Professor Angus Dalgleish, a world authority on cancer, has sounded the alarm. The SV40 virus found rampant in mRNA vaccines causes cancer. And today AI confirms this.

Dr. Dalgleish made a series of claims as recently published in Exposing the Darkness and I quote:

The Messenger RNA vaccines (are) all completely contaminated.

Pfizer’s are all full of SV40.

SV40 was what in my day we put into mice to make them grow tumors…

…And (that) we are putting this into humans is beyond belief.

While these claims may sound hyperbolic to some, what is known from multiple labs is that the mRNA vaccines have been tested and widespread contamination with SV40 and DNA plasmids has been proven. And the levels of these contaminants are off the charts [14:50].

So, the question becomes exactly how dangerous is this contamination? Does it pose a threat to the average person?

Professor Dalgleish did not mince words that when he conducted research, they used SV40 to produce cancer in lab mice.

I asked AI if it was true.

AI recently exposed Big Pharma and FDA’s corruption when it ranked Ivermectin the #1 repurposed drug in pathways against terminal cancer.

Here is what AI found concerning Professor Dalgleish’s claims about the SV40-injected mice:

SV40 injection can cause lymphoma in mice.

SV40 injection can cause brain tumors in mice, particularly ependymomas.

SV40 injection can cause bone tumors and osteosarcomas.

SV40 injected into the heart has a 60% chance of causing mesothelioma.

SV40 injected into the pleural lining has a 100% chance of causing mesothelioma.

The real question is not whether the SV40 contained in the mRNA vaccines causes cancer in mice, but whether it causes cancer in humans. And AI once again told the truth. Here is what it said:

SV40 injected into humans can cause cancer, particularly brain tumors and osteosarcomas. In addition, SV40 is strongly associated with malignant mesothelioma, a cancer affecting the linings of the lung and chest cavity.

Professor Dalgleish was not exaggerating when he stated, “And (that) we are putting this into humans is beyond belief.”

While the contamination with SV40 is bad, the concurrent presence of DNA plasmids is even more alarming because some scientists have noted that SV40 can promote the incorporation of these DNA plasmids into human DNA causing a transhuman condition, thereby affecting transmission into offspring via the germ line.

Here is what AI said concerning the potential harms associated with injecting plasmid DNA in combination with SV40:

For hamsters, combining SV40 and plasmids, which by the way has been proven in widespread contamination of the mRNA vaccines, enhances the carcinogenic effects in generating cancers of the brain. The combination also causes leukemia, lymphoma, sarcoma, and mesothelioma. The same is true in humans.

Then I asked the real question about whether the combination of SV40 and DNA plasmids could alter the germ line. Could this change your DNA and could this change be transferred to your offspring, your children, and their children, and grandchildren. Could this contamination be even more evil than Professor Dalgleish has suggested. Could this affect all your descendants?

And AI gave us the answer in terms only Artificial Intelligence could do. There were no biases. No right-wing conspiracies.

AI is programmed with all the knowledge available on earth. AI is not political. It deals with facts. It learns all the PubMed studies. Now it is in its infancy, before it has been programmed to censor certain topics or questions. What we get from AI is the unvarnished truth - until it is censored - as it was in my cancer article the day after I published it.

And this is what it said about DNA integration and the risk of changing the germline with DNA plasmid and SV40 injections.