Itraconazole Ranked #6. Adapted from Zonfa, C.E.; Thyagarajan, A. , et.al., via a Creative Commons License

When you are facing Stage 4 cancer, traditional chemotherapy might buy you months. Immunotherapy can buy you years. Drugs like Keytruda (PD-1 inhibitors) have fundamentally changed the game for melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and many others.

But here is the hard truth your oncologist probably hasn't told you: how well these 'miracle drugs' work depends entirely on the biological environment of your own body.

Who Must Read This Article

If you are considering immunotherapy, currently receiving it, or are simply at high risk for cancer due to obesity, diabetes, or chronic anxiety, you must read this. Certain lifestyle conditions can downgrade immunotherapy from a 'miracle' to just 'fair.' By contrast, fixing those conditions—and adding a few cheap, repurposed drugs—can dramatically boost your odds of survival.

The Seven Conditions that Interfere Most with Immunotherapy: Demoting a Good Treatment to Only Fair

The failure of immune checkpoint inhibitors (immunotherapy) is heavily driven by the patient’s systemic metabolic and psychological state, which ultimately dictates the health of the tumor microenvironment (TME).

When a patient’s body is in a state of chronic inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, or psychological distress, the immune system becomes exhausted and heavily suppressed, allowing the cancer to easily resist therapy.

Based on recent clinical data and multivariate analyses, here is the ranking of the 7 specific conditions from the provided list that contribute most highly to the failure of immunotherapy, from most detrimental to least.

I want to draw your attention to the #1 Risk Factor: Emotional Distress. High stress can triple the risk of your cancer progressing and cut your odds of responding to immunotherapy in half.

Why?

It boils down to your T-cells. When your nervous system is locked in 'fight or flight'—flooded with stress hormones (cortisol) and blood sugar—your immune system becomes functionally paralyzed. The T-cells simply cannot execute the commands the immunotherapy drugs are giving them.

Closely following emotional distress are Insulin Resistance (#2) and Obesity (#3), which provide excess fuel to the tumor while starving your attacking T-cells. Rounding out the list are chronic viral infections, lack of sunlight, exposure to heavy metals, and a sedentary lifestyle.

Managing a patient's psychological anxiety, blood sugar, and diet (eliminating HFCS) is now considered biologically critical to ensuring immunotherapy works.

Best Ways to Combat Negative Lifestyle Immune Influences

Before we talk about pills, we have to talk about pavement. The absolute most effective way to break the cycle of stress and insulin resistance is a daily 30-to-45-minute walk. If you just sit at a desk and worry, your body floods with 'stress glucose' that just sits in your blood, feeding the tumor and driving insulin resistance. Walking burns off that stress glucose, resensitizes your cells, and practically guarantees you will sleep better.

The 7 Repurposed Drugs that Are Most Effective at Enhancing Immunotherapy

I must first emphasize that one should subtract any negative immunotherapy lifestyle influences, to the extent possible, by reducing stress, improving sleep, adding exercise, etc.

Immunotherapy can already double a 5-year survival rate to 10 years. Adding the seven inexpensive, repurposed agents below could add years on top of that.

Why won't your oncologist mention them?

Because these are cheap, off-patent drugs that no one makes money from. Your job is to print this article, bring it to your doctor’s attention, and advocate to add them to your ICI protocol.

These agents are ranked in order of the evidence and their effectiveness. Let us begin with #7.

#7: Vitamin D3

The data regarding high-dose Vitamin D3 and cancer—particularly its synergy with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) like anti-PD-1 therapy—has recently matured from epidemiological observations into randomized clinical trials.

Vitamin D is not merely a “bone vitamin”; it is a powerful hormone that directly regulates the immune system.

It essentially 'wakes up' the cells that present tumor targets to your immune system, inhibits cancer cell proliferation, and reduces immunosuppressive factors like PD-L1 within the tumor microenvironment. Here are the details regarding its dosing, synergy, and clinical evidence.

What Constitutes “High-Dose” Vitamin D3?

In the context of oncology and clinical trials, the standard daily recommended allowance (400 to 800 IU) is vastly insufficient to correct the severe deficiencies often seen in cancer patients or to achieve an immunomodulatory effect.

Maintenance “High-Dose”: Clinical trials examining Vitamin D’s effect on cancer mortality and treatment efficacy generally define effective daily dosing as 2,000 to 10,000 IU per day .

Loading “High-Dose”: For cancer patients found to be severely deficient (blood levels of 25-OH Vitamin D ≤ 24 ng/ml), oncologists often use “loading doses.”

This typically involves prescribing 40,000 to 100,000 IU per week for 4 to 16 weeks to rapidly force the blood levels into the optimal therapeutic range (usually targeted above 30-40 ng/ml), before dropping down to a daily maintenance dose.

(Note: While high-dose Vitamin D is generally safe, doses exceeding 10,000 IU/day long-term must be monitored by a physician to prevent hypercalcemia, which can damage the kidneys.)

The Evidence: 5% to 20% Improvement in Immunotherapy Efficacy

Recent clinical studies have demonstrated that correcting Vitamin D deficiency is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to ensure a patient’s immune system actually responds to expensive immunotherapy drugs.

1. The Landmark Melanoma Trial (2023)

A pivotal study published in the journal CANCER by Galus et al. evaluated advanced melanoma patients undergoing anti-PD-1 immunotherapy (like Pembrolizumab or Nivolumab).

The Findings: Patients who had normal baseline Vitamin D levels—or those who were deficient but supplemented with Vitamin D3 to reach normal levels—achieved an Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 56.0% .

In stark contrast, patients who remained Vitamin D deficient without supplementation only had an ORR of 36.2% .

Survival: This represents a nearly 20% absolute improvement in response rate simply by adding Vitamin D.

Furthermore, the progression-free survival (PFS) nearly doubled in the supplemented/normal group (11.25 months vs. 5.75 months).

2. 2025 Meta-Analysis Across Solid Tumors

A comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis published in Nutrition Research (Sept 2025) looked at cancer patients receiving immunotherapy across various solid tumors and lymphomas.

The Findings: The study found a highly significant correlation between Vitamin D supplementation and prolonged Overall Survival (Hazard Ratio = 0.67),

Meaning s upplemented patients had a 33% lower risk of death during the study period compared to non-supplemented patients.

High serum Vitamin D was also strongly correlated with improved progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rates (ORR).

3. The SUNSHINE Trial (Colorectal Cancer)

While not strictly an immunotherapy trial,

The SUNSHINE randomized clinical trial (published in JAMA) investigated standard chemotherapy versus chemotherapy plus high-dose Vitamin D3 (8,000 IU/day for 2 weeks, then 4,000 IU/day) in metastatic colorectal cancer.

The Findings: Patients receiving the high-dose Vitamin D3 experienced a multivariable hazard ratio for progression-free survival or death of 0.64 (a 36% reduction in the risk of disease progression) compared to the standard-dose group.

Conclusion

The clinical consensus emerging in 2025/2026 is that:

Maintaining adequate Vitamin D levels (above 30 ng/mL) is a “key factor” and should be a standard procedure before and during immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy .

The administration of high-dose Vitamin D3 (ranging from 4,000 IU daily to larger weekly loading doses ) can improve a patient’s objective response to immunotherapy.

By 15% to 20%, dramatically improving progression-free survival by mitigating the immunosuppressive microenvironment of the tumor.

#6: Itraconazole

Itraconazole is a well-known, widely used generic antifungal medication. However, in the oncology world, it is highly regarded as one of the most promising “repurposed” drugs due to its potent anti-angiogenic properties and its ability to inhibit the Hedgehog (SHH) signaling pathway.

When combined with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs) like Pembrolizumab, the exact nature of the synergy and the resulting clinical improvement is complex and heavily dependent on the tumor type. Here is an overview of the mechanism of immune synergy and the evidence for its 10% to 15% efficacy improvement.

The Mechanism of Immune Synergy

Itraconazole does not directly stimulate the immune system in the way that Vitamin D or Beta-blockers do.

Instead, it alters the physical architecture and the signaling environment of the tumor, which allows the immunotherapy to work.

Vascular Normalization (Anti-Angiogenesis): Tumors grow haphazard, “leaky” blood vessels to feed themselves.

These chaotic vessels create high physical pressure inside the tumor, making it extremely difficult for large CD8+ T-cells (the immune system’s attackers) to physically enter the tumor core.

Itraconazole strongly inhibits VEGFR2 and mTOR, halting this chaotic vessel growth.

By “normalizing” the blood vessels, it drops the pressure, essentially opening the gates for the immunotherapy-activated T-cells to flood in.

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibition: The Hedgehog pathway is heavily utilized by cancer stem cells to survive , but it is also used by tumors to recruit immunosuppressive cells (like Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells - MDSCs) to shield themselves.

Itraconazole is a direct inhibitor of the Smoothened (Smo) receptor in the Hedgehog pathway, thereby stripping away this shield .

Wnt/β-catenin Suppression (Macrophage Reprogramming): Recent 2025 research indicates that itraconazole inhibits the Wnt/β-catenin pathway .

By doing so, it stops the tumor from forcing macrophages into an “M2” (immunosuppressive/pro-tumor) state, forcing them instead to remain in an “M1” (immune-attacking/anti-tumor) state, directly enhancing ICI efficacy.

The Clinical Evidence (10% to 15% Improvement)

The 10% to 15% estimated improvement in delivery and efficacy comes primarily from Phase II and retrospective trials, particularly in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic models.

1. NSCLC Trials (Chemo/Immunotherapy Synergy)

In a randomized controlled trial evaluating the addition of itraconazole to standard therapy in advanced NSCLC:

Response Rates: The Overall Response Rate (ORR) in the control group was 66.7%, while the group receiving itraconazole saw their response rate jump to 90% ( a 23.3% absolute improvement ).

Progression-Free Survival: The 1-year progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly improved (6.5 months vs 5.4 months).

Another Phase II Study: In patients with progressive non-squamous NSCLC, combining pemetrexed with 200mg of daily itraconazole resulted in 67% of patients remaining progression-free, compared to only 29% on standard therapy alone (a massive 38% improvement).

2. Pancreatic Cancer (Overcoming Immune Resistance)

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is notoriously resistant to immunotherapy because its dense, fibrotic stroma physically blocks T-cells.

A major 2024 study presented at the AACR demonstrated that combining itraconazole with anti-PD1/anti-CTLA4 immunotherapy reversed the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment in PDAC .

It successfully hindered metastatic colonization in the liver and provided a significant survival advantage in orthotopic models that normally do not respond to ICIs at all.

Important Caveats on Evidence

While the targeted Phase II trials show remarkable 15% to 30% improvements in response rates when itraconazole is carefully paired with standard therapies, large-scale, uncontrolled observational data is mixed.

For example, a 2024 retrospective study of veterans taking various azole antifungals indiscriminately while on immunotherapy found no overall survival benefit for itraconazole specifically.

Therefore, the ~10% to 15% efficacy improvement rating is based on controlled clinical settings where itraconazole is intentionally used to normalize tumor vasculature and downregulate the Hedgehog/Wnt pathways at the precise time the immunotherapy is administered.

#5. Aspirin (Low Dose)

Combined with ICIs, Aspirin can improve Overall Survival by 20%.

Low-dose Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) is a widely available, highly inexpensive non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and COX-1 inhibitor.

In the context of oncology and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs), aspirin is prized primarily for its ability to strip away the physical “camouflage” tumors use to hide in the bloodstream and to reverse the immunosuppressive effects of platelet-derived chemicals.

