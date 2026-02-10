Dr. Paul E. Marik

Yesterday I gathered my pen and notepad and conducted the interview of a lifetime, a question-and-answer session with Dr. Paul E. Marik. While many may not realize it, we live in an era where cancer is rising off the charts, and younger and younger people are afflicted. There are ways to substantially improve survival if one has cancer, and there are excellent strategies to prevent it if one is still cancer free.

Change in all areas of technology is advancing more rapidly than at any other time in history. AI is set to overtake the most intelligent human mind this year, and according to Elon Musk, it will soon surpass the intelligence of all human minds collectively.

With all this, it is easy for us to get lost. However, with the help of AI, Dr. Marik, and a careful analysis of the various cancer stem cell pathways, we can discern some crucial patterns. Today allow me to share them with you. The first and most important pattern concerns that of spike protein triggered cancers.

The COVID-19 Pandemic and the Onset of Spike Protein Disease

Spike protein disease includes Long Vax and Long Covid. Spike protein is associated with activation of key cancer stem cell pathways, most significantly NFKB and STAT3.

It is no wonder, with the widespread global exposure to the spike protein that we are seeing a rise in cancers related to:

#1. NFKB activation #2. STAT3 activation #3. Warburg [Glycolytic] activation

The Top NF-KB Driven Cancers:

NFKB drives inflammatory cancers. Here is a ranking.

The Top STAT3 Driven Cancers:

STAT3 is second to NFKB as a major inflammatory pathway.

Finally, we look at the cancers driven by the third most activated pathway by the spike protein: HIF-1.

The Top HIF-1 Driven Cancers:

Although not particularly driven by inflammation, these are driven by activation of the Warburg Effect, and we must look at the ones common to all three lists to assign blame to the spike protein.

The Cancers Common to all Three Spike Protein Pathways by Ranking

Pancreatic Cancer should stand out to you. And it is no coincidence it is the only major cancer on the rise. And the subject of my last four posts, here, here, here and here.

Glioblastoma also stands out, head and shoulders above the rest, and this is the cancer that claimed my friend and colleague, Evan. It is the cancer that motivated me to dig deeper. GBM as it turns out was the tip of the iceberg that led to my discovery of repurposed drugs against cancer. And now AI has exposed the full power of Cancer Stem Cell Pathways, and which drugs and supplements work best against these monsters.

Now we begin to see which agents are most effective against each of these Spike Protein Driven Cancers and why. And allow me to quote Dr. Marik on these crucial agents.

The Two Most Important Cancer Biomarkers & How to Lower Them with Repurposed Drugs

But before we get into the Dr. Marik Interview, let me to mention the most important two biomarkers that most don’t know about, those two that lowering from the beginning of a cancer diagnosis will provide the most overall benefit in survival.

And allow me to share with you the most important repurposed drugs and supplements one must take daily to help neutralize our greatest threat today, spike protein driven cancers.