Professor Angus Dalgleish

After reading Dr. Paul Marik’s recent treatise on bladder cancer, I conducted a deep dive into the literature and encountered a number of studies that led back to Dr. Angus Dalgleish’s cancer research, which I originally discussed here last year.

By way of review, bladder cancers are divided into two main types: non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Approximately 70% of patients present with NMIBC, and their treatment often includes intravesical BCG instillation. While this practice remains common in Europe, it is quietly being abandoned in the United States.

BCG dates back more than one hundred years. It began as a live, attenuated vaccine against tuberculosis. Beyond its original purpose, it has since demonstrated many additional health benefits that can be harnessed in a repurposed-drug fashion, including reductions in all-cause mortality, dementia, lung cancer, and several other diseases.

What I found most fascinating, however, were the reports of non-bladder-cancer remissions that occurred after patients received BCG—usually for the treatment of bladder cancer.

Here are a few examples:

#1. Unexpected Shrinkage of Glioblastoma following BCG for Bladder Cancer

A 67 year-male with a history of BCG instillations 5 years earlier for bladder cancer presented to the ER with progressive deterioration of consciousness. He was found to have two GBMs as reflected in the MRI below.

Subsequently, he required urgent surgery for removal of the larger tumor. Due to intraoperative seizures, the procedure was terminated early, and the smaller tumor was left alone.

He received post-operative levetiracetam and a course of Dexamethasone which was tapered. He was treated with temozolomide and radiation and underwent serial MRI scans. During the one-year follow-up, he demonstrated complete tumor regression of the unresected lesion. Below is the clean MRI showing tumor disappearance.

Unfortunately, the patient developed a recurrence of his bladder cancer 21months after the initial surgery. Following this he received another BCG instillation, only to develop two new brain lesions. Due to extensive disease, he entered hospice and expired at 22 months post-surgery.

#2. Unexpected Remission in AML

An 82-year-old male with a 16-year history of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)—who had previously undergone a salvage allogeneic stem cell transplant—later developed non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). To treat the bladder cancer, he received a series of nine localized intravesical BCG instillations.

Following this therapy, the patient experienced a gradual, sustained expansion of his lymphocyte count. After four years of continuous follow-up, he remains entirely free of both AML and bladder cancer recurrence. Because of this exceptional long-term survival, his physicians attribute his durable remission to the systemic immune-stimulating effects of the BCG treatment.

#3. Complete Response to Metastatic Melanoma following BCG Injection

A 38-year-old woman underwent surgery to remove a primary melanoma from her ankle. An elective lymph node dissection revealed cancer in two nodes, and she soon developed recurrent skin metastases confined to the same leg.

To treat the recurrence, she received intradermal BCG vaccine via percutaneous injections. Following therapy, all visible metastatic lesions slowly and completely disappeared. A biopsy of a former tumor site at six months confirmed the total absence of cancer cells. The patient remained completely disease-free at her three-year follow-up.

And now for the details—and why BCG leads us to Dr. Dalgleish and the repurposed agents that deserve greater attention in bladder cancer and many other malignancies.

Repurposing BCG

The Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine stands as one of the most widely administered and structurally unique immunizations in medical history.

Originally developed by French bacteriologists Albert Calmette and Camille Guérin, the live, attenuated vaccine derived from Mycobacterium bovis was first administered to humans in 1921 and gained widespread global adoption around 1928 as a cornerstone defense against tuberculosis (TB).

While its primary purpose was to prevent severe forms of childhood tuberculosis, a century of epidemiological data has revealed that BCG possesses profound, systemic “off-target” effects.

These unexpected clinical benefits have triggered an intense modern effort to repurpose BCG as a therapeutic agent for conditions extending far beyond mycobacterial infections.

By engaging a phenomenon known as “trained immunity”—the epigenetic and metabolic reprogramming of innate immune cells—BCG has demonstrated a remarkable capacity to lower all-cause mortality, prevent specific malignancies, and suppress neurodegenerative trajectories.

Reductions in All-Cause Mortality

In a large Danish case-cohort study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology in 2017, Rieckmann and colleagues examined whether childhood BCG vaccination was associated with long-term survival benefits.

They followed 47,622 schoolchildren from Copenhagen born between 1965 and 1976 from their first school health examination through 2010. This design allowed comparison of individuals while adjusting for potential confounders such as birth cohort, age, sex, eczema, and family social class.

Over nearly four decades of follow-up, receipt of BCG vaccination was associated with a substantial reduction in mortality from natural causes (adjusted hazard ratio 0.58, 95% CI 0.39–0.85).

The authors concluded that BCG administered in childhood was associated with better long-term survival that could not be explained by protection against their target diseases.

These findings add to the growing evidence that certain live vaccines may confer beneficial heterologous (non-specific) effects that extend well beyond childhood and persist even after the original target diseases have been controlled or eradicated.

The Alaskan Randomized & Placebo-Controlled Trial

A landmark 71-year longitudinal follow-up of a randomized, placebo-controlled BCG trial conducted among American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) children provides rare evidence of lifelong mortality benefits from early BCG vaccination.

Between 1935 and 1938, 2,963 AI/AN participants (median age 7.6 years) across five U.S. geographic regions were enrolled in a saline placebo-controlled BCG efficacy trial. Prospective follow-up continued through 1948, with extensive retrospective mortality data collection completed between 1992 and 1998, allowing assessment of outcomes over more than seven decades.

At 71 years from the start of the trial, 1,600 of the 2,963 participants (54%) had died. After adjustment, BCG-vaccinated individuals showed a 14% reduction in the odds of all-cause mortality compared with placebo recipients (p = 0.04).

The benefit was even more pronounced for infectious causes: BCG was associated with a 31% lower odds of death from non-tuberculous infections and a 74% lower odds of death from tuberculosis. These findings support the concept that childhood BCG vaccination can induce durable innate immune training with measurable survival benefits that persist across the human lifespan.

Mitigation of Lung Cancer Incidence

In addition to localized bladder oncology therapies, childhood BCG vaccination has been directly linked to a significant drop in the long-term incidence of distant internal malignancies, particularly lung cancer.

This relationship was verified in a landmark 60-year follow-up study published in JAMA Network Open. The Usher trial monitored 2,963 individuals who had been randomized to receive either a single intradermal injection of BCG or a saline placebo during childhood.

At the conclusion of the six-decade monitoring window, individuals in the placebo group exhibited a lung cancer incidence rate of 45.4 cases per 100,000 person-years. Conversely, those who received the active BCG vaccine had a drastically lower lung cancer rate of just 18.2 cases per 100,000 person-years.

After controlling for confounding variables, including sex, geographic region, alcohol overuse, and tobacco smoking, the researchers calculated a striking Hazard Ratio of 0.38 (95% CI: 0.20–0.74; P = 0.005) for lung cancer development.

This represents an approximate 62% reduction in long-term lung cancer risk, reinforcing the hypothesis that BCG-trained natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages maintain enhanced, lifelong tumor surveillance capabilities.

Lowering the Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease

The neuroprotective capacity of BCG has emerged as a major focus within geroscience, driven by data from bladder cancer patients receiving high-dose intravesical BCG immunotherapy.

A large-scale cohort study published in JAMA Network Open examined 6,467 patients diagnosed with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) to track the subsequent development of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD).

The analysis revealed that patients treated with the intravesical BCG vaccine experienced a significant decrease in cognitive decline, presenting a time-invariant Hazard Ratio for ADRD of 0.80 (95% CI: 0.69–0.99).

When these findings are expanded to broader meta-analyses compiling multiple retrospective cohorts, the protective effect becomes even more pronounced.

A pooled analysis noted that across weighted studies, bladder cancer patients receiving BCG experienced a 45% reduction in dementia incidence, displaying a pooled Hazard Ratio of 0.55 (95% CI: 0.42–0.73). Mechanistic mouse models suggest that BCG prompts an influx of regulatory, interleukin-10-secreting monocytes into the brain’s choroid plexus, mitigating neuroinflammation and lowering the structural burden of amyloid-beta plaques.

Back to Cancer and How BCG Relates to Dr. Dalgleish and Ivermectin

Last year on January 1st, I asked AI to rank Ivermectin in terms of its potential to suppress metastatic cancer in comparison with 18 other repurposed agents. AI ranked Ivermectin #1.

In the article, I featured an interview with Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a remarkable oncologist and cancer researcher who has developed a number of anti-cancer drugs, notably lenalidomide and IMM101.

He explains here why BCG works against cancer, and also why it is not ideal. While it primes the innate immune system, repeated uses of BCG can increase inflammation and thereby activate cancer pathways.

Perhaps this is why the Glioblastoma patient in the above example did well following the surgical resection with complete response for more than one year only to develop recurrence following the repeat BCG treatment one year later because of the inflammatory effect which paradoxically drove the cancer as Dr. Dalgeish warned could happen with repeated uses.

Priming the immune system in concert with or in relation to standard treatment seems to be associated with powerfully improved responses to treatment, and this is reflected in this Singapore Study where Metformin use is associated with a 100% 15-year survival following BCG instillation treatment for non-muscular invasive bladder cancer NMIBC when compared to non-Metformin users. Metformin has substantial activity against gamma delta T cells, the ones Dr. Dalgleish says here [41:45] are the most important to stimulate in fighting cancer.

Here is the graphic:

In this long-term analysis of BCG-treated non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, diabetic patients receiving metformin achieved the most favorable outcomes, including 100% disease-specific survival.

Non-diabetic patients had an intermediate disease-specific survival of approximately 85%, while diabetic patients not taking metformin fared substantially worse. These results suggest that metformin confers oncologic benefits that extends beyond simple glucose control and even beyond blocking cancer stem cell pathways.

It seems that Metformin’s immune priming may be the key to numerous case reports of remissions after it is added to standard care, much the same way we see remissions once Ivermectin is added to standard care.

Ivermectin blocks most major Cancer Stem Cell pathways as you can see from this chart that Dr. Marik and I developed:

In addition, Ivermectin stimulates the innate immune response extraordinarily well, and can convert cold tumors to hot. Finally, Ivermectin blocks the P-glycoprotein efflux pumps that eject the chemotherapy that helps Cancer Stem Cells evade chemotherapy. By doing this, Ivermectin is one of the best repurposed drugs to add to reverse chemotherapy resistance.

A Case of Stage 4 Colon Cancer Treated with Ivermectin and My Suggested Repurposed Cocktail

An illustrative case report concerns a Stage 4 Colon Cancer patient who received Ivermectin following unsuccessful treatment with chemotherapy and was told to get his affairs in order.

Following the addition of Ivermectin he achieved a complete response with rapid resolution of metastases and tumor markers. Below I analyze this gentleman’s case, what his cancer driver pathways were, and the best options, in my opinion, he had for blocking them with repurposed drugs.

Allow me to tell you his story in detail. And I would add that he achieved this result with only one repurposed drug - Ivermectin - in addition to standard chemotherapy and radiation.