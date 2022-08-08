Generals – by Cody Hendrix

United States Generals are revered as the best of the best, the Top Guns of our military, and our nation's leaders. Generals are those who lead our defense during times of war. They command our Naval, Air, Army, and Coast Guard forces, and when they succeed, our nation wins.

However, when these Generals sound the alarm and notify the citizens that our armed forces are in trouble, we had better listen. Because without a strong military and the Generals who lead it, our country's sovereignty is in peril. And that is the current situation, according to at least three of our most distinguished and decorated Generals.

Three Star Lt. General Thomas McInerney, a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army. As if the Army was not enough, he then joined the Air Force, where he learned how to fly F-4 jets and thus became a fighter pilot. The F-4 Phantom II is a fighter with a top speed of Mach 2.2 and is a version of the jets displayed in demonstrations by the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels.

McInerney, while flying the F-4, served four tours of duty in the Vietnam War and flew 407 combat missions. He became commander of the Alaskan Air Command, Alaska NORAD Region, and joint task force in May 1988. He served as Assistant Vice Chief of Staff at Headquarters US Air Force in Washington, DC, and retired in 1994.

Like the movie Top Gun, after McInerney became an F-4C aircraft commander in 1964, he became an instructor at F-4 Fighter Weapons School, Nellis Air Force Base. Later he was transferred to the Directorate of Operational Requirements at Air Force Headquarters, where he participated in high-level study groups involving air-to-air missile requirements and F-15 fighter jets.

Thus, General McInerney knows a thing or two about training jet fighter pilots. He has gone public because his advice to the modern military leadership has fallen on deaf ears. Today, McInerney has witnessed a rapid deterioration in our service academy programs. The best and brightest of our new fighter pilots are being discharged for failing to submit to the experimental COVID-19 vaccinations. Moreover, many of those who submit to the jab are getting sick and developing career-ending medical issues.

Air Force pilot Lt. John Bowes echoed this and spoke from the personal experience of multiple pilots he knows that are suffering from myocarditis. He added, “I know of personally more than 700 pilots who are actively unvaccinated and have filed a religious accommodation or have filed for a medical exemption or something of the sort.”

As early as 2017, well before the current Pandemic, the Air Force reported a severe shortage of pilots when they were only down 200. Back then, Major General James Jones, US Air Force, gave an interview where the Air Force began offering retention bonuses of up to 225,000 dollars to stay in service for an additional nine years.

General McInerney reminds us, "And let's remember, these fighter pilots are flying $100 million airplanes, or $150 million if they're early models of F22s or F35s."

Major General Paul Vallely, a graduate of West Point and former Pacific Commanding Deputy General, expounded, "General Bishop told me they may lose 354 pilots out of the military because of what's going on [45:45]."

However, that has all been thrown out the window with the current leadership. They are no longer paying huge bonuses for Air Forces pilots to remain; instead, they are forcing those talented critically-thinking pilots to leave if they should exercise their constitutional right to a religious exemption or decline the vaccination on Constitutional grounds.

If one did not know better, one might conclude the military is intentionally weakening their own organization. But maybe that is not so far-fetched.

General Rod Bishop, former Commander 3rd US Air Force in Europe, explains, "It's the quality of the people. There is no other way to define this than a purge of Christians, a purge of critical thinkers. Because these are the people that are asked to leave [27:30]."

"And we are weakening those who remain by damaging them with a mandatory ill-advised jab causing myocarditis, blood clots, immune suppression, demyelinating disease, fertility issues, and related conditions which have been well-documented by DMED, the Department of Defense's database on vaccine injuries.

Compared with the five-year baseline period 2016 through 2020, the DMED data on these COVID-19 mandatory military vaccinations show the following increases in the first ten months of 2021 in young and fit military people [3:39]:

· Heart attacks up 269%

· Pericarditis up 175%

· Myocarditis up 285%

· Pulmonary Embolism up 467%

· Stroke, Bell's palsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Cancers up 250 to 350%

Moreover, the Secretary of Defense and the top US military leadership know that our military readiness has been gravely weakened, yet this policy continues. As a result, our national security has been compromised. As a result, today's Air Force is woefully short and continues to hemorrhage fighter pilots who are shown the door daily as if our nation no longer needs to be defended.

The result is that we are more vulnerable than ever to attacks by China or Russia, which begs the question of "Why would the Department of Defense knowingly continue to force these vaccine mandates in the face of such damage - not only to the personnel but to our nation's security?"

As Dr. Lee Vliet states, "Americans deserve answers to these questions - and all of you listening, I hope you will push for those answers through your representatives [4:30]."

