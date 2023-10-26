After I wrote my last article, readers flocked to one link - that of Ilana Daniel and her new Substack entitled, “On Israel, 5G and Surveillance,” a piece of monumental importance to you and me.

Her article floored me as it did others. The passion, the literary excellence, the wisdom, and the timeliness. Ilana Daniel writes from a perspective - as an Israeli citizen - and with a skill that is unmatched. Hers is must read.

However, for those who prefer to watch and listen, her video of October 25th is required. Required for anyone who wants to live in a free society. Required for anyone who does not want enslavement. Required for anyone who wants World Peace.

Now, it is my high honor to post her recent installment of The Jerusalem Report where she will read parts of her masterpiece, “On Israel, 5G and Surveillance.”

Please watch as Ilana delivers her message of both hope and urgency in the following video from the CHD platform. Settle in with a cup of tea or coffee, and please watch from start to finish. It is the most important message you may ever hear.