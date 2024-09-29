Although Ivermectin was developed and approved by the FDA for the treatment of parasitic disease, further studies revealed other properties including its anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and anti-cancer effects which led to other approvals. As shown above, it now can effectively treat Inflammatory Rosacea.

Ivermectin was approved for veterinary use in 1981, and by 1986 it was approved for human use as an anti-parasitic. By 2014, the FDA approved Ivermectin for use in Inflammatory Rosacea, as Ivermectin has powerful anti-inflammatory properties as can be noticed by the dramatic reduction in redness in the images above following 12 weeks of topical treatment.

Interestingly the human version of topical Ivermectin marketed as Soolantra in the 1% strength for a 45-gram tube will run you about $ 621.00 provided you have a Good Rx coupon. Without this coupon, the full non-insurance cash price is $ 845.00.

By contrast, Ivermectin topical 1.87% can be purchased on Amazon for around $ 53.00 for six 6-gram tubes or 36 grams. However, the catch is that the cheaper 1.87% version is for veterinary use, and not designed for humans.

Nevertheless, the Ivermectin molecule is the same whether we are talking about brand or generic, veterinary or human - and it is dirt cheap, with half a billion doses being donated to eradicate River Blindness in the Mectizan Program. However, with the approval of Soolantra and a new patent, more money could be charged and was. One hundred times more to be precise.

A similar thing happened with mebendazole after Dr. Gary Riggins stumbled on its incredible anti-cancer activity in mice. The price of mebendazole shot up in the United States from $ 4.50 per tablet in 2011 to $ 369.00 in 2016, largely due to the promising studies showing it to be a potentially effective repurposed cancer drug.

Still, it can be purchased overseas for pennies - 27 cents per tablet in India - while many patients take their chances in the United States with the veterinary version, Fenbendazole. A 290-gram tube can be purchased at your local feed store for around $ 69.00.

Several notable personalities including Joe Tippens and Kevin Hennings have credited Fenbendazole with curing their Stage 4 cancers. Both were sent home to die following the failure of conventional medical care including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Credible PubMed studies confirming multiple complete cancer responses following human use of Fenbendazole including this Stanford Series have been published.

I have recently read many case reports about the topical use of both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in skin cancer, and these are most intriguing. In addition, I include a case testimonial on Ulcerative Colitis in massively dropping the CRP level far lower than the standard of care treatment.

Dr. William Makis published a summary of topical Ivermectin testimonials. While these were not published in medical journals, they nevertheless should be read and considered.

Cancer is driven by inflammation, and one measure of inflammation is the C-reactive protein level, also known as CRP. The higher the CRP in general, the worse the cancer prognosis. A 2019 Greek Study prospectively looked at CRP and found that an elevated level of CRP was associated with a higher risk of contracting cancers of the liver, lung, skin, kidney, bladder as well as lymphomas and leukemias. The researchers confirmed the key role of inflammation in cancer and suggested CRP as a marker of increased cancer risk.

Several more recent studies confirmed this including this 2022 study by Suzuki and colleagues linking elevated CRP with 18 site-specific cancers. A 2024 study found that higher CRP levels in patients with cancer were associated with higher mortality rates.

A Danish study followed 10,408 individuals for 16 years and found increased risks of cancer and death with CRP greater than 3.0.

Dr. William Makis quoted a testimonial noting a dramatic reduction in CRP following treatment with Ivermectin. While tofacitinib is the standard of care treatment for Ulcerative Colitis, this report indicates that Ivermectin was far more effective in lowering the CRP.

“I have a daughter on TOFA [tofacitinib] for UC [Ulcerative Colitis]. She baselined CRP at 15, down to 11 on Day #4. Started IVM and now <0.5 [undetectable] 48 hours later. IVM has insane inflammation response that TOFA cannot explain. Success for TOFA alone expected 0.5x reduction from baseline. This is 0.05x.”

Incidentally, the cash price for tofacitinib - brand Xeljanz -is $ 6,639.

The anti-inflammatory effects of Ivermectin became evident as early as 2014 when it was approved to treat Inflammatory Rosacea. A recent study confirmed the anti-inflammatory activity in a model of rheumatoid arthritis where Ivermectin’s activity against IL-17, TLR-2, TNF, and NF-kB was comparable in strength to corticosteroids. They concluded Ivermectin has significant antiarthritic activity.

Another testimonial looked at various skin cancer responses to topical Ivermectin.

“I used topical ivermectin to kill 3 skin cancers. One large & one small on my temple. The small cleared in a few weeks, the large cleared fully in 6 months & was no longer tender to touch. The growth on my biceps shrunk & cleared in a few months. I applied it a few times a week.”

While the following concerns an unverified case of melanoma, I will include it because it leads to the next case history of squamous cell carcinoma.

“I got one better. I watched this guy on X put the paste directly on his melanoma and cure it in 6 days to where the doctor said he no longer needed surgery. I’ll find him and post in the comments so you can see for yourself.”

And the final case includes photos - courtesy of Ben Fen - author of “Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer Substack”.

An 80-year-old woman developed what was originally diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma near her knuckle. Following biopsy results, this was later confirmed as a squamous cell carcinoma. The formal treatment advised included a deep excision to be followed by a skin flap repair.

Instead, she elected to try Fenbendazole both topically and orally for some three months.

Here is her skin cancer on Day #1.

Here it is again on Day #7.

Finally, after 6 weeks of treatment, the wound had closed - without the need for skin grafting or excision - and today appears healed.

I would advise reading the detailed case history here on Ben Fen’s Substack entitled “Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer”.

Repurposed drugs - including both topical and oral formulations and both veterinary and human formulations - may have a role to play in treating various life-threatening diseases including cancer when other treatments have failed or are prohibitively expensive or unavailable.