General McInerney offers us a chilling answer. And he believes it has to do with domestic terrorism, forces within our government that seek to collude with the Chinese Communist Party to weaken the United States.

He reports China began a cyber and biowarfare policy against the United States in 2005, resulting in their biological attack of COVID-19 in 2019 [15:04].

"In late 2019, COVID-19 struck, released deliberately from Wuhan Virology Lab Number 4 in Wuhan, China. It went global. But the primary focus was on the US, making it look like a Pandemic. And unfortunately supported by CDC, Dr. Fauci, in funding the gain of function as we later found out...and it turns out President Obama had approved gain of function funding just prior to departing his administration [15:38]."

If one reviews the news releases for January 10, 2017, just days BEFORE then President-elect Donald J. Trump took office, one can see that the good General is correct, that then-President Obama had, in fact, cleared the way for the ongoing gain of function research under the Obama-Biden Administration of early January 2017.

General McInerney continued, "Right after the (2020 presidential) election, the first thing President Biden did was he canceled our independence on energy which immediately started to fuel hyperinflation...Once inflation started spreading, it was also a signal for Russia to go into Ukraine. Simultaneously, he canceled the restrictions the US had on the pipeline that goes from Moscow to Germany. And then immediately, we've seen open borders. In the first year of Biden's administration, we've seen over 2 million illegals come into the United States, which will have long-term implications for funding, housing, etc."

“You're starting to see a series of issues. The surrender in Afghanistan - it was a deliberate surrender...and we gave up a very important strategic base called Bagram that has an impact on anything that China does - because that base with US stealth aircraft is an hour from China and would be A DETERRANT FROM ACTIONS ON TAIWAN."

The collaboration between key leaders in the United States and China has become more apparent. For example, the Biden administration gave up Bagram, which helped the Taliban and ultimately the Chinese, to 82 billion in US equipment paid for by you and me, the American taxpayers. I detailed this further in my book Ivermectin for Freedom, where I quoted Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who defected from China and reported that China had released COVID-19 as an unrestricted bioweapon on the US. I further explained how certain factions within the US had colluded with China to facilitate this.

Interestingly the book Ivermectin for Freedom was banned from Amazon, while all of my other books, including Ivermectin for the World, remain. However, once I wrote about the collusion between the US and China and a possible Communist takeover, it became something Amazon could not allow you to know.

It is the most important book I have ever written and is a must-read for all freedom-loving United States patriots.

The General now continues [18:53], "And so quickly you start seeing in Kindergarten through 12th grade and college - you see critical race theory. They've come up with this Marxist ideology. What they're trying to do is divide the country on color. And that is deliberate. And you're seeing it at the Service Academies."

Critical race theory is now a prioritized part of schooling at the Air Force Academy. As a result, pilot training time is cut; students must sit through sensitivity training and the like instead.

He adds, "The lawlessness in the major cities... All to create turbulence [19:48]. To confuse people - to not understand what's going on."

General McInenerny reiterated China's two themes since 2005 - cyberwarfare and bio weaponry.

"The most important thing was the deliberate biologic attack by COVID-19. That was an attack on the world, specifically on the US election system. That night (November 3, 2020) that I mentioned was a cyber attack against the six battleground states that's Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. It was brilliantly done - look; I will not deny that. But it should not have been missed by Cybercommand, the CIA, NSA, and the FBI. No one should have missed that - but they did. And they did because of what President Trump has called the Swan [19:29]."

The Swan refers to the corruption of our intelligence and military agencies. It explains why General Milley privately reassured China's generals that he would not follow an order from Trump to attack them until he first warned them - an act of treason - and was never charged. Milley's staff admitted the communication to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army of China as published in the book Peril. Yet, no legal action was ever taken against Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General McInerney blames the Swan in President Obama's influence. "In President Obama's eight years, he corrupted the Department of Justice, the FBI [20:18]."

"On why what they did with a deliberate biological attack - COVID - where there were prophylactics that could have been used such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, which I took for two years in Vietnam against Malaria; I can tell you that I have experience with people in Africa who take it weekly as we did in Vietnam - over five million Americans did in Vietnam, in Africa they do to prevent Malaria. Africa does not have a problem with COVID-19. (So) why did Fauci say that Hydroxychloroquine was not a good prophylactic? Why did the CDC counter doctors from using it - and Ivermectin when (they are) marvelous and effective prophylactics? Because they in concert with Big Pharma, were dying to get that money on the vaccination - and the trillions of dollars that have been spent there [20:45]."

But then the General ties the Swan and the Pandemic together. "So you see, all of a sudden, all this is rolled into one and synergized. It supports their efforts to diminish the US in our superpower status. What have we done to implement the pressure on Russia to back out of Ukraine? We have done little, and President Biden has not gone over to Ukraine - his wife did, but he didn't. And so, you are seeing the influence of the superpower status that brought us out of the end of WWII, which I know so well by having grown up in Germany...and as the Vice Commander and Chief of US Air Forces in Europe, I saw the full power of Germany at the height of the Cold War. That has all been diminished, and it's all related. Everything that comes out of this (Biden) administration is related. There is no question that BIDEN IS NOT RUNNING THE GOVERNMENT. Someone else is running it. I believe it's Barrack Hussein Obama. He is running it from his mansion in Kalorama, which is 1.2 miles from the White House - the only President not to leave Washington [21:56]."

Generals McInerney and Valleley co-authored a letter entitled, "Declaration of Betrayal of West Point and the Long Gray Line" in June of 2022 where they stated, among other things, that "the Biden Administration seeks to divorce military service from defense of the Constitution by replacing allegiance to the Constitution with Critical Race Theory. This prepares the military for their role in support of an overthrow of the government and the Constitutional order [39:06]."

This now all made sense. While President Biden has dementia, and gaffes like the clumsy Afghanistan withdrawal can be blamed on incompetence, it appears it is all going according to a plan set in motion by Obama and continued by the acting but behind-the-scenes Commander in Chief. It now seems to be a carefully-scripted, but clever plan that blames bad decisions on senility yet covers up the actual cause, the Swan.

"And these are not just accidents. Just recently, Monica Crowly was on the Hannity Show and told the anchor, "I'm going to disagree with you when you say it was incompetence. It is not incompetence; it is a deliberate attack on the US to destroy us and bring us down [23:39]."

The General goes on, "And thats why when we talk about military people being forced out as well as first responders as well as the medical professionals, being forced to take the vaccination, and those that resist - because it is still an experimental vaccine - in violation of Nuremberg Accords, and they are trying to get rid of people, when we know right now - and I just saw a film today that shows the injuries of people that have been vaccinated, and the deaths that they are incurring, and its just startling and stunning, and the most people that get COVID-19 have already had the vaccination [24:05]."

It is so obvious now with tremendous NEGATIVE VACCINE EFFICACY that one recent study quoted by Dr. Pierre Kory found that of 800 vaccine hospital deaths, 798 occurred in vaccinated people. Only 2 of the 800 who died were unvaccinated [1:45:23].

But the issue now is no longer the survival of human beings. Instead, the survival of the United States of America hangs in the balance. And it has everything to do with the Swan Takeover Plan.

"So, what we are faced with, (in) the eight years of the Obama administration, he put in the Swan. He corrupted the US government - in the intelligence community, in the judicial community, as well as with the FBI, etc. That's where he laid in the key leadership we are now facing the challenge of overcoming. Because we are fighting our own government. So we, the people, have a challenge. We have been taken over covertly. And what we're going to have is the Monkeypox - it could be hemorrhagic fever or something else - Marburg - but there is going to be a new virus coming out, and it looks like its now going to be the Monkeypox. It's not a threat to us, as Dr. Lee said. So they want to use that again to create fear, get people to put their masks back on, and do all these things where the elites, the Chinese communists, and other foreign entities - Russia - can have a global government. We're facing that with the elites, and it's very important that we understand this threat. They do not believe in we the people [7:25]."

"Who is the puppet master? Barrack Hussein Obama. He is running this from his residence in Kalorama which is 1.2 miles from the White House - he is the only President who never left Washington, DC... his whole team from the Secretary of State, all of them, are former people that they groomed when they were in for their eight years...so this our problem [11:45]."

"They are trying to destroy America. Now, what are they trying to destroy? Our superpower status. Our Influence. The dollar, so the dollar isn't the global currency. They are trying to do all these things to diminish the values of our Constitution and what we have created since the end of WWII. That's what we must be aware of. Barrack Hussein Obama was brought up on the knee of Frank Marshall Davis, an avowed communist. And that's why, when you look at where the puppet master is, he is the puppet master and none of the things they are doing, to include the war that got created by the Russians in the Ukraine, when we canceled the XL Pipeline,as well as when we took off the sanctions to Nord Stream New, the Russian pipeline, from Moscow into Germany. So all these things are related. Nothing is done by happenstance or incompetently...America MUST WAKE UP, and we have this threat, and they are using all parts of the economy, medical, cyber - all those issues are being used against us, and it is formidable. So wake up, America. This is our Normandy. This is our Iwo Jima. This is our Battle of the Bulge [13:50]."

In underscoring the General's point, it is necessary to give the reader a sense of what the Swan is preparing to do. For this, the reader must look no further than President Obama's question to the military and his response around 2009.

During the Obama Administration, the leaders of the US military were purged. According to Dr. Lee Vliet, the test question of these leaders was whether or not they would fire upon American citizens if given the order. Those leaders who answered they would not were summarily terminated.

She reported, "We have always had a military with a code of honor, a code of ethics, and the Oath to the Constitution. That has been one of the truly exceptional ideas and ideals in the United States of America. And since Obama began the purge in the leadership of the US military, beginning after he took office in January 2009, and purged the top leaders, who agreed they would commit to the Oath to the Constitution, and said they wouldn't fire on American citizens – and they were fired; they were terminated from the US military despite exemplary careers [40:22]."

It should be clear to all Americans where the Swan is going with this. Dr. Vliet did as well. "I knew, I just had a sick sense in my gut at that point, that we were on a downward spiral to a control of the military turning it into one like Communist China, like North Korea, Venezuela, all of the other totalitarian governments [41:10]."

But what does General McInerney mean we should do in defense with his comments on Normandy, Iwo Jima, and the Battle of the Bulge? What does he expect the average citizen like you and me to do? Picket? Protest? Or drive trucks to the Capital?

No. As Dr. Lee Vliet explains, the situation is dire and on the verge of worsening. The Truth for Health attorney, Todd Callender, explained the WHO has already used the keywords' public health emergency of international concern' in describing Monkeypox. He predicts they will use this as a pretext to impose totalitarian control through lockdowns and martial law by usurping all political and military powers from the member countries irrespective of their (WHO) meeting last month [15:37].

Callender explains that the apparatus is already in place.

Attorney Callender notes the real question is this: Whether we will allow our governments to cede their authority and whether we will agree to be put in solitary confinement, vaxxed (poisoned), and enslaved. He says that we MUST STOP them, and we can do this by making people aware. If they know we're on to them, they'll back off. And Callender adds to please not fall for the line that SADS is being caused by "climate change." which is how they are trying to spin the epidemic of sudden unexplained deaths in the young and healthy [15:37].

The moderator asks Dr. Vliet the question, "[16:10] What apparatus is in place? How could this government possibly usurp my sovereignty and your sovereignty, and the sovereignty of all 50 states, and give it all away to the World Health Organization? How could they enforce any of this? Let's say the World Health Organization says that Monkeypox is an international health emergency, and everybody needs to lock down; nobody can go to work. Everybody must wear a mask and go in line for the Monkeypox shot. How on earth could they possibly enforce that [16:10]?”

Dr. Vliet now explains the predicament we, the citizens of the US, find themselves in and what actions we must take if we are to stop this.

Vliet answers, "Shawn, let me make a point. All these things you just said are clearly AGAINST the US Constitution. It was all our own representatives who sold out the Constitution in signing the agreement (with the WHO) in 2005. And so, consequently, the nations - 196 nations - signed the 2005 agreement; they had already ceded the authority to the World Health Organization. The public doesn't know that. And currently, the government that we have in power and our institutions that are supposed to represent the people are acting lawlessly. Everyone is asking the question, well, they can't do that. It's against the law. WAKE UP [16:40]!"

"What we're saying and what you're seeing - they know it's lawless and they don't care. They're doing it anyway because no one, whether its law enforcement, the courts, the medical system, Big Pharma, or Big Tech - all of them have consolidated power. They're all acting lawlessly in violation of the Constitution, and the public is sitting there letting it happen and sitting there saying - oh well, maybe we need to file a lawsuit. The courts are corrupted. The courts are not addressing these questions. The courts are throwing out the lawsuits. (So) this is going to take citizen resistance, peacefully and lawfully...clearly, they are acting lawlessly. And until the public stops waiting for someone else to come and fix the problem, we are the solution - we the people - as the colonists did in the first revolution. They stood against tyranny."

Dr. Vliet commented by paraphrasing from Attorney Todd Callender, when asked if we just asked the US Marshalls to round up the traitors, arrest them and prepare them for jury trials.

"The US Marshalls were independent and had their own agency. They were moved under the Department of Justice some years ago - I think this was done under the Obama Adminstration. The US Marshalls are no longer independent. This kind of consolidation of power is what the powers are after at a higher level. The UN, WHO, OECD. In the case of WHO its pretty well done, and all of the courts are now responding to UN Conventions as primary law which is why I cite International Law in my pleadings. The only thing stopping the owners from final consolidation from a Soviet model economy, a Soviet government, and a single market economy is 300 million Americans with guns and our Second Amendment [20:22]."

General Thomas McInerney added, "It's important that we let the American people know. Give them the facts. And that's what we're telling them now. And we should not accept it. If, on the 23rd, they try to start locking us down again, the American people must rise up and say NO, WE ARE NOT GOING TO DO IT. Now, this becomes very challenging for some. We do not realize or appreciate what has happened to our Public Health System with Fauci and those who are complicit in this global takeover. They have put fear in the American people's minds...there is nothing to fear but fear itself - Franklin Delano Roosevelt on December 7, 1941. The fact is we must all stand up. We are not going to lock down again. No more are we going to do it [22:30]."

"Rise up (peacefully), Americans. Do not accept this," concludes the General. Dr. Lee Vliet gives us her call to action, "Do not comply with another lockdown. You are a sovereign human being. Monkeypox is not a medical threat in spite of the fact that WHO and Bill Gates want to make it sound like it's far worse than COVID. Even if they gin up the fear on Marburg, you still have treatments available, which we have posted on our website www.truthforhealth.org. Click on the Monkeypox fact sheet, the hemorrhagic fever fact sheet, and the vaccine injury treatment guide. And by the way, one of the reasons they are using Monkeypox is that they've already got a vaccine for it, which they approved in 2019. I wonder why they approved it then [20:50]?"

"People you need to understand. They are destroying our country deliberately on every front. Food supplies are being destroyed. Fuel access is being denied. There are trucking companies that cannot get fuel. There are shortages of diesel and gasoline. They are driving up rampant inflation. Food costs are going through the roof when you can get them. And medications are in shortage. A shortage of IV supplies...they are action steps everyone needs to take, as our ancestors did that saw them through the Great Depression, that saw them through WWII. We are Americans; we have a fighting spirit. We do not have to lie down, roll over, and capitulate to the international powers. So let's get strong, get loud, and get involved - Let's fight for our country and sovereignty [20:50]."

The key is not to submit to any further lockdowns - no matter what. It is better to die free than to cower in slavery. We cannot allow these traitors to control us any further. It is time for us to end the division that has plagued our nation. We citizens share the desire to live as free people.

As I write in Ivermectin for Freedom, “No one wants to have to explain to a future generation that freedom was lost on our watch – that we were swindled – fooled through an elaborate campaign of fear, groupthink, and lies, and they now must pay the price.

But there is every reason for hope – even now – amidst the worst attack on US freedom since the signing of our Declaration of Independence, some 250 years ago. The US now has large swaths of patriots who refuse to accept authoritarian dictates...Millions of Americans are beginning to see through the deadly charade that is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protests and resistance movements are growing in all freedom-loving societies around the world. Legal challenges are mounting. This freedom-speaking is what created our great nation. And it is the same freedom-speaking that will save it. Dare to disagree. Dare to question authority. Dare to speak out. And always dare to fight for those who do.”

The Black Swan

The Impact of the Highly Improbable. A black swan event is an outlier, something outside the realm of regular expectations, where nothing in the past can convincingly point to the real possibility that it will occur or persuade us we need to prepare for its potentially dire consequences. But it is not an unpredictable event. Most major black swan events (the 9/11 attacks, for example) are foreseen and warned about, but the warnings tend to be ignored because of strong personal and organizational resistance to changing opinions and outlook.

This article contains urgent information that all Americans must know immediately. Please email this article to at least five or ten others, and ask them to do the same. Dr. Lee Vliet has advised us not to give in to fear but instead to prepare. Dr. Vliet recommends we take 12 action steps immediately [45:35].

1. Revise your diet to eat healthily, and begin to exercise to strengthen your immunity.

2. Build up your food supply at home and don't wait for the food shortages.

3. Purchase the supplements, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and disinfectants you need at home.

4. Arrange for enough prescription medications for a six-month supply to be on hand.

5. Keep enough cash for three to six months of essentials.

6. Go around your neighborhood and mark the 5-G towers. Don't sign up for the 5-G service.

7. Plant a garden at home.

8. Attend and buy at the local Farmer's Market.

9. Get to know your neighbors and local law enforcement.

10. Do a home threat assessment.

11. Plan for your home defense – firearms, ammunition, fencing, and guard dogs.

12. Strengthen your faith and pray unceasingly for wisdom, discernment, and God's peace over fear.