tech, thugs execute a highly trained mission that is still in progress(!)? All indications are that they received outside help - again, how so without Israel’s intelligence?

Do these attacks correspond with those of other native communities, those who have lived somewhat independently and uninfluenced by the world orders around them, those with strong sense of G-d and family - not government - who are an impediment to those who have big plans for said land and resources?

The most obvious question is Cui Bono? Who benefits from this war? How? And Why?”

Ilana notes that we are obviously being manipulated by the same media and forces that lied to us these past four years, and that this is yet another pivot in their plan. She notes that although it is scripted, the people who are dying are real. We must call on our empathy and humanity to put a stop to this, as we all stand before the abyss.

We begin to realize that the October 7 attack seems like another episode in the Globalist’s Play.

For the carnage is pushing humanity to the edge. We, all of us, see the gaping holes in the narrative and the bordering fence to Gaza and we know. We know something is Rotten in Denmark. We know the components don't add up. We know that after four years of unprecedented tyranny, how could this be anything but the next world pivot.

What is called for now is us, all of us calling on what makes us human, our concern for our fellow human beings. Because if we cannot speak up for ourselves and each other, no one else will.

It is this primary empathy that we call out to act now and today with integrity and with all we have learned of the world and of one another. This, right now, is the time and it is we who are being called.

We are being called by our Creator to put a stop to the carnage. It is not a call for more carnage.

And now to the poll results.

Although the vote count is wrong, the results after hundreds of votes reflect 89% of readers believe that invasive surveillance of the type described by Ilana is wrong and is facilitated by the 5G rollout. Furthermore, the Globalists stand to gain Global Rule by plunging us into WW III through escalation of a Middle Eastern War.

More than 90% of poll respondents believe that the October 7 attacks in Israel and the response represented a False Flag event as a pretext to start WW III and further their takeover of humanity.

Many of my readers cited God in their answers, and faith in God can alleviate the paralyzing fear that has engulfed far too many of us. Instead of cowering in fear, or worrying ourselves to death, we should elevate faith over fear as Dr. Lee Vliet advises.

This means spending each day in health-promoting pursuits. We must connect to each other daily as caring human beings. And we must actively help and assist each other because we are all in this together. We must unite now and object with a singular and powerful voice, undivided.