In my last article, we explored how cancer patients receiving immunotherapy can significantly improve their outcomes by adding certain repurposed drugs — such as ivermectin, metformin, and celecoxib. These are among the best adjuncts to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), capable of boosting survival odds by up to 40%.

Today, I turn to the other side of that coin: the drugs you should avoid — those that can cut the benefits of checkpoint inhibitors by 40–100%. The primary reason, though not the only one, comes down to the gut microbiome. Think of it as the soil in which your immune defenses take root, grow, and mature.

Drugs that Harm the Gut Microbiome & Impair Cancer Survival with ICIs

A thriving microbiome fine-tunes your healthy T-cells, keeping them strong and primed to fight off invaders — whether bacteria, viruses, or cancer. A depleted microbiome, on the other hand, produces a weakened army, one that can be overwhelmed with little resistance. Here are the four drugs that cause the most damage to your microbiome:

We shall list them in reverse order of harm, beginning with #4. A note explaining the rationale behind these rankings appears at the end of this section.

#4. Opioids

Gut Microbiome Disruption

Opioids significantly alter gastrointestinal physiology, primarily by slowing gut motility and reducing intestinal secretions. This leads to prolonged transit time, which changes the gut environment by allowing bacterial overgrowth and shifting the microbial composition.

Chronic opioid use is associated with decreased microbial diversity and an increase in pro-inflammatory bacterial species, while beneficial bacteria that support immune regulation tend to decline.

Additionally, opioids can increase intestinal permeability (“leaky gut”), allowing bacterial products to enter the bloodstream and trigger low-grade systemic inflammation. These changes in the gut microbiome and barrier function are thought to be key mechanisms through which opioids exert negative effects on overall immune health.

Impact on Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Efficacy

An intact gut microbiome is vital to the effectiveness of ICI agents. When opioids disrupt the microbiome, this priming process becomes impaired, resulting in weaker anti-tumor immune activation.

Studies suggest that opioid-induced dysbiosis reduces the abundance of bacteria associated with favorable ICI outcomes (such as Akkermansia and Faecalibacterium) while promoting an environment that supports immune suppression.

While the Kavgaci et al. (2024) study reported a relatively strong association (HR ≈ 1.67–1.69), other studies have found more modest effects (HR 1.2–1.4). The wide range of 1.2 to 1.7 across the literature reflects real differences in study populations, opioid exposure definitions, and the degree of confounding, rather than inconsistency in the overall finding that opioid use is generally associated with worse ICI outcomes.

#3. Corticosteroid Use

Immunosuppressive Effects of Steroids on ICI Therapy

Corticosteroids exert broad immunosuppressive effects that directly counteract the mechanism of action of immune checkpoint inhibitors. By inhibiting T-cell activation, proliferation, and cytokine production, steroids blunt the anti-tumor immune response that ICIs are designed to enhance.

High-dose or prolonged steroid use can also promote the expansion of regulatory T cells and myeloid-derived suppressor cells, further dampening effective anti-tumor immunity. Because ICIs rely on robust T-cell function to work, the immunosuppressive properties of steroids can significantly reduce their therapeutic benefit, contributing to the higher hazard ratios observed in steroid-exposed patients.

Timing, Dose, and Confounding Factors

The negative impact of steroids on ICI outcomes appears to be dose- and timing-dependent, with higher doses and use closer to ICI initiation associated with greater harm. While some studies show that short courses or low-dose steroids (e.g., for managing immune-related adverse events) have less impact, baseline or chronic steroid use consistently correlates with poorer survival.

Additionally, patients requiring steroids often have more aggressive disease, poorer performance status, or brain metastases, all of which independently worsen prognosis. These confounding factors likely contribute to the elevated hazard ratio of approximately 2.0, although the direct immunosuppressive effects of steroids remain a major driver of reduced ICI efficacy in this population.

#2. Proton Pump Inhibitors

PPIs and Gut Microbiome Disruption

Proton pump inhibitors significantly alter the gastrointestinal environment by raising gastric pH, which disrupts the natural microbial balance of the gut. This change allows for overgrowth of certain bacteria while reducing overall microbial diversity. Studies have shown that PPI use is associated with decreased abundance of beneficial bacteria and an increase in potentially pro-inflammatory species. The combined studies show between a 20 to 50% increase in the Hazard Ratio for increased risk of death or progression of disease in the setting of checkpoint therapy.

