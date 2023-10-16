Dr. Paul E. Marik is the embodiment of the Hippocratic Oath.

Oath of Hippocrates I do solemnly swear by that which I hold most sacred, that I will be loyal to the Profession of Medicine and just and generous to its members. That I will lead my life and practice my art in uprighteousness and honor. That into whatever house I will enter, it shall be for the good of the sick to the utmost of my power. I, holding myself aloof from wrong, from corruption, from the tempting of others to vice, that I will exercise my art solely for the cure of my patient and will give no drug, perform no operation for a criminal purpose, even if solicited, far less suggest it. That whatsoever I shall see or hear of the lives of men or women which is not fitting to be spoken, I will keep inviolably secret. These things do I promise. And in proportion as I am faithful to this, my oath, may happiness and good repute be ever mine. In the opposite if I shall be foresworn.

I love all my reader comments from the previous post on Dr. Marik - “The Man Who Cured Sepsis Now Cures Cancer.”

And what Sentara Hospital did to Dr. Paul Marik was despicable. Our job as readers and supporters is to make our voices heard - that we value doctors who help patients, not doctors who tow the corporate line.

As far as accolades, Dr. Marik deserves the best we can bestow upon him. He is the embodiment of the Hippocratic Oath.

Yes. God Bless Dr. Marik! As far as addressing the comment on Hashimoto's Disease, this is an auto-immune condition likely related to the vax and Dr. Marik and the FLCCC have published a protocol for the vaccine injured. They have a protocol to prevent vaccine injury. They have published a protocol for helping those with Long Covid.

Auto-immune conditions are those related to the immune system getting confused over ‘self’ versus ‘non-self.’ When one accepts a shot that causes the body’s tissues to produce a viral spike protein, this protein is attacked appropriately as ‘non-self.’

The problem is if the spike protein is within our own thyroid tissue, our immune system will attack ourselves - hence causing auto immune disease.

Dr. Marik recommends autophagy as the most effective way to de-spike or get rid of this foreign protein. This involves overnight fasting.

The FLCCC and Dr. Paul E. Marik are an oasis in a world deserted by ethics and humanity. Please support Dr. Marik’s new cancer book specifically and the FLCCC in general.

Now allow me to ask my readers some questions, as this feedback fuels my direction on future articles.