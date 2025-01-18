AI recently ranked Ivermectin the #1 repurposed drug for blocking metastatic cancer pathways. Today I report on a case of an acquaintance - Case A - with prostate cancer treated with an Ivermectin-based cocktail of repurposed drugs.

Case A is that of a 69-year-old male who underwent a radical prostatectomy 5 years ago for Stage 1 cancer. Surgical margins were clear, and the patient monitored his PSA closely with measurements at least two to three times per year. The PSA remained essentially undetectable at 0.01 until one month ago when the PSA jumped up to 0.4.

A rise in PSA above .2 translates to a “biochemical recurrence” of the prostate cancer, and a rise equal to or greater than 0.4 is serious and a call for further testing and treatments, many of which can lead to massive negative impacts upon health and quality of life.

Case A was briefed that he should see an oncologist immediately for his biochemical recurrence. However, he was aware the standard treatment might involve Salvage Radiation which could have serious side effects including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and even a risk for secondary cancer development.

He chose a combination of repurposed drugs instead.

These included Ivermectin, Curcumin, Doxycycline, Vitamin C, Melatonin and Green Tea. Following three weeks of this cocktail, the PSA dropped from 0.4 to 0.2, a plunge of 50%.

Of note, Dr. Paul E. Marik and I discovered literature that revealed low dose oral Vitamin C could effectively eradicate some 90% of cancer stem cells when combined with low-dose Doxycycline. Dr. Marik - author of the essential reference guide Cancer Care - referred to this as a “game changer.”

Following the good news, my friend breathed a sigh of relief and hope. He plans to continue the same combination for the next 30 days as he is responding, and it is far safer than the standard salvage - “savage” - radiation treatment. At that point he will retest. Here is his specific protocol including dosages: