Dr. William Makis, a Canadian Oncologist, has fought valiantly to get the word out on the avalanche in Canadian deaths from Turbo Cancers and sudden deaths while in the airplane, automobile, or bed among the healthiest and youngest of us.

Regis Tremblay, an Independent Filmmaker, conducted this jaw-dropping interview on September 19, 2023, and the sobering content is enough to give even the most diehard vaccine supporter pause.

Dr. Makis refused the experimental mRNA vaccination and paid the Canadian price, which was losing his medical license and the ability to practice medicine. However, many of his colleagues who gave in to the government mandate paid a greater price with their lives as they died either suddenly or not so suddenly with Turbo Cancers.

As Dr. Makis recited numbers of sudden death cases in those as young as five, the interviewer, Regis Tremblay, displayed the anguish of someone who gets it. Makis, himself a cancer specialist, listed cases of Turbo Cancer, almost too hideous to believe. College students who developed Stage 4 cancers that led to death within one year. The healthy five-year-old who developed brain cancer within weeks of his one and only shot was dead within one year. The multiple cases of healthy teens who contracted accelerated malignancies only to die quickly, usually in less than one year.

Dr. Makis recent series described a dozen people who died suddenly in their cars.

Heart wrenching stories about husbands, sons, daughters, moms, and dads who died from no apparent cause, suddenly while in otherwise excellent health, with the common denominator of receiving the jab.

Unfortunately, the other shoe is beginning to fall, as we learn of the SV40 and DNA plasmid contamination that can explain some of the Turbo Cancers. Makis - drawing from his vast oncology experience and knowledge as a cancer specialist - explains all the ways the shots can cause cancer, which include depressing the immune system and working through Toll-Like Receptors in addition to SV40.

For those of you not familiar with SV40, look no further than the work of Dr. Eddy. I refer you to this article published in The Atlantic, a magazine not known for exposing the dangers of vaccines.

They confined their discussion to the cancer dangers of SV40 contained in the Polio Vaccine and administered over half a century to more than one hundred million Americans. How many cancers were caused, and how many suffered and died? More recent PubMed articles further detail the dangers of SV40, the Simian Virus 40, an oncogenic virus that some liken to pouring gasoline on fire in its acceleration of malignancy.

SV40 is associated with brain cancer, bone cancer, lymphoma, and mesothelioma. A 2004 study estimates the seroprevalence of SV40 to be anywhere between 2 and 18 % in the US population. Makis notes that many of the recent post-vax Turbo Cancers he has observed are of the Brain.

Now we find it also stuffed in the COVID-19 shot.

Makis explains that he does not feel it is by accident. He notes it is not only intentional, but he feels those who placed it there are toying with us and laughing. He explains this in his interview.

“This is not incompetence; it is malicious intent. We get these signs when they name the newest variant. [58:00] Whether they name it Cracken or they name it Eris, this Goddess of chaos and discord. When I looked at the name of this minor Greek Goddess, one thing that came up was that she enjoyed inflicting suffering on people. She enjoyed starting wars - and apparently, she was implicated in starting the Trojan War, for example. And so they give us these little hints - it’s almost like they’re laughing at us - the new vaccine recommendations in the United States came on 9/11, September 11th.”

He goes on to note there is malicious intent and a great deal of planning, and he warns that Canada is beginning to bring back another pandemic replete with lockdowns, mandates, and fear-mongering.

“We might put through another (pandemic) scenario soon.” He explains that although only 6 % want to take an mRNA vaccine, the government’s goal is 85% to 90 % compliance [1:00:00].

Makis explains coercion will be used to bridge this gap. Coercion can result in being unable to get medical care without first submitting to the jab, and worse.

“This is all very malicious, and people have to stand up. You are not going to comply your way out of this. Compliance will only get you more of the same.”