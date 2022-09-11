Hurricane Katrina at its Peak - NASA

While mRNA vaccination injuries and sudden unexplained deaths skyrocket, our economy sinks, and our nation remains bitterly divided, most of us still do not know the worst.

Food shortages, power grid malfunctions, and a new Pandemic are not the ultimate enemies of civilization. Even Noah Harrari, with his transhumanist technocratic God Complex, is not the ultimate evil. Because, unbeknownst to most of us, Weather Warfare, technically known as Geoengineering, is now our greatest existential threat.

To provide some historical context, we need to look back seven decades when the science of cloud seeding began with Vincent Shaefer. Schaefer seeded clouds with dry ice and produced a snowstorm on December 20, 1946.

Later in 1947, General Electric and the US military began Project Cirrhus, an attempt to weaken hurricanes. However, Cirrhus went wrong after they seeded a storm on October 13, 1947. Whereas before the seeding, the cyclone was on an eastward path safely out to sea, following the loading with 180 pounds of dry ice, the storm abruptly changed direction, making landfall near Savannah, Georgia causing great harm.

The result was a closure of the project amid threatened lawsuits. And as we shall soon learn, such risky experimentation continues today, with far more powerful technology and the fate of the Earth's Biosphere hanging in the balance.

Further hurricane management using Silver Iodide crystals continued through the 1960s with Project Stormfury. However, this ended in 1983 when science showed seeding was unlikely to affect cyclone management.

Additional refinements of Weather Modification led to successful military efforts to produce rain over Vietnam during the war, which gave US troops a tactical advantage over the North Vietnamese. Through Operation Popeye, the Department of Defense seeded clouds to lengthen the monsoon season along the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

The United States Air Force bombed the North Vietnamese jungle-based guerrillas, who found themselves mired in downpours and mud. Finally, in 1962 Vice-President Lyndon Johnson proclaimed that "He who controls the weather controls the world."

Some contend that President Nixon so hated the Woodstock hippie crowd that he deployed cloud seeding against them in 1969, leading to the rain-soaked and muddy performance still discussed today.

Dane Wigington, GeoengineeringWatch.org founder and expert, discusses how governments use climate engineering against modern nonconformists. In this presentation, Dane reviews how the government used Geoengineered snowfall to thwart protestors.

He reviews radar screen evidence showing how the snowfall suppressed both Dakota and Wall Street protestors. Despite 50-degree temperatures, Wigington explains that modern ice nucleation technology allows the government to create snow upon command to weaponize weather against dissidents [24:25].

"This is a very simple process for the climate engineers. It's a patented process. The Chinese scientists openly announced they were doing this. Any of you can look this up. If you search Chinese scientists engineer artificial snowstorms, you'll find Popular Science and Fox News covered it. This is real. But how many people know this is going on? Because they don't want to know. How many people stop to consider that injecting Mercury and Aluminum into your veins with vaccinations is certainly harmful. People don't want to know, but IT IS UP TO US to change that equation [24:50]."

Why?

Because whether we believe our government and military are using these secret weather warfare techniques against their political dissidents or not, none of this will stop what a former NASA contractor calls a threat to all living things on Earth. And that threat is the imminent failure of the Ozone Layer and the Biosphere - not due to carbon emissions but mainly due to covert Geoengineering.

The Biosphere is nearing collapse due to these clandestine Climate Engineering efforts. These efforts include the spraying of Aluminum nanoparticles into the atmosphere and their manipulation using microwave energy. The video shows the data and evidence used to support this.

"[00:38] The graphics in this presentation depict live readings of UV radiation on Earth’s surface. This frontline data completely refutes the official narrative that no UVC radiation reaches Earth's surface. Earth's ozone layer, that normally would shield us from UVC radiation, is in the process of collapsing. It has been damaged by countless anthropogenic sources of pollution, the largest among them being the ongoing covert global engineering operations. These operations include spraying climate engineering elements into the atmosphere and storm systems, and the microwave transmission manipulation of the air masses that are saturated with these elements."

Dane Wigington continues, "[01:15] It poses an extreme near-term existential threat to all life on the planet. The damage already inflicted is beyond grave. To learn more about this dire situation, please listen to my discussion with a former NASA contract engineer."

However, the NASA contractor, Ray, provides words of wisdom. That is, the government should never have tried to manipulate the weather without thorough testing and oversight because without those two things, there is a far greater likelihood of harm than benefit. Look no further than to the catastrophe with the premature deployment of the deadly mRNA COVID-19 shots. Natural immunity would have served us far better.

"[02:28] If you want to see how nature does things, you have to study nature. Nature does things perfectly. We have a tendency to screw up everything we touch. And they've touched geoengineering; they've made changes to our atmosphere. The chlorofluorocarbons - yeah, that was an issue, but not as great an issue as what they made it out to be, about the ozone hole off Australia and Antarctica (in many ways covering the tracks of climate engineering)."

While the disaster with the mRNA vaccines at first mirrors the catastrophe now occurring with the Biosphere and Weather Engineering, we also see other troubling parallels. Not only did the science backfire and harm rather than help humanity, but both were covertly modified to be used as warfare, at first in foreign countries, then later against domestic political opponents, and now as overt warfare.

Both nanoparticles and microwave modification are common to mRNA vaccines and Climate Engineering. However, while we have read previously about how microwaves can be weaponized against protestors, little has been published on how microwaves - especially the powerful and potentially dangerous 5G transmitters - can be used to create droughts and floods.

In a vivid demonstration, Dane shows viewers exactly how the 5G microwave frequency can affect particles - like the metal nanoparticles sprayed in the air or even the nanoparticles in the blood of mRNA vaccine recipients.

"[17:35] When you see what these frequencies do to particulates...These frequencies which are coming from the cell towers, from the giant ionosphere heaters which are in Alaska - and they are setting up a virtual grid of microwave transmitters - everything you see you think is a cell tower, and a cell phone repeater only...why do they have 10 times more power in them than is needed for cell phone transmission? Because they are being used for Climate Modification."

He explains, "[18:18] This manipulates particulates in the atmosphere. This manipulates precipitation. And that's what frequencies do to particulates. (So) again you have to see this to believe it [pointing to a slide showing this]."

He asks what these frequencies are doing to us and how many know we are going to 5G?

Dane gives us a chilling observation, "[18:35] 5G is a frequency used for crowd control."

He explains that anything alive contains water and Wigington shows a stream of water affected by a microwave beam. The water at first twists, later bends, and finally becomes a spiral[19:18].

Following gasps by the audience, Dane asks another question, "[19:25] And when you fill that (water) with particulates, the effect is even more profound. (So) there are things we don't fully understand, things not fully investigated or at least not disclosed to the public."

Using microwaves to direct weather allows a government to benefit or harm its citizens. Or to harm its dissidents and help its supporters.

"[20:10] They - the transmitters - are being put up all over the country and worldwide - wherever the grid power will support them. What's it doing to us? They are now deciding who gets rain and doesn't, how toxic the water is, and how much radiofrequency we're exposed to. We are simply lab rats at this point."

Throughout his presentation, Dane offers more and more evidence, from the 75-pound ice balls (laden with surfactant) that washed up along the shore of a 40-degree Lake Michigan [23:35] to NASA's admission in 2014 that UV rays of the intensity of those on Mars [a planet with no ozone protective layer] are being measured on Earth [27:12].

He explains what this means. It means that our Ozone layer is nearing the end of its ability to protect life on Earth.

"[27:21] How many of you can feel how hot the Sun feels on your skin? Many people convince themselves (it is because) they are getting older and more sensitive. That's not the case. We are seeing UVB levels many times higher than we're being told. We see UVC on the surface. That's a DNA-altering level of UV radiation. It is happening now, and we're not being told. We have a NASA engineer working directly for us with very expensive state-of-the-art equipment. At the current rate of ozone destruction, he gives us eight years until TOTAL OZONE COLLAPSE [this was a January 2018 YouTube broadcast]. If we stay on this course, and if that happens - if the Ozone Layer does collapse, it's game over. (Even) if we had no other issues, that would end terrestrial life on Earth."

Wigington mentions the vast methane deposits released as oceans and arctic tundra thaw. Methane is 100-fold more potent a greenhouse gas than CO2, and there is enough methane in the tundra to create a Permian Heating effect. [30:15] If we had no issues other than methane, we could see a repeat of the Paleocene Eocene Thermal Maximum, which happened over 13 years and triggered a mass extinction.

"[31:05] Right now, we are free-falling into what might be accurately termed an abrupt climate shift, and climate engineering is making it much worse, not better."

"[31:15] Climate engineering is toxifying the rain."

He explains the fire burns hotter and more explosively. In addition, the Aluminum nanoparticles create an incendiary coating which makes the fires far more destructive [31:39].

What does Dane recommend? Is this all doom and gloom, or is there any possible silver lining? Wigington explains that the "tribes" must unite [32:29]. He explains that climate change deniers cannot remain oblivious to the irrefutable UVC measurements and the unmistakable evidence of climate engineering.

On the other hand, Dane asks the environmentalists to acknowledge that these changes are not merely a result of driving gasoline and diesel automobiles nor from burning fossil fuels alone. Instead, the lion's share of damage is demonstrably the result of climate engineering gone wrong (and no, the Biden Administration is not here to help us or stop climate change despite their proclamations).

"[32:40] We need to unite the tribes and say there can be no legitimate discussion about the state of the climate without acknowledging Climate Engineering."

The first hurdle we must overcome is to STOP Climate Engineering [33:00]. Yet Dane warns there are many other hurdles to follow.

He reports we have lost 55% of the Earth's trees [34:30]. In addition, 60% of the plankton is dead. And these are the top two sources of Oxygen globally. He explains we are well into what climate scientists call the 6th Great Mass Extinction. We have already lost 60% of all animal species over the past 40 years[34:50].

Dane warns us about the depraved motives of the world's elite. He quotes Klaus Schwab's former professor and mentor, Henry Kissinger,

"If you control the food, you control a nation. If you control the energy, you control a region. If you control the money, you control the world [35:40]."

While floods and droughts may be standard fare for Climate Engineers, earthquakes are also on the menu. Wigington remarks that a General informed him that the Japanese quake that caused the meltdown at Fukushima's Nuclear Reactor directly resulted from Climate Engineering gone wrong.

"[37:20] Ionosphere heaters are massively powerful ground-based radiofrequency transmitters...For the Japanese quake that caused Fukushima, I was communicating with a former Army Major General who is now deceased. He stated his Pentagon contacts told him that the Japanese quake was intended and ionosphere heaters were used to heat the atmosphere. And when you microwave something long enough. What happens? It blows up. In a seismically sensitive zone, we know ionosphere heaters can create seismic activity. This Major General told me that the Fukushima meltdown was not intended. But what happens when you create a 9.0 quake? Bad things happen. And what happens also? When Israel and the US released the Stuxnet virus, this kept the safety equipment in Fukushima from working. But back to Geoengineering. The same mechanisms to manipulate the atmosphere may have had a hand in the Fukushima quake. And MIT acknowledged they noticed extreme anomalous heating above the epicenter...They acknowledged this heating in the days prior to the quake. So another road leads back to Climate Engineering and is connected to the Fukushima quake."

Dane continues and explains that the Aluminum particles deployed in atmospheric seeding are responsible for the bees dying off, and he cites a peer-reviewed study [38:40]. In addition, he cites another study that holds Aluminum as the core factor behind the rise in Alzheimer's cases [39:00].

"[39:10] We have done 70 lab tests in Shasta and Siskiyou Counties alone, and massive amounts of Aluminum are coming down on our air column that can only plausibly be related to Geoengineering."

Dane Wigington reminds us to beware of the Military-Industrial Complex. "[40:05] Once you release the dogs of war and the bombs start dropping, you have a completely out-of-control Industrial Military Complex that will do anything to survive. This is the direction we are headed for the entire planet. And where are the global elite going to go? Underground. This is Camp David [pointing to photo]. A massive underground complex. A Deep Underground Military Base. They will not survive either in the current direction. (So) we are on track for Venus Syndrome - and I encourage you to look that up."

As I have written before about the Oligarchs, we are not dealing with the sane. We are dealing with leaders suffering from Psychopathy. Dane explains that we cannot assume they behave rationally or that any of this will magically resolve itself.

"[41:00] The ship's going down, and we are knee deep in water." Dane asks the audience to consider what we are to do at this moment.

"[41:45] Will we give up because of what is already half dead? Or will we fight with every ounce of our being to preserve what is still half alive? Now is when we find out what we are made of and why we are here."

He continues, "[41:55] The hallmark of a healthy mind is an unyielding willingness to face the truth no matter how dire. Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather it exists in the strength to face reality and take action in spite of it. When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful. And every one of you could be that one voice."

Dane Wigington calls each of us to action. "[42:50] Any one of you could be the pebble that causes the landslide. You could be the last one that causes the break in the damn. And we're close to that. So many people know this is going on. When we reach that point of critical mass where we finally force this issue into the open, there will be a shock wave around the globe... How can we look the other way? How can we look at ourselves in the mirror? At this particular point in time, the stakes are total. The time horizon is unimaginably short."

"[44:12] We most need to reach our Military brothers and sisters without whom the power structure cannot carry out what they do. All of us must share information effectively and efficiently, with conviction. This is a fight for life. Nothing less. If we don't stand in this gap right now, we'll have nothing left to salvage."

Dane Wigington pressed his NASA contractor, Ray, to provide an updated estimate of a time frame we have left to act – the time before the Ozone layer fails.

He asks what his estimated time frame is as of the interview date on April 13, 2022. "[25:24] If we stay on the current trajectory, where does it appear we end up, and how soon?"

Ray answers, "I still think 2025 is a conservative estimate - it could happen before that day."

Dane explains, “[25:30] Because of the non-linear nature of these systems, once they begin to unravel, feedback loops kick in, and they become unimaginably exponential, correct?” Ray responds, “Exactly.”

While that was far darker than I expected, it helped to put things in perspective. Rather than focusing all our efforts on the upcoming elections or the divisiveness in our nation, let us focus on treating each other with kindness, empathy, and compassion. Let us all work together, as one tribe, as Dane suggests, because we are all in this boat together, and if it goes under, we all lose. So let us pull together now and share this problem and its solution.