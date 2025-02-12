I recently wrote a case report about a 69-year-old male who experienced a biochemical relapse of Prostate Cancer. He dropped his PSA by 50% within 3 weeks with an Ivermectin-based cocktail. The patient had done well with undetectable levels of PSA until five years post op, when the recurrence happened.

Ivermectin 30 mg per day

Curcumin 500 mg per day

Doxycycline - low dose - 50 mg per day

Vitamin C 2000 mg per day

Melatonin 20 mg per day

Green Tea 2 cups per day

His PSA dropped from 0.4 to 0.2 within 3 weeks.

Standard Treatment for Biochemical Relapse of Prostate Cancer

The standard treatment would have been Casodex, an anti-androgen treatment + Salvage Radiation Therapy.

Cancer often returns a few years following surgery, and this is usually due to reconstitution of the tumor through metastatic spread and growth of cancer stem cells or CSCs.

The problem is that with the standard treatment of chemotherapy and radiation, these CSCs are further stimulated which can result in long-term promotion of metastasis. Here is what AI says about androgen-deprivation therapy with Casodex and Salvage Radiation.

The long-term effects are stimulation of CSCs - which lead to increased metastatic growth.

Just for the sake of confirmation, let us ask AI if a treatment that stimulates CSC growth likely leads to metastatic disease. Here is the answer:

Now let us examine the effect of the alternative treatment, the Ivermectin-based repurposed drug cocktail that seemed highly effective. Here is what AI said about the effect of these six drugs on cancer stem cells.

Here, AI summarized that the result of this Ivermectin cocktail would likely be a synergistic REDUCTION in CSC populations - which translates into a decrease or absence of future metastases.

AI confirmed that a cocktail that inhibited CSCs would likely lead to prevention of metastases.

Summary of the Effects of Either Treatment:

Anti-androgen + Salvage Radiation = Long term CSC stimulation leading to likely metastases

Versus

Repurposed Drug Cocktail of Ivermectin, Curcumin, Doxycycline, Vitamin C Melatonin, Green Tea Extract = Long term CSC inhibition leading to likely avoidance of metastatic disease

Which treatment would you choose if full informed consent with the above effects on CSCs were told to you?

Open Question: Why are treatments like chemotherapy and radiation done with knowledge of the long-term effects of CSC stimulation?

With no informed consent about the risk of CSC stimulation and metastasis

With no added repurposed drugs to counter this risk

And when recurrence occurs, to further stimulate CSCs with even more radiation and chemotherapy

I asked AI to rank the 12 most effective repurposed drugs and supplements in blocking CSC pathways.

Here are the major CSC pathways per AI. I also discuss them in my book, Surviving Cancer, COVID-19 & Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution.

The Major CSC Growth Pathways:

WNT

Hedgehog

Notch

TGF Beta

What follows are the top 12 CSC blocker drugs and supplements, and in my opinion, everyone with a cancer diagnosis - especially if they have undergone chemotherapy or radiation - should consider employing these early in cancer treatment to prevent CSC stimulation and resulting metastases.

We will begin with those 4 drugs ranked lowest on CSC inhibition:

Lowest on the ranking were Melatonin, CBD Oil, Propranolol and Celecoxib. These, according to an advanced AI program under the Perplexity Umbrella were tied for #9.

The next two, ranked at #7 and #8 are Quercetin and Vitamin D.

Dr. Marik in Cancer Care writes that Vitamin D is a powerful anti-cancer agent, and it moderately blocks WNT and Hedgehog. Dr. Marik advises cancer patients to take at least 10,000 units per day.

Quercetin blocks mainly the WNT pathway yet is effective at suppressing CSCs in melanoma and breast cancer.

At #5 and #6 we encounter Sulforaphane and Doxycycline. Both hit the trifecta of powerfully blocking all three key CSC growth pathways: WNT, Hedgehog, and Notch. Both should be included in any repurposed drug cocktail aimed at preventing progression or metastatic disease.

And now for the biggest guns that can stop metastases - the top four ranked drugs/supplements for CSC suppression.

Resveratrol blocks the key three, while Curcumin blocks all four.

And drumroll please… the top two repurposed drugs - ranked by AI - that stunt the growth of cancer stem cells.