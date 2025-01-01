AI Analyzes Repurposed Cancer Drugs - Image by mikemacmarketing - cc-by-2.0

Repurposed Drug use for cancer is exploding around the world. And today, New Year’s Day 2025, even Artificial Intelligence is singing the praises of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole as evidence-supported treatment for metastatic cancer.

And today - for a fleeting moment - AI is blind to much censorship and industry corruption as it freely proclaims a 3-cent drug potentially superior to a 12-billion-dollar FDA darling. You and I know this will not last, so today I bring you the uncensored and truthful AI rankings of 19 repurposed drugs used to treat cancer.

Keep in mind that AI can change the order of these rankings in the future as it “learns” more, presumably through adding additional knowledge and not by industry programming. However, what it cannot do is take back the reasoning it used to arrive at these rankings today. So please carefully review this reasoning in the following screenshots as to exactly why AI supports the top-ranking repurposed drugs to be superior to the lower ones.

As background, some repurposed drugs are better at prevention and others are better when added to treatment.

Typically, when one adds repurposed drugs to standard cancer treatment, they improve their outcome, meaning that the tumor shrinks faster or their cancer biomarkers, such as PSA, Ca 125, or CEA, drop.

When this occurs in Stage 1, 2, or 3 cancers, it is sometimes difficult to tell whether it was the standard treatment, that is the surgery, chemotherapy or radiation that produced the benefit.

However, when the cancer has progressed to Stage 4, and particularly when it involves one of the often-incurable cancers such as the types in the below table under the “Palliation Only (Metastatic)” category where standard chemotherapy is largely ineffective, it becomes obvious that the repurposed drug made the difference.

Take the cases of Joe Tippens or Kevin Hennings - one had Stage 4 NSCLC and the other Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Both were sent home for Hospice Care and told to get their affairs in order. And both began repurposed drug protocols as a last resort. Both achieved NED - the remarkable category of “No Evidence of Disease” where their scans showed no more evidence of cancer. When this occurs in metastatic cancer, it is tantamount to a miracle for those patients and their families.

In this article, I employ AI to rank 19 repurposed drugs and supplements by effectiveness against metastatic cancer. To add perspective, I added a top-ranked immunomodulator drug, the drug Lenalidomide, also known as Revlimid which I previously reviewed through an interview between Dr. John Campbell and Oncology Research Professor Angus Dalgleish.

Revlimid happens to be a number one blockbuster cancer drug used throughout the world at a per patient cost of around $ 160,000 per year, yet at the time of this writing AI ranked it in the bottom half of these repurposed drugs.

Here are the rankings from bottom to top. Let us begin with numbers 16 through 19.

Annatto is part of the Kevin Hennings protocol. It is the richest known source of tocotrienols, a type of vitamin E.

CBD oil was part of the Joe Tippens protocol. It is widely recommended by some Oncologists including Dr. William Makis.

Vitamin D is quite important in cancer prevention, but its effectiveness against metastatic cancer according to AI is less.

Here we see more effective anti-metastatic repurposed drugs; however they all rank below Lenalidomide, which leads these four at #11.

Lenalidomide is actually repurposed from thalidomide, and Professor Dalgleish worked with the company Celgene on this drug for years before it was approved. He was impressed with the sheer number of cancer pathways it blocked, and indeed following its approval it has become the # 1 immune modulating cancer drug against Multiple Myeloma.

In 2015, the FDA approved Revlimid as a first-line treatment for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

Metformin is typically used to treat diabetes but has shown potential in preventing and treating cancer. It was one of the main repurposed drugs discussed in my 2020 book, Surviving Cancer COVID-19 & Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution.

Many physicians know about Metformin’s health-promoting properties, including its anti-inflammatory and anti-aging effects, and many non-diabetic physicians take it for that reason.

Resveratrol is an antioxidant that is abundant in red wine. It has powerful cancer preventive properties but is not as effective in treatment.

Cimetidine on the other hand has powerful anti-metastatic effects through immune modulation, and there have been documented remissions in Renal Cell Cancer. In addition, there have been PubMed reports of benefit in advanced colon cancer.

Propranolol has the interesting effect of helping prevent post-surgical metastases. Dr. Marik advises using propranolol in conjunction with celecoxib and cimetidine before scheduled surgery or biopsy to reduce the risk of cancer spread.

The following repurposed drugs ranked #5 through #10:

Here we see at #10 one of my favorites, the drug Doxycycline. The late Dr. Jackie Stone employed this against COVID-19 along with Ivermectin to great benefit in saving many of her patients.

Doxycycline is typically used as a tetracycline antibiotic against various common infections like respiratory, bladder, and eye. However, it has even more impressive activity against bioweapon or gain-of-function infections like Anthrax, Plague, Sars, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lymes Disease, etc.

However, as AI astutely observed, Doxycycline is versatile as a cancer drug, especially in the treatment of advanced disease. AI rates it higher than Revlimid which is ranked at #11, yet its price tag is much lower than $ 160,000 per year. One can purchase 14 tablets of 100mg Doxycycline tablets for $ 7.95 with a discount card.

Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine [HCQ] are ranked #8 and #9. HCQ is routinely used to treat Lupus and Rheumatoid arthritis. It is effective in many cancers including gastric, prostate, breast, brain, melanoma and liver.

Green Tea is rich in EGCG, and it has effect against various cancers such as breast, prostate, colon, gastric and esophageal. It can be useful for both prevention and treatment. It is also can be used in treating advanced cancers, especially in combination with standard chemotherapy because it enhances its effect.

As Dr. Marik reports in Cancer Care, Green Tea acts on multiple cancer mechanisms including the tumor microenvironment, angiogenesis, immune modulation, and CSCs via Hedgehog and WNT. It also blocks metabolic pathways in the mitochondria including those involving glutamate. It suppresses metastases by inhibiting matrix metalloproteinases and it opposes EGFR.

As Dr. Marik wrote in his reference guide, Cancer Care:

Green tea catechins may be effective against a range of tumors including cancers of the prostate, breast, uterus, ovary, colorectal, lung, liver and gallbladder as well as glioblastoma and melanoma. (242) GTCs appear to be particularly beneficial for prostate cancer as well as breast cancer. (309, 313, 767-770, 783, 788)

AI ranks Melatonin at #6 for advanced cancer, and this drug is often advised by Dr. Makis as part of his protocol. Dr. Marik ranks it #3 in Cancer Care due to the sheer number of pathways it blocks, even more mechanisms than Green Tea.

At # 5 we see Albendazole which is chemically related to Mebendazole and Fenbendazole. This is an antiparasitic medication that inhibits a cancer cell’s ability to divide by impairing microtubule formation. It also impairs the cancer cell’s ability to utilize glucose. This makes it highly effective in suppressing cancer growth and spread.

Now we arrive at AI’s top four repurposed drugs at combating the worst Stage 4 cancers: