Artificial Intelligence recently let the cat out of the bag on repurposed cancer drugs.

And today it tells the truth on seed oils. This corroborates what many have been saying for years, that seed oils are largely behind the skyrocketing rise in cancer, heart disease, dementia, obesity, and diabetes the past 65 years.

These manufactured oils - including canola, corn, cottonseed, soy, sunflower, safflower, grapeseed - have been “generally considered safe.”

Until now.

As readers of my last article found, after AI disclosed the massive benefit of repurposed drugs against metastatic cancer, “they” - the AI handlers - quickly back peddled and censored AI’s answer on the subject. AI said it was unable to answer the same question it had easily answered the day before.

However, AI’s earlier answer stands for all who wish to beat metastatic cancer using repurposed drugs.

And today AI tells us why it is essential for all health-loving people to avoid linoleic acid contained in all seed oils. While almost everything you hear from public health proclaims that linoleic acid is “essential” for good health, the truth of the matter is that it may be essential for the Food Industry’s profits, yet it is devastating to human health.

For starters, linoleic acid causes disease through inflammation and oxidation. This is what AI says about the damaging health effects of linoleic acid.

It can produce cancer by disrupting the mitochondria. And as Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory write, cancer is caused by damaged mitochondria. Here is what AI says about the harmful effects of linoleic acid on mitochondria.

AI advises reducing linoleic acid consumption.

As Dr. Joseph Mercola explained in a recent interview with Tucker Goodrich, seed oils can wreck your health, and they should be reduced to the lowest extent possible. Your goal should not be merely to lower your ratio of Omega 6 to Omega 3, but instead it should be to lower linoleic acid consumption to below 7 grams per day.

Tucker Goodrich explains that he personally suffered from multiple diseases, and within two days of going on a linoleic acid elimination diet, his health improved to the extent his co-workers noticed.

Almost overnight his 16-year struggle with irritable bowel syndrome ended. He reported feeling better immediately. He began losing weight.

As a trouble-shooter in the Hedge Fund Industry, he was used to applying critical thinking to novel problems, and in this two-hour interview, he rivaled Dr. Mercola in his knowledge of the medical literature on the subject. And Tucker and Dr. Mercola made some astonishing claims which were all verified by AI and PubMed.

Here are the claims:

Linoleic Acid [LA] is linked with Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

LA is linked with increased skin cancer

LA damages mitochondria

LA drives macular degeneration

LA drives sunburn

LA drives heart disease

LA drives most chronic diseases

A most startling claim was that the soybean oil in infant total parenteral nutrition - TPA - caused a 7x increase in ARDS. Here is a PubMed Study. And here is the interview with Dr. Mercola. And below is AI’s resounding confirmation:

Many of us use olive oil as a healthy substitute for cooking or salad dressing, but as the interview points out, olive oil is often cut with other seed oils and its linoleic acid content although lower than most, is still significant at between 3 and 27%.

The two advise use of butter or tallow for cooking which contains only 1 to 2% LA.

Dr. Mercola states at the end of his interview,

“As you can see, the evidence strongly suggests excessive LA is driving all the killer diseases today. The solution is simple though. Just lower your LA intake.”

In 1960, the United States ranked #3 in the world in life expectancy.

Today we rank a dismal 49th despite outspending every other nation on the planet. The top causes of death remain cancer and heart disease which are off the charts.

So, I asked AI if it was true. Are seed oils the cause? And the answer should shock and enrage anyone touched by cancer, heart disease, and dementia.