A Global Pandemic Treaty may change life as we know it this week if the WHO gets its way. The World Health Organization meets this week in Geneva, Switzerland, to decide our fate. Will we continue to live as free and independent people in the land of opportunity, America, or will we descend into lockdowns, perpetual pandemics, and a world of surveillance, vaccine passports, and cryptocurrency?

Will we continue to honor our free-world tradition of a woman's right to choose and a citizen's right to free speech, or will we face an Orwellian land of censorship, forced sterilization, genetic modification, and depopulation?

Will transhumanism become the norm as the generation of Woodstock dies out? Will protest and activism vanish with the Boomers? And will the Millennials welcome with open arms the Chinese Communist Party and Xi Jinping's kinder and gentler form of socialism?

Because whether the younger generations are asleep at the switch in a cannabis-fueled Mass Formation or not, the New World Order with its One World Government is just around the corner.

On the banks of Lake Geneva in a city known for its numbered Swiss Bank accounts, the WHO plans to vote on our futures this week, and it does not look good for freedom or democracy. During the one-week annual meeting this year, held between May 22 and May 28, the WHO will vote on whether to accept the Biden Amendments. These are sweeping changes in the WHO's International Health Regulations that seek to transfer power from the United States and other member nations to the WHO, effectively giving the World Health Organization the power to rule the world, at least from a public health standpoint.

More accurately described as the Dictator-General, Tedros, the WHO Director-General, will have the unfettered ability to order any member nation's lockdown, mask wear, vaccination program, or even martial law. Tedros could back this up with enforcement of censorship for any misinformation spreaders, like errant physicians and even Nobel Prize winners that don't go along with the program.

One of the few mainstream media personalities that reported on this, Tucker Carlson, was himself censored when YouTube refused to broadcast the episode. Viewers were forced to watch him on the Rumble platform.

Tucker spoke, "There aren't many international bodies that are more thoroughly discredited than the World Health Organization, particularly after COVID - it is a laughing stock. If there's one thing it's not good at - it's public health. Since the very first cases of the coronavirus were reported in Wuhan, the WHO slavishly ran interference for the Chinese government, and did so in the most cartoonish and obvious way [00:30]."

Tedros and the Chinese Communist Party go way back, and the fierce loyalty between the two is undeniable. Watch how they interact in this video broadcast by Chinese Communist Television in January 2020, just as the Coronavirus Pandemic was launched.

Here, one can almost understand the Mandarin by reading the expressions on the Dictators' faces. The date is January 28, 2020, and His Excellency, President Xi Jinping, smiles as he states, "The Chinese government attaches great importance to this new virus because the purpose of government is to put people's lives and physical health at the top priority [00:14]."

What's not to like here?

Tedros feels the same way. All he wants is to ensure that you and I are in tip-top health – with unswerving loyalty to His Excellency, the Leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping. Tedros gushed in his praise for the Dictator, "And side-by-side, you have started serious public health measures, and this is very, very important and really, we're proud of that. And the other important element is the political commitment and your personal leadership, which we have been following [1:21]."

By 'serious public health measures,' Tedros was clearly referring to the bold moves China has taken in controlling both the Pandemic and its population, which both Tedros and Anthony Fauci seem to believe is the model for the world. See Mark 6:37 for a preview of the New World Order - Shanghai Style - courtesy of Xi Jinping.

Tony Fauci lavishes praise on Tedros, "So Tedros is really an outstanding person. I've known him since the time he was the Minister of Health of Ethiopia. I mean, obviously, over the years, anyone who says the WHO has not had problems has not been watching the WHO. But I think under his leadership, they've done very well [6:29]."

Never mind that Tedros mismanaged three Cholera Outbreaks in Ethiopia, referring to them as nothing more than watery diarrhea - perhaps because they involved disfavored ethnic groups [5:27].

And never mind that Tedros is not even a physician. He was just re-elected without opposition. So long as he remains loyal to the Chinese Communist Party, he will stay in power granted by Xi Jinping, Fauci, Gates, Schwab, Biden, and the other Globalist Leaders backed by the World Economic Forum (WEF). They meet just 250 miles down the road from Geneva in a quaint ski resort known as Davos, Switzerland.

Davos is the playground of the 3,000 wealthiest corporations globally, who meet annually and have figured out how to control the world through stakeholder capitalism, where they can effectively rule despite not being elected or in traditional political power. Through the sheer force of their money, which can buy loyalty and votes, this primarily male group has managed to take control of the world by purchasing the US Senate, House of Representatives, Presidents, and the United States Media.

While we in the United States continue to believe our elected officials are working for us, nothing could be further from the truth. Our Congressional representatives, both Republican and Democrat, support the World Health Organization and the handover of power through the Biden Amendments, now up for a vote.

When activist James Roguski broke the story about the Biden Amendments and provided readers a form letter to write their Congressmen, he soon found out where their loyalties lay.

Surprisingly, the Republican Congressmen who should have been opposed to the Globalist takeover of our public health decisions wrote back that they SUPPORTED the WHO.

Moreover, our Congress ignored its duty to question the renewed emergency pandemic powers of our Federal Government and never tried to vote to stop them. For this dereliction of duty, which reveals their true loyalty, Roguski rightly advised that they ALL be voted out of office, both Democrats and Republicans of both houses.

Perhaps we, the American people, have been watching high theatre. We may have been witnessing the work of highly paid screenplay writers acted out in the public sphere to make us believe our elected representatives are fighting for us. However, the truth is that, like the planned and rehearsed COVID-19 Pandemic, our Senators and public health officials are merely reading their lines, carefully scripted and performed to reassure us that politics are proceeding as usual in America.

Witness this exchange between Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci and ask yourself if their emotions are congruent with the gravity of the topic. Or are they merely reading lines and acting? As you watch their exchange, notice the use of posters by Dr. Fauci and how calmly he relates the story of how a man was pulled over in Iowa after having read a "fire Dr. Fauci" sign on Rand Paul's website. Fauci's response resembles a high school presentation more than a Senate grilling. The exchange between the two men sounds rehearsed, and the smirks on their faces belie the play-acting [2:41, 3:43, 8:19, 8:20].

As if almost to keep from breaking out in laughter, Fauci jokes with Paul, "Its stunning how you do that [3:47]."

With the benefit of hindsight and the evidence compiled by Attorney Reiner Fuellmich and Dr. David E. Martin, we know the COVID-19 Pandemic resulted from a manufactured patented virus and numerous pandemic simulations and rehearsals took place before the actual live performance. Nevertheless, here Tedros dutifully reads his lines in officially declaring the Pandemic on March 11, 2020 [1:26].

Today, the play is proceeding as planned—the WHO received the Biden Amendments, which initially were slated to pass quietly without anyone's knowledge. The legacy media and our government were careful to keep mum on this. The problem was James Roguski, who happened upon them by chance in late April. Roguski implies that he discovered these more than by chance and likely with the aid of divine providence [12:02].

After Dr. Peter Breggin sounded the alarm, the world quickly found out, and a massive outcry ensued with Tucker Carlson, Epoch Times, Desert Review, and Newsmax covering the story.

As a result, today, May 22, 2022, Roguski announced that 12 of 13 amendments at Geneva had been removed from consideration, with the sole remaining one attempting to reduce the time for passing an amendment to six months, down from the 18 months previously required.

Roguski advises us to "keep the heat on," as the remaining amendment’s passage would make it easier for the WHO to slip in a new amendment later once our attention fades. I would agree. Democracy and Liberty may have just dodged another bullet, but let us never again underestimate the power of Davos and the CCP.

We should not rest until our corrupt legislators and elected officials are out of office. It is not just President Biden who has committed Treason. We should never trust the WEF, WHO, or anyone in bed with them. And none of us should ever believe our representatives will resolve this problem. It is we, the people, who must correct it.

The solution is in our hands alone. And we alone must fix it. I believe the best solution is to withdraw our United States from the WHO immediately. And every one of us should loudly and visibly protest daily until this is accomplished.

The power of public opinion matters, as we have just seen. Public outcry works. Let us continue to write, speak out, and inform others. As Vaclav Havel found, there is power in the powerless, the ordinary citizens. Speaking the truth, by many, is the kryptonite to Totalitarianism. And as US Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis advised, "Sunshine is the best disinfectant."