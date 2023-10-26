After I wrote my last article, readers flocked to one link - that of Ilana Daniel and her new Substack entitled, “On Israel, 5G and Surveillance,” a piece of monumental importance to you and me.
Her article floored me as it did others. The passion, the literary excellence, the wisdom, and the timeliness. Ilana Daniel writes from a perspective - as an Israeli citizen - and with a skill that is unmatched. Hers is must read.
However, for those who prefer to watch and listen, her video of October 25th is required. Required for anyone who wants to live in a free society. Required for anyone who does not want enslavement. Required for anyone who wants World Peace.
Now, it is my high honor to post her recent installment of The Jerusalem Report where she will read parts of her masterpiece, “On Israel, 5G and Surveillance.”
Please watch as Ilana delivers her message of both hope and urgency in the following video from the CHD platform. Settle in with a cup of tea or coffee, and please watch from start to finish. It is the most important message you may ever hear.
I feel her pain through the video. I hope and pray that more people will wake up to the fact that we all need to UNITE. Yes it is true that sooo many countries are being destroyed from within by the political pawn traiterous "leaders" who are not only against the people, but offering democide as a way to appease the PTB and to further the depop agenda. We must all be preparing and doing what we can to try and unite with others and build our communities. My heart goes out to all the innocent people of the world who are suffering.
Thanks for sharing. She is pure light and humanity, and her message so intelligent, sensibel, balanced and urgent. She contextualized the situation in Israel/Palestina in the One world Government chess. The creepy ones behind the plan use always the "divide and conquer", and the hegelian "problem, reaction, solution", creating divisions to weak us, creating a problem and manipulatie the reaction with the massive coordinated help by the "presstitutes" -as James Corbett refered to the propaganda agents (they are not journalists) in every media-...and then "they" present "as saviors of the world" the (final) SOLUTION (who was the goal from the beginning of the chess).
She, in other more beautiful and exquisite words, warn us about the evil plan, that perhaps the Jews as so many times in history, are the "guinea pigs" for the experiments and solutions these hiden private /corporate syndicate without nation have for us all.
We must address the real people in charge of this macaber plan. Regimes are responsible for executing as puppets the plans of these murderous aliens who feel upside of every person in the planet. There I think we must direct our fight. And build a web of human beings in syntony with the creation of a world based in justice and dignity for every human being in harmony with nature.
The clock is ticking, the call has sound, time to take action.