If you are worried about World War III involving bombings and tanks, think again. This war has been going on for years, and it is war against your mind. Fifth Generation Warfare is otherwise known as unrestricted warfare and arose out of China and Russia’s realization they could not win a conventional war against the West. Therefore, they resolved to fight America in other ways.

Fifth Generation Warfare is decentralized, and liberally uses propaganda and misinformation to attack its adversaries in such a way they are unaware of the attack and the attacker’s identity.

One method of 5th Gen Warfare is through bioweapons, and this was brilliantly accomplished by creating a gain-of-function virus. However, many believe the true bioweapon is the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines which a recent study notes are responsible for at least 17 million deaths in the Southern Hemisphere alone.

Dr. Robert Malone gave a recent lecture on 5th Generation Warfare, and he explained the evolution of warfare beginning with 1st Generation. First Generation is fought with sticks, stones, swords, and arrows [09:35]. Second Generation is fought with black powder weapons like muskets and with centralized command. It can be fought in trenches using battle lines [09:48].

Examples of 2nd Gen Warfare include Flander’s Fields in WW I or Gettysburg in the Civil War. They both employed centralized commanders, and both involved disputes over territory using battle lines. There was no doubt who the enemy was and who was being attacked. Furthermore, civilians were to be avoided as per the rules of engagement.

By contrast, in 5th Generation or Unrestricted War, there are no rules of engagement, and civilians and military alike are fair game for the attack. Fifth generation war has no centralized command, and the attacks may come via the media through lies and propaganda that plays into our biases and emotions.

Malone continues to define 3rd and 4th generation warfare. The advent of local command and mechanized warfare where decision-making was vested locally marked the 3rd generation’s improvement over the 2nd.

However, 4th Generation Warfare changed the face of modern battle, and was marked by Osama Bin Laden and terrorism. Malone notes that the strongest military in the world for decades, the United States, has not been able to win a single 4th Generation War [12:06]. Fourth Generation Warfare is distinguished by its complete decentralization, and it’s anonymous and unpredictable terrorist attacks.

Malone notes that 4th Generation Warfare integrates propaganda with elements of religion and kinetic war to accomplish its goals. It marks the emergence of using psychological and cultural elements to defeat the enemy, while still retaining classic elements of guns and bombs [12:28].

Malone explains that America’s military came up to speed quickly, using psychological techniques to convince Middle Easterners that we cared about them, and were willing to stand up for their interests, only to shamefully abandon them in Afghanistan after they had served our agenda [13:18].

And after perfecting mind manipulation, we entered the arena of 5th generation warfare which defeats 4th Generation through its superior manipulation of propaganda - white, gray, and black.

“Fifth Generation Warfare is completely decentralized, it is perceived as leaderless, and when operated effectively, the opponent has no idea it is being deployed on them [14:31].”

Fifth Generation Warfare is about information and perception, and unlike terrorism, it is mainly non-kinetic [13:40]. That is currently how the war is being waged, which involves the media including the nightly news, and the social media like Facebook and Twitter.

Malone explains that during Arab Spring, Twitter and Facebook were used as 5th Generation Warfare Weapons. He further elaborated that proven algorithms have been developed that analyze the users’ psychologic profile, their likes and dislikes, etc. Most importantly, these profiles can be used to alter their beliefs and feelings.

Malone explains what many of us, including me, have personally experienced, that we may have “freedom of speech, but not of reach.” He explains that some of our content, unbeknownst to us, does not get broadcast, and is throttled down or shadow banned [16:33].

“So, you are operating on social media with your friends and contacts having free exchange. That’s not what’s happening. What is happening, particularly when it’s deployed in an information warfare environment is that the information you receive, the tweets you receive, are carefully curated, things that will trigger the emotional response in you that they desire [17:30].”

He explains that the social media group will convey the theme of whomever is operating the algorithm, as in ‘we should all be upset about this missile attack.’

This all cross checked with your personal data base.

“They know what makes you tick [18:18],” says Malone. “And if you are in distance of two cell towers, they can locate you precisely in space. They can uplink this up to space. They know the color of your eyes. They know what vehicle you drive. They know who you associate with. They know who just got in that car with you [18:48]. So, you can be targeted kinetically. You can be targeted with human assets. You can be targeted in whatever direction. You think you know why you’re feeling things. But all of that is being manipulated. If you understand, you understand that you are being manipulated. These social media tools are weapons of war. The switch isn’t always turned on, but it can be turned on at any moment.”

Havana Syndrome, which I wrote about previously, is a 5th Generation Weapon of War. Malone explains that it meets the criteria as the person being attacked by this directed energy weapon does not know who the attacker is and are often not aware they have even been attacked.

“No one knows who did it or what the technology was - perfect example of 5th Generation Warfare [19:49].”

“The only way to win is not to play [in social media],” says Malone.

“Whether we have accurate or inaccurate voting machines becomes completely irrelevant, because everything that you and you and you think becomes actively manipulated to support the government’s narratives and whatever propaganda the government wants to push out [22:40]. Sovereignty and personal autonomy in the electorate becomes completely obsolete when a government is willing and able to deploy this technology on their citizenry - which has happened over the last three years - by the way [22:55].”

Malone then comes back to the subject of propaganda and the types we are manipulated with. White is the most basic and harmless form. This is where the source is clear, the message is clear, and we can openly and accurately evaluate bias or conflicts of interest. The example Malone uses is a car salesman. We know what we are getting and who is trying to sell us.

Gray propaganda involves hidden or unknown sources, like the New York Times claiming an undisclosed source of the story.

Black propaganda is the most insidious, and the least recognizable. This is typical of Covert PsyOps otherwise known as PsyWar and it is often done by intelligence agencies like the CIA.

The audience often has no idea they are being deceived. It is designed to cast the [false] impression that it is created by those it is supposed to discredit. It is used - with lies - to villify or discredit an enemy through misrepresentation. Think of all the ways Big Pharma used the media to attack Pierre Kory through lies about Ivermectin.

Malone notes that black propaganda is effective when the audience does not realize they are being propagandized [27:16]. He notes it is the ‘Big Lie.’

“It relies upon the willingness of the receiver to accept the credibility of the source. Those out on the fringe saying crazy stuff are often promoting black propaganda. Validate the source and do your own due diligence [28:15].”

I recognized that some of the comments to my Substack articles within the last couple of days were written by black propagandists - those using the black type of propaganda to deceive and mislead.

Malone notes that when the propagators of this type of propaganda overreach or fail to understand their audiences, the propaganda can seem fake or untrustworthy. Malone asks that we carefully pay attention any time we feel a disconnect of suspicious dimension to news as we may be dealing with Black Propaganda instead.

This brings me back to Ilana Daniels October 26 article concerning the October 7 attacks in Israel.

We, all of us, see the gaping holes in the narrative and the bordering fence to Gaza and we know. We know something is Rotten in Denmark. We know the components don't add up. We know that after four years of unprecedented tyranny, how could this be anything but the next world pivot.

Malone asks that we pay attention to our gut, and whenever it does not add up, we must further question then source. Here Ilana correctly identifies what we are hearing from IDF as propaganda - part of the 5th Generation Warfare.

In 2023 we are all being attacked in a decentralized manner, with daily Black Propaganda. Staying off Twitter and Facebook is one solution. Another is to disbelieve anything the mainstream media broadcast, especially if it is designed to elicit strong emotions, as in the Israel broadcasts about the horrific details of the October 7th attacks.

Fifth Generation Warfare has engulfed us all through the Internet, the I Phone, Facebook, and Twitter. My solution is to avoid them like the plague, and when they must be used, to do so sparingly without allowing emotions to get hijacked. When you suspect someone is insincerely appealing to you, listen to your gut.

“When you get that feeling in your heart, this doesn’t feel right - there’s something fishy here - listen to that feeling.”

Remember that the PsyWar is in our heads, and kinetic war is “so yesterday” as described by Malone. Creating fear in you is more likely to happen than carpet bombing in Gaza. Realize we are all being played - all of the time,