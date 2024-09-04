When I set out to help my friend with Glioblastoma beat his cancer in 2020, I never realized I would uncover a hornet’s nest.

However, what proved to be highly effective for cancer in general, and in Glioblastoma’s case in particular - the use of repurposed drugs to treat cancer - was perhaps its best-kept secret.

But I am happy to report that the word has gotten out, and Big Pharma is now fighting back and more determined than a swarm of angry yellow jackets.

As I published my book, Surviving Cancer COVID-19 & Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution in September of 2020, I did not yet realize the full extent of the suppression of repurposed drugs, but I was already angry that I had never been taught or exposed to the prospect of using repurposed drugs to treat cancer.

Professor Ben Williams discovered them in 1996 and used them to cure his Glioblastoma. He has now survived more than 30 years, but you will not find this on a standard Google Search.

This disease carries a 15-month life expectancy with the standard of care treatment, a standard of care that has been given to virtually everyone, celebrity or not, to Beau Biden, to Ted Kennedy, and even to John McCain.

Why are people not told about Ben Williams and the option of repurposed drugs?

I did not know why, yet people were being cheated out of years of life, and for no good reason. Only after my colleagues and friends, Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Peter McCullough, and Dr. Pierre Kory testified later in 2020 in front of Ron Johnson’s Senate Inquiry, I learned more. Other doctors were upset as well. Other repurposed drugs carried obvious benefits that were being suppressed, and I was not alone.

Other physicians like Dr. Harvey Risch spoke out. So did Dr. Brian Tyson, and many, many others that followed.

You and I know the reasons Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Famotidine, Vitamin D, and a slew of other effective repurposed drugs were demonized, and it had to do with Big Pharma’s interest in getting the Emergency Use Authorization. If they had acknowledged that any of these repurposed drugs were effective, that would have spelled the loss of tens of billions of dollars in profits.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, and we are now facing its aftermath, the advent of massive increases in worldwide excess deaths, many of which are related to Turbo Cancers.

And now more lives than ever are affected by this scourge. And repurposed drugs stand as a shining example of effective and non-toxic treatment that can help and even cure many of these.

Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. William Makis, and now Dr. Pierre Kory have taken an interest in the use of repurposed drugs to help Turbo Cancer patients. One major silver lining of the horrific pandemic has been that the Big Pharma stranglehold and narrative on traditional cancer care has been broken once and for all.

No more are people going to buy the “slash, burn, and poison” approach to cancer care. No more are people willingly going to be led to the surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy - and bankruptcy - approach.

Many now have heard about Joe Tippens, Kevin Hennings, and Ben Williams. Many may have already heard about the Care Oncology Clinic’s 4-Drug Protocol which relies on the Warburg/Seyfried Metabolic Model for treating cancer. And I might add that my friend and colleague, Evan, utilized their approach in addition to the standard of care for his treatment.

He survived nearly 48 months, and it was the standard of care that harmed him, not the repurposed drug protocol.

The Care Oncology Clinic’s protocol included these 4 drugs: Mebendazole, Atorvastatin, Doxycycline, and Metformin. In addition, my friend added Curcumin, Turkey Tail Mushroom, and Green Tea. He avoided sweets and carbohydrates. He fasted overnight.

He did everything right, surviving years longer than most GBM patients.

Care Oncology Clinic’s Founder, Dr. Samir Agrawal is mentioned in my book.

I wrote,

“Thank you to Dr. Samir Agrawal, a world-renowned hematologist/oncologist and authority on aspergillosis. He took the time to review my manuscript when I was low on hope and could not reach other scientists. Dr. Agrawal proved to be a kind, down-to-earth, and incredibly patient gentleman who was always available to answer questions. I thank Dr. Agrawal for his generosity in time and spirit and his associates who co-founded the Care Oncology Clinics. The Care Oncology Clinic has been a beacon of hope and light in a dark world.”

In my book, I referenced Dr. Agrawal’s METRICS study using the 4-Drug patented COC protocol of Mebendazole, Atorvastatin, Doxycycline, and Metformin, which seems to do a much better job at treating Glioblastoma than standard of care. In the METRICS study, 95 patients with GBM were followed who were treated with standard of care PLUS the 4-Drug COC protocol.

The results were impressive.

While those receiving only standard of care survived an average of some 15 months, those receiving standard PLUS 4-Drug COC protocol survived an average of 27.1 months.

But now that the word has gotten out, someone has sent “an expression of concern” to the Editors of Frontiers, about Dr. Agrawal’s study. Someone is less than pleased that this study stands published as is.

It is interesting that Dr. Agrawal’s peer-reviewed PubMed article has passed muster with no problems since it was published in 2019. Now, five years later, something seems to have suddenly changed, and someone has a “concern.” Really? This does not pass the smell test.

The Editors of Frontiers have indicated they are conducting an investigation into this issue, and they report that “the situation will be updated as soon as the investigation is complete.”

However, my question is this. Who is investigating the suppression of repurposed drugs for cancer, and when will this issue be reported to the public?