The study by Chang et al. (2023) found that concomitant proton pump inhibitor (PPI) use was associated with significantly worse overall survival and progression-free survival in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and urothelial carcinoma treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

However, PPI use did not appear to negatively affect outcomes in patients with advanced melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. These findings suggest that the detrimental impact of PPI-induced gut dysbiosis on ICI efficacy is cancer-type specific rather than universal across all malignancies treated with immunotherapy.

#1. Antibiotics

Antibiotics and Gut Microbiome Disruption

Antibiotics, particularly broad-spectrum agents, significantly disrupt the composition and diversity of the gut microbiome. By reducing the abundance of beneficial bacteria and allowing overgrowth of others, antibiotics cause a state of dysbiosis that can persist for weeks or even months after treatment ends.

This microbial imbalance alters the production of key metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids, which are important for maintaining gut barrier integrity and regulating immune responses. As a result, the gut environment becomes less supportive of the immune system’s ability to recognize and respond to tumor antigens.

Impact on Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Efficacy

When antibiotics disrupt this microbial ecosystem, the process of immune education and T-cell priming is impaired. This leads to reduced systemic anti-tumor immunity and weaker infiltration of cytotoxic T cells into the tumor microenvironment.

Consequently, the therapeutic benefit of ICIs is diminished, as the immune system is less capable of mounting a robust response against cancer cells. This biological mechanism provides a strong rationale for the observed reduction in treatment effectiveness among patients exposed to antibiotics around the time of ICI initiation.

Clinical Evidence and Hazard Ratios

Multiple retrospective studies and a large meta-analysis have consistently demonstrated that antibiotic use, especially within 30 to 60 days before or after starting ICI therapy, is associated with significantly worse clinical outcomes.

The pooled hazard ratio for overall survival is approximately 1.61 (95% CI 1.48–1.76), while the hazard ratio for progression-free survival is around 1.45 (95% CI 1.32–1.60).

These findings indicate that patients who receive antibiotics near the time of ICI treatment face a 45–60% higher risk of disease progression compared to those who do not. Although some confounding by indication may exist, the strength and consistency of these associations across different cancer types support a causal relationship mediated by microbiome disruption.

Note on Drug Rankings and Evidence Strength:

Although corticosteroids have been associated with hazard ratios approaching 2.0 and one opioid study reported a hazard ratio of 1.67–1.69 — both higher than the pooled antibiotic hazard ratio of 1.61 — antibiotics are ranked as the most harmful due to the strength and consistency of the supporting evidence.

The antibiotic findings are derived from a large meta-analysis with narrow confidence intervals and consistent results across multiple studies, whereas the higher hazard ratios observed with corticosteroids and opioids come primarily from single retrospective studies with substantial potential for confounding by disease severity, performance status, and indication for treatment.

Improving ICI Survival Odds with Foods

Knowing what to avoid is only half the equation. Equally important is what you can actively do to rebuild and maintain a microbiome that works in your favor.

Surprisingly, the most important foods to eat that improved ICI odds were not probiotics or fermented foods. In fact, one study found that consuming probiotics was associated with worse survival. I will elaborate below.

Top 7 Foods Associated with Improved Gut Microbiome and Survival

We begin with the foods supported by the least evidence and build to those with the strongest.

#7. Green Tea & Polyphenol Rich Beverages

Potential Benefits of Green Tea and Polyphenols

Green tea and other polyphenol-rich beverages contain high levels of compounds such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and other flavonoids, which possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds have been shown in preclinical studies to modulate immune responses, reduce oxidative stress, and influence gut microbiota composition in potentially favorable ways.

Some laboratory and animal research suggests that polyphenols may help reduce chronic inflammation and support T-cell function, which are relevant to anti-tumor immunity. Because of these biological effects, green tea and polyphenol-rich drinks have been proposed as possible supportive agents that could modestly enhance the body’s response to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Why the Evidence Remains Weak

Despite the plausible biological mechanisms, there is currently very limited clinical evidence demonstrating that green tea or polyphenol beverages meaningfully improve survival or treatment response in patients receiving ICIs.

Most available data come from preclinical studies or small observational reports, with few well-designed human trials specifically examining their impact on progression-free or overall survival in the immunotherapy setting.

