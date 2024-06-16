Ben Franklin’s Wisdom Reigns Today

RFK Jr. said this about the fight to preserve our Bill of Rights and Constitution while speaking at the Nixon Library [18:07]. Our Founding Fathers knew that our God-given rights are inalienable - they are not negotiable and cannot be removed by any government or regime - or even due to a pandemic.

They must be preserved for us to live as free men and women in a free society because the alternative is a fate worse than death, to live as censored and enslaved captives.

As RFK Jr. explained, these concepts must be taught to all successive generations, lest they fall victim to a totalitarian coup, and lose these rights. President Ronald Reagan said it best, “Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction.”

At his Inaugural Address as California Governor in 1967 Ronald Reagan delivered these words:

“Freedom is a fragile thing and it's never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. And those in world history who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.”

As Reagan observed, even in 1967, our American populace had enjoyed freedom for nearly 200 years, and they had taken it for granted.

He explained, “Perhaps you and I have lived too long with this miracle to properly be appreciative.”

If freedom was taken for granted in 1967, it has been completely forgotten in 2024. And that is precisely what our Great Reset zealots in their desire to fashion an NGO World Government depend upon. For if we all cower in fear, waste our time in prepping, or otherwise retreat into inaction, they can win.

Reagan was not worried about a quick coup in his day. He was much more concerned about the gradual erosion or whittling away of our Constitutional Rights.

And in 1967 he explained that if we allowed them to be taken, one by one, we would someday have to explain to succeeding generations why freedom was lost on our watch - precisely the situation we are all facing today at this very moment.

Reagan spoke these words in a 1961 radio address:

“And if you don’t do this and if I don’t do it, one of these days you and I are going to spend our sunset years telling our children, and our children’s children, what it once was like in America when men were free.”

I would add that while we are explaining, we may wish to point to physical books, or old encyclopedias, because there will be no reliable history available on the internet which will have been thoroughly scrubbed.

Reagan himself gave us the formula for defeating those evil Globalists who strive to dominate us. In his Evil Empire address delivered in 1983, Reagan described a free people’s greatest source of power.

"The source of our strength in the quest for human freedom is not material, but spiritual. And because it knows no limitation, it must terrify and ultimately triumph over those who would enslave their fellow man."

And accordingly on Ben Franklin’s gravestone, the profound epithet which Franklin penned while a youth of 23 says it all. He alludes to the Creator resurrecting him.

“The Body of B. Franklin, Printer; like the Cover of an old Book, Its Contents torn out, And stript of its Lettering and Gilding, Lies here, Food for Worms. But the Work shall not be wholly lost; For it will, as he believ'd, appear once more, In a new & more perfect Edition, Corrected and amended By the Author.”

Franklin believed in God, in the power of prayer, and in judgment after death. He believed in living a life of service to the Creator. He believed in the power of good over evil.

What was sufficient for Ronald Reagan and Benjamin Franklin has stood the test of time. This is enough for all of us to defeat freedom’s enemies in 2024. Let us fight - nonviolently of course - with all the strength we have - backed by the power of the Holy Spirit - until hell freezes over. And let us begin now.