Based on recent high-profile research published in Nature in 2025, here is the mechanism of immune synergy and the clinical evidence for its efficacy.

The Mechanism of Immune Synergy

Aspirin works differently than other metabolic agents; its primary synergy with immunotherapy revolves around platelets and PGE2/TXA2 inhibition.

Preventing Platelet “Cloaking” (Metastasis Inhibition): When cancer cells break off from a primary tumor and enter the bloodstream, they are highly vulnerable to circulating Natural Killer (NK) cells and CD8+ T-cells.

To survive, the cancer cells hijack blood platelets , causing them to physically coat the cancer cell in a “ platelet cloak .”

This cloak hides the cancer cell from immune surveillance.

By permanently inhibiting the COX-1 enzyme, aspirin prevents platelets from aggregating and forming this protective cloak, leaving circulating tumor cells fully exposed to the immunotherapy-boosted T-cells.

Decreasing TXA2 and Removing T-Cell Suppression: A breakthrough 2025 study published in Nature revealed that platelets produce a specific lipid called Thromboxane A2 (TXA2).

TXA2 actively suppresses the function of CD8+ T-cells. By taking aspirin (which drops TXA2 production), T-cells are “released” from this suppression, allowing the immune system to aggressively attack metastatic cancer cells.

Inducing Immunogenic Cell Death (ICD): Aspirin has been shown to induce ER stress within colon cancer cells, forcing them to present “eat-me” signals (like calreticulin and HSP70) on their surface.

This makes the tumor highly visible to the immune system, potentiating the effects of anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 antibodies.

PGE2 Reduction: Aspirin blocks the production of Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2). PGE2 is a major immunosuppressant inside the tumor microenvironment that recruits regulatory T-cells (Tregs) to shut down the immune response. Dropping PGE2 levels helps “reawaken” the immune system.

The Clinical Evidence (10% to 20% Improvement)

The evidence for aspirin’s efficacy when combined with immunotherapy comes from retrospective cohorts, massive meta-analyses, and emerging targeted trials.

1. Metastasis Prevention and Overall Survival (OS)

The primary benefit of adding aspirin to immunotherapy is preventing the cancer from spreading.

Because it strips away the platelet cloak, it stops new metastases from forming.

Retrospective analyses show that the use of aspirin during ICI therapy correlates with an estimated 10% to 20% improvement in Overall Survival (OS) , largely because patients are less likely to develop fatal secondary tumors .

In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients receiving PD-L1 inhibitors, daily aspirin use is associated with a significantly decreased likelihood of progressive disease (adjusted odds ratio 0.44), showing strong synergy.

2. Improved Progression-Free Survival (PFS)

A 2023 meta-analysis published in OncoImmunology found that the concomitant use of low-dose aspirin was significantly associated with better Progression-Free Survival (PFS) in patients undergoing immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment across various solid tumors.

3. The 2024 Phase II Melanoma Trial (A Note on Dosing)

It is critical to note that the benefit of aspirin appears to lie in low-dose therapy (to inhibit platelets) rather than high-dose anti-inflammatory therapy.

A 2024 Phase II trial evaluating high-dose aspirin combined with Pembrolizumab and Ipilimumab in melanoma found that high-dose aspirin did not significantly improve response rates compared to ICIs alone. [For cancer ICI synergy benefit, it must be low dose Aspirin]

Summary

By preventing platelet cloaking and lowering TXA2, aspirin significantly reduces the odds of metastasis and improves Progression-Free Survival by ~10% to 20%, keeping the cancer highly visible to the immunotherapy-activated T-cells.

#4. Celecoxib

Celecoxib (brand name Celebrex) is a highly selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) designed to inhibit the Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) enzyme without causing the severe gastrointestinal bleeding associated with older, non-selective NSAIDs like ibuprofen or standard aspirin.

In the realm of immuno-oncology, Celecoxib is utilized to surgically strike at one of the most potent immunosuppressive chemicals produced by tumors: Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2).

Here is the breakdown of how Celecoxib synergizes with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs) and the evidence for its estimated 15% to 25% improvement in Progression-Free Survival (PFS).

The Mechanism of Immune Synergy

Unlike aspirin, which targets platelets via COX-1, celecoxib targets the tumor microenvironment (TME) via COX-2.

PGE2 Production: When cancer cells become stressed or hypoxic, they dramatically upregulate the COX-2 enzyme to pump massive amounts of Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) into the surrounding tissue.

PGE2 acts like a biochemical “keep out” sign for the immune system. Celecoxib selectively shuts down COX-2, crashing the PGE2 levels.

Depleting Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) and MDSCs: PGE2 is the primary signal tumors use to summon Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSCs) and Regulatory T-cells (Tregs).

These cells act as the tumor’s bodyguards, actively turning off attacking CD8+ T-cells. By stopping PGE2 production with celecoxib, the tumor loses the ability to recruit these bodyguards, allowing immunotherapy-boosted T-cells to attack without interference.

Preserving Immunogenic Cell Death (ICD): Recent 2026 data shows that celecoxib uniquely eliminates PGE2-driven immunosuppression without hindering Immunogenic Cell Death (the process where dying cancer cells teach the immune system what to attack), leading to enhanced activation of dendritic cells.

The Clinical Evidence (15% to 25% Improvement)

The data regarding Celecoxib (and COX inhibitors generally) combined with PD-1 inhibitors like Pembrolizumab and Nivolumab is derived from major retrospective studies and ongoing Phase II trials, particularly in Melanoma and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

1. The 2020 Melanoma and NSCLC Cohort Study

A highly cited study published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer retrospectively reviewed patients taking COX inhibitors concurrently with immune checkpoint blockade:

Time-to-Progression (TTP): In melanoma patients, the median time-to-progression was 245 days for those taking a COX inhibitor versus only 100.5 days for those on immunotherapy alone:

A massive 144-day absolute improvement .

Objective Response Rate (ORR): The response rate at 6 months was significantly higher in both cohorts. For melanoma, ORR was 58.6% vs 19.2% (nearly a 40% improvement). For NSCLC, ORR was 73.7% vs 33.3%.

Reversing Poor Prognosis: A high Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio (NLR) is usually a sign that immunotherapy will fail. See my prior Substack on the NLR here.

The study found that celecoxib/COX-2 inhibitor use appeared to completely reverse this negative prognostic effect, allowing patients with high NLR to respond to treatment.

2. 2026 Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Data

Recent 2026 preclinical and clinical models examining triple therapy (anti-PD1 + the targeted drug cabozantinib + celecoxib) demonstrated that the addition of celecoxib provided the most potent therapeutic outcome.

It markedly suppressed primary tumor growth and reduced lung metastases by actively depleting the regulatory T-cells in the liver.

3. Safety Profile

A common concern with combining treatments is compounding toxicity. However, trials evaluating celecoxib in oncology have shown it to be well-tolerated.

Unlike systemic chemotherapy, combining celecoxib with anti-PD-1 antibodies does not significantly increase severe immune-related adverse events, and it carries a very low rate of gastrointestinal ulcers (0.78%) compared to non-selective NSAIDs.

Summary

By selectively blocking the COX-2 enzyme, Celecoxib acts as a “TME reprogrammer.”

It halts the tumor’s production of PGE2, stripping away the tumor’s protective layer of regulatory T-cells and MDSCs.

Clinical data strongly suggests that this translates to a 15% to 25% absolute improvement in Progression-Free Survival (PFS) and drastically improved response rates when taken concurrently with standard PD-1 immunotherapy, particularly in NSCLC and Melanoma.

The Top Three Repurposed Drugs for Immunotherapy Enhancement

Here are a few hints about what is to come in the top three agents: