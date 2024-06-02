“Liberté, Liberté, Liberté!” chanted the massive crowd in unison. People from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, and the United States gathered in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland to protest against the WHO and UN attempted power grabs.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a U.K. cardiologist who is renowned around the world for his courage, decency, and outspoken commitment to truth and health, has surfaced as the guiding voice to humanity, the 8 billion inhabitants of the planet Earth, who are facing an onslaught by an unelected tiny group of billionaires. “The world deserves an apology from the World Health Organization [45:08].” Malhotra pointed out how they failed us in the last pandemic by destroying our health, and how they cannot be allowed to dictate future public health campaigns. He implored the world to refuse.

“For they can only succeed if we let them. And we are not going to let them,” Malhotra repeated.

“Rights are only won by those who make their voices heard. The most important radical thing we can do is a non-violent - just say no, do not comply - we are here to represent 8 billion people today. And all of you are standing up with courage. So, I thank you for your courage.”

Malhotra was ushered onto the stage by a team of International Lawyers who reminded the throng that the law was on their side.

Reggie Littlejohn, US attorney and human rights activist, warned the world, “I want to warn you about the Digital IDs that are being rolled out by the European Union and the WHO. They are mass surveillance and total control. You’ve gotta resist [24:47]. Never give up! Never give up! Never give up!”

The lead attorney spoke and reminded the group, “This team is led by an International group of lawyers who gave a press conference. Remember the law is on your side. The lawyers are on your side.”

“What they want is vaccination from the cradle to the grave.”

The team’s message was that health should not be dictated by politicians, but instead should be the inalienable right of all human beings.

The message was that the 8 billion human beings on the planet must stand firm in rejecting the European Union, WHO, and UN’s attempted global coup and insist that the rule of law and human rights be respected.

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger highlighted the underlying problem, “The mechanics of the WHO and United Nations is completely corrupted [1:01:30].” Dr. Stuckelberger announced that she was representing a group of 16 lawyers [1:02:10], one of them who was conspicuously absent from the proceedings, an International Lawyer by the name of Reiner Fuellmich, who has been imprisoned under highly questionable circumstances after he mounted legal challenges to the narrative. “Free Reiner Fuellmich!” announced Dr. Stuckelberger.

Dr. Stuckelberger repeatedly requested, “Free Reiner Fuellmich not only Assange [1:01:53].”

Dr. Stuckelberger touched the most delicate nerve when she reported that her poster concerning freeing Reiner Fuellmich was “disallowed” for display at the protest [1:04:35].

While Julian Assange has remained a thorn in the side of the global elite, Reiner Fuellmich represents much more of a threat, so much that he not only had to be silenced - but furthermore, all mention of his name had to be censored.

It therefore bears underscoring his message which is vividly presented here by Reiner himself: