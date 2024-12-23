Repurposed Drugs such as Ivermectin and Fenbendazole have become popular recently. However, as Dr. Marik reminds me, they are not the most important keys to treatment.

As Boston College Professor, Dr. Thomas Seyfried explains,

“It [cancer] is a diet and lifestyle issue for sure. In biblical times people did not have highways or jump in their electric or gas-powered cars. They had to pull donkeys and stuff. There was a lot of exercise associated with the past. There wasn’t a McDonald’s on every corner - and a McRib. Let’s be honest, Dunkin Donuts and all these things. We’re eating ourselves to death [22:36].”

But Dr. Seyfried and Keving Hennings surprisingly avoid demonizing the standard cancer treatments of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. To the contrary, Hennings credits his oncologists - who, by the way, ultimately sent him home to hospice to die - with keeping him alive long enough to find the correct solution.

And Seyfried explains that the standard treatments can work in concert with the preferred metabolic therapies, so long as people use them strategically. He notes chemotherapy works better during a state of fasting where lower doses can be applied.

Dr. Seyfried also explained that most oncologists did not have a basic understanding of cancer biology and, hence, are unable to explain the best diet and repurposed drug strategies to patients. Mainstream medicine remains stuck in the belief that cancer arises from genetic mutations, but the fact of the matter is that it is a disease of metabolism brought on by defective mitochondria.

When one understands this, he explains, one can make accurate, informed decisions about what diet and lifestyle to pursue and whether or not one wishes to take the risk of getting cancer by engaging in a risky lifestyle of indulging in 24/7 eating of sweets and processed foods with little or no overnight fasting.

The problem is that very few patients and almost no mainstream physicians understand this. Therefore, the average person has no clue what lifestyle causes cancer, and what lifestyle prevents it. The typical cancer patient also has no clue - other than what his similarly ignorant oncologist suggests - what is best to treat the disease.

And Big Pharma & Big Foods, working in tandem through our beloved guardian - that blessed FDA - wish to keep it that way.

By keeping both consumers and their doctors in the dark, they can keep the profits rolling in. As Calley and Casey Means explained to Tucker Carlson, this may be designed to maximize corporate profits, but it is also a recipe for sickness.

Fortunately, all of this is about to change under a Health & Human Services Department directed by someone in the know, someone more enlightened about disease, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And he will be working closely with enlightened experts like Calley Means, Casey Means, Pierre Kory, and a host of others.

But I digress.

There is a reason many readers are relying mainly on Ivermectin & Fenbendazole cocktails and not finding quite the rapid benefits in their cancers they had hoped.

And it is not because their doses aren’t high enough.

It is because they are missing the point of what drives cancer. Cancer is unregulated cell growth. According to the Metabolic Theory of Cancer - which was aptly described by Dr. Pierre Kory - cancer uses only two types of fuel to grow.

The first is sugar which can be in the form of glucose, fructose, or related compounds. The second is glutamine. According to Dr. Seyfried and his laboratory studies, cancer has defective mitochondria and cannot metabolize ketone bodies. Instead, cancer relies on ancient fermentation pathways.

The solution, Seyfried explains, is to starve cancer while feeding our human bodies, which can metabolize ketones. Ketones are produced when we consume fat or fast, and proteins can also be used as long as we avoid glutamine or take drugs that block its breakdown. Seyfried uses an experimental compound called DON to block glutamine in his studies.

However, certain other drugs, like Ivermectin and Mebendazole [chemically related to Fenbendazole], also interfere with cancer metabolism.

Dr. Seyfried also dispels the notion that cancer is a parasitic disease and, therefore, responds to antiparasitic drugs. Seyfried clarifies that both cancer and parasitic worms depend on fermentation metabolism, thus drugs that block this tend to kill both.

The bottom line is this:

One must actively make every effort to cut off their cancer’s sugar and glutamine fuel supply if they expect to beat it. This means that in addition to repurposed drugs, one must make diet and lifestyle changes.

It is fairly simple to know if you are consuming sugar or not. It is entirely not simple to stop eating it if you are addicted. However, if your life depends upon avoiding sugar, it is easy to keep it out of the house and, hence, unavailable. Don’t forget to look for hidden sugars in sauces, or hidden corn syrup contained in soups and crackers.

And don’t ignore the double whammy of glyphosate-loaded poisons hidden in the cancer-fueling high fructose corn syrup. This means avoiding anything containing corn or corn syrup, soy, or soybean oil, and much of the wheat unless certified organic.

Avoiding glutamine is much more problematic as it is the most abundant amino acid, a breakdown product of protein. Glutamine is even made by your body even if you swear off protein. Water fasts are the most effective at starving cancer; however, the second-best option is a ketogenic diet using intermittent or overnight fasting. Kevin Hennings beat his Stage 4 Colon Cancer using a Fenbendazole Cocktail and now has adopted a 20-hour daily overnight fasting regimen against a backdrop of a ketogenic diet.

Hennings has taken up the gauntlet of Joe Tippens in advocating the Fenbendazole Cocktail, and he has inspired a new generation of repurposed drug-using cancer patients. However, what was perhaps lacking in the Joe Tippens approach was the necessary diet and lifestyle changes that Dr. Seyfried’s studies have revealed.

Kevin Hennings has revised his enormously successful cancer treatment protocol - which saved his life - which now includes Berberine, Ivermectin, and DMSO. Here is the full revised Kevin Hennings repurposed drug protocol, including dosages as of July 3, 2024: