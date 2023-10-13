In my last article I covered Dr. Ben Williams and how a terminal cancer patient survived almost 30 years and counting by using repurposed drugs.

The only question for many is how to get the prescription for these medications if your Oncologist won’t cooperate. I wrote about exactly that in my book released in 2020. And this is what my friend Evan did.

The treatment you agree upon with your oncologist must an informed negotiation. I would also advise you to decide on your cocktail regimen in advance with your family doctor. Run this by another physician first, your family doctor or trusted GP of 20 years, for example. Gain his approval that your decision is reasonable.

You will want to show your family doctor evidence that what you are requesting is reasonable, safe, and effective based upon a vast number of PubMed peer-reviewed studies, and that is much easier to do now in 2023 than it was in 2020 when I published my book.

And it is precisely because Dr. Paul Marik, a giant in the academic research world, with an H-Index of 111, has published his Cancer Care Monograph now also in the peer-reviewed Journal of Nutrients, but he released a new book on Amazon. And the book contains his many hundreds of references. Buy a copy and hand it to your family doctor along with your request for a prescription of Metformin or other Tier One repurposed drug that you may agree upon.

Once again, by way of review, I republish the list of Dr. Marik’s Tier One and Tier Two lists of the repurposed drugs with the most evidence support for their anti-cancer activity.

You will find this life-saving and revolutionary information in his Cancer Care Monograph on the FLCCC website, in his PubMed peer-reviewed article, and his new book available on Amazon. Buy a copy for yourself, and gift one to every one of your loved ones and friends you wish to save from cancer.

Here is a recap:

Tier One Prescription Repurposed Drugs:

Metformin

Mebendazole

Atorvastatin

Sildenafil

Itraconazole

Disulfiram

If you do not have either a cooperative physician or oncologist, here are the Tier One Repurposed Drugs or Supplements that do not require a prescription:

Vitamin D3

Green Tea

Melatonin

Curcumin (Nanocurcumin)

Omega 3

Berberine

Cimetidine

Ashwaganda

For those who have no long-term relationship with a cooperative family doctor or GP, one can always call the Care Oncology Clinic and arrange a telemedicine appointment, and they will prescribe repurposed drugs if you meet their criteria.

For those who wish to take the drugs or supplements preventatively, Dr. Marik has listed at least eight on Tier One that do not require a prescription. For all of these reasons, barriers to prescriptions should never be barriers to knowledge and access.

Once again, patients should never begin repurposed drugs or supplements without first reviewing all risks and benefits with a personal physician. That said, Dr. Marik’s book should provide your physician with all the information he needs. And now - finally - you will be taken seriously and answered respectfully as repurposed drugs have truly arrived.