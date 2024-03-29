Allow me to repost an article I wrote in 2022 about giving up freedom for safety. Benjamin Franklin warned us about this almost 250 years ago. But it bears repeating once again.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Russell Brand mentions this during his interview with Tucker Carlson in January of this year.

“We are continually invited to give up our freedom for safety or convenience [19:18]. And it seems like this process is radically escalating. This is something we will see more of in the coming year.”

And this was true in 2022, and it is even truer today. Do not fall for it. We are in the midst of a cultural revolution reminiscent of what occurred in China some 40 years ago. For details, please revisit Tucker’s revealing interview with Xi Van Fleet.

Here is my 2022 article reprinted:

Today we are faced with a battle between good and evil of biblical proportions. The threat of Nuclear War looms in Ukraine, food shortages begin, and the stock market drops one thousand points in one day. There seems to be no easy way forward. However, our Founding Fathers’ wisdom given centuries ago can now guide us. The first voice to come to our rescue is that of Benjamin Franklin.

It was such an important maxim that Benjamin Franklin wrote this phrase in three different versions, once in 1738 – in Poor Richard’s Almanac – again in 1756, and finally during the Boston Tea dispute in 1775.

Never have Franklin's prophetic words been more relevant than today, as we stand at the precipice of the Great Reset. We will all be asked to make that choice soon, as we are now confronted with Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum’s trilateral vision:

The impending collapse of the US dollar

The prospect of an imminent Nuclear War with Russia

The mandatory vaccination of everyone on the planet

Klaus Schwab ultimately wishes to offer Universal Basic Income (UBI) to all who will trade away their human rights. Luring people with money like the UBI and stimulus checks may appeal to the unsuspecting, but the hidden cost is our freedom. All Americans deserve the right to freedom of expression and the freedom to choose what to do with our bodies, whether to accept or reject a medication or vaccine. Likewise, doctors should be free to speak about the dangers of any medicine or procedure.

Socialist tactics like welfare and free money were the theme of the COVID-19 response. Unfortunately, stimulus checks and massive unemployment incentives did more harm than good as they helped destroy our economy. Fewer people went to work, and companies floundered. People could often make more money by remaining home and unemployed.

Klaus Schwab's Great Reset plan is to create dependence on the Globalists. By creating a series of emergencies like the Pandemic, food shortages, economic collapse, and now perhaps a nuclear conflict, more will become dependent on the WHO, the UN, and ultimately the WEF.

Schwab, working with evil people like Noah Harari, desires to create a population of genetically modified transhumans controlled by a digital technocracy dictatorship so powerful that no one could ever escape its bounds.

This evil Cabal feels they can fast-track evolution and play God through the process of genetically editing human beings in a world where freedom of choice and informed consent no longer exist.

The remaining obstacle is the United States Constitution and its freedom-loving citizens. We will not go quietly, especially in light of the Second Amendment. Far too many citizens have exercised their Constitutional Right to bear arms, and taking control of them will be much more complicated than in Canada or Australia, where there is no similar right.

However, during emergency powers, governments can take advantage and confiscate our rights. As we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, our freedoms and property were taken in the name of public health. However, the truth revealed the Pandemic to be man-made and planned to gain control over the population. Rather than serving public health and good, the results prove the mandates did the opposite:

Even more alarming now is an apparent Nuclear War by Design. The United States has openly provoked Vladimir Putin by bragging about providing Ukraine with the US Intelligence that helped sink the Russian Warship, Moskva.

An ABC News reporter asked the obvious question of why we would announce to the world we helped Ukraine sink the ship as that could inflame Russia.

A former CIA operative answered, stating that such intelligence community disclosures were ill-advised as they could damage the agency's ability to collect future information. So there was no good reason to publicly gloat.

Just weeks ago, the Pentagon had used appropriate discretion and denied any involvement in sinking the Moskva – the proper response if we wanted to avoid provoking Putin. One of the World's premier experts on US-Ukraine Politics, University of Chicago Professor John Mearsheimer, explains that we, the United States, not Ukraine by itself, is backing Putin into the corner by threatening Russia's very existence.

"You want to remember, Putin views this set of events that's taking place in Ukraine as an existential threat - and when States face existential threats, the historical record is very clear here. They pursue risky policies. I think we're in dangerous waters here because it's not clear the Russians are going to prevail [5:25]."

Mearsheimer warns that our and NATO's active involvement in supporting Ukraine may spiral into a Nuclear Conflict.

"If the Russians lose in Ukraine, and at the same time the West succeeds at strangling the Russian Economy, there will be very powerful pressures brought to bear on Putin to escalate the crisis, and possibly use Nuclear Weapons [4:95]."

The professor clarified when this point may be reached,

"If the Russian Military begins to fall apart, I think you are then going to be in a very dangerous situation - and if at the same time the Russian Economy is really beginning to hurt, and is even on the verge of collapsing, I think at that point the Russians will think very seriously about trying to rescue the situation with Nuclear Weapons. [6:36]."

Mearsheimer warns, "I believe the West is playing with fire here [7:36]."

Professor Mearsheimer is not alone in this view. Senior Foreign Policy Correspondent Michael Hirsch echoed this sentiment when he wrote "With his strategy to "weaken" Russia, the US president may be turning the Ukraine War into a global one."

He goes on, "Yet other Russian experts expressed worry that the United States and its Western allies are, in effect, crossing the very redlines they have avoided until now. For most of the two-month conflict, Biden has refused to authorize any military support, such as major offensive weapons or a no-fly zone, that might be perceived as putting US or NATO forces in direct conflict with Russia. Now, some observers worry that with the additional aid and tougher economic sanctions, the US president is forcing Putin into a corner in which he can only fight on or surrender...Yet Putin...has never been known to surrender."

Russia has made its position clear from the beginning. - for the US and NATO to stay out of the Ukraine conflict or else.

Our nation would not back down in 1963 when Russia sent nuclear missiles to the Island of Cuba, and we supported this decision as a valid exercise of