As a result, while these beverages may offer general health benefits and could theoretically provide mild supportive effects through anti-inflammatory and microbiome-modulating pathways, they lack the robust clinical data seen with higher-ranked interventions. This explains their lower ranking as only weakly associated with improved ICI outcomes.

#6. Fermented Foods

Potential Benefits of Fermented Foods

Fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi, and yogurt containing live cultures can introduce beneficial microorganisms into the gut and may help increase microbial diversity. Some studies suggest that regular consumption of fermented foods is associated with modest improvements in gut microbiome composition and reduced markers of inflammation.

Because a diverse and balanced gut microbiome is thought to support better immune function and T-cell priming, fermented foods have been proposed as a possible dietary strategy to enhance the effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Their potential to deliver live beneficial bacteria gives them a theoretical advantage over many other foods in supporting gut-immune interactions relevant to immunotherapy.

Limitations Leading to a Lower Ranking

Despite these plausible benefits, the clinical evidence linking fermented foods to improved ICI outcomes remains limited and inconsistent. Most available data come from observational studies or small mechanistic trials, with few studies directly measuring progression-free or overall survival in patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Fermented foods lack the clear data showing clear hazard ratio improvements or consistent survival benefits in the ICI setting. As a result, while they may offer supportive effects on microbiome diversity and gut health, fermented foods are currently ranked lower (#6) due to weaker and less specific evidence compared to higher-ranked dietary interventions.

#5. Whole Grains

Mechanistic Rationale for Whole Grain Benefits

Whole grains are rich in fermentable dietary fiber, resistant starch, and polyphenols, all of which support a healthy and diverse gut microbiome. A well-balanced microbiome is increasingly recognized as an important factor in priming anti-tumor immune responses, particularly in patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors.

By promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and increasing short-chain fatty acid production, whole grains may help reduce systemic inflammation and enhance T-cell function.

These biological effects provide a plausible mechanism through which higher whole grain consumption could modestly improve treatment response and survival outcomes in patients undergoing ICI therapy.

Clinical Interpretation of the Odds Ratio

Observational data suggest that higher intake of whole grains is associated with modestly improved outcomes in patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, with odds ratios typically ranging from 0.7 to 0.9 for disease progression or poorer response.

An odds ratio in this range indicates a 10–30% reduction in the odds of unfavorable outcomes among patients with higher whole grain consumption compared to those with lower intake. These findings align with the broader evidence that plant-rich, high-fiber diets can positively influence ICI efficacy.

#4. Nuts & Seeds

Mechanistic Support for Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are nutrient-dense foods rich in dietary fiber, polyphenols, healthy fats (including omega-3 fatty acids), and other bioactive compounds. These components can positively influence the gut microbiome by promoting microbial diversity and supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Additionally, the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of nuts and seeds may help reduce chronic inflammation and support immune cell function. Because a healthy gut microbiome and lower systemic inflammation are associated with stronger anti-tumor immune responses, regular consumption of nuts and seeds may contribute to modestly improved outcomes in patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Interpretation of the Odds Ratio

Observational data suggest that higher intake of nuts and seeds is associated with modestly better treatment outcomes in patients on immune checkpoint inhibitors, with odds ratios typically ranging from 0.7 to 0.9.

An odds ratio in this range reflects a 10–30% reduction in the odds of disease progression or poorer response compared to lower intake. These findings align with broader evidence that anti-inflammatory, high-fiber diets can enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy.

#3. Fibrous Vegetable Intake

Mechanistic Benefits Vegetable Intake

Vegetables are rich in dietary fiber, polyphenols, vitamins, and other bioactive compounds that support gut microbiome health and reduce systemic inflammation.

The fiber content helps promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and increases short-chain fatty acid production, which can enhance immune regulation and T-cell function.

Additionally, the high polyphenol content found in many vegetables exerts antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that may help create a more favorable tumor microenvironment for immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. These combined effects provide a strong biological rationale for why higher vegetable consumption could modestly improve treatment outcomes in patients receiving ICIs.

Interpretation of the Odds Ratio

Observational studies suggest that higher intake of vegetables is associated with modestly improved outcomes in patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, with odds ratios typically ranging from 0.7 to 0.85.

An odds ratio in this range reflects a 15–30% reduction in the odds of disease progression or poorer treatment response compared to lower intake. These findings are consistent with broader evidence linking plant-rich diets to better immune function and treatment response.

The Top Two Food Regimens to add in Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy