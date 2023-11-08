While I never would have recommended against a vaccine in my prior life, and while Dr. Pierre Kory would never have suspected fraud in the medical literature before he testified in front of the Senate in 2020, many physicians lost their naivete during this pandemic.

Dr. Kory asked me, “Justus when did you realize it?”

My answer was “About June or July 2020 when they reported Hydroxychloroquine was dangerous. Because I knew they were lying. It had been used for decades in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus patients, all with excellent safety.”

Pierre explained that he was still naive when he testified before Senator Ron Johnson’s Committee in December of 2020. He still believed we were getting the truth from the CDC and NIH at that moment.

He asked, “Please just read my manuscript.” Dr. Kory was under the illusion that the CDC and NIH were simply uniformed about the life-saving benefits of Ivermectin, and once they read his paper, they would welcome it with open arms. Never did it occur to him that Big Pharma had colluded with the CDC to block any mention of any competing repurposed drug. He did not know the system was rigged.

This slowly became apparent after the avalanche of lies and vicious attacks came. Today, Dr. Kory and I are older and decades wiser in the span of a few years. We have lost the innocence of youth and the belief that organized medicine is trying to save lives.

We will never be the same.

For the outside reader or witness, this transformation from a bright-eyed bushy tailed newly minted doctor to an old cynical codger may not be as obvious. So, allow me to illustrate how it happened to Dr. Tess Lawrie as we compare two films, one showing her brimming with a Kory-like enthusiasm as she read her letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the other, a call to the world to awaken as she has, to stop the massive genocidal campaign and march towards global domination.

BEFORE: Here is the naive, bright-eyed optimistic Dr. Tess Lawrie who believed her government was here to help save lives.

AFTER: Here is a more somber Dr. Lawrie, painfully aware of the genocide and vaccine fraud and now calling for all humanity to awaken.

You have heard about the transformation that Dr. Kory and I went through.

You have watched how it changed Dr. Tess Lawrie, a premier Evidence Synthesizer with years of experience with the WHO.

And the question becomes - are you in the former group or in the latter? Are you the before version or the after? Are you in the innocent and uninformed pack, or are you older, wiser and smarter?

But the most important question is this: What will you do with this information? Will you share it or keep it to yourself?

Will you answer Dr. Tess Lawrie’s call to action, or instead will you quietly avoid rocking the boat? Will you step up - as Dr. Peter McCullough recently advised - and act with courage?

Dr. McCullough, one of the most courageous physicians of ours or any time advises, “We have to roar like a lion. Now is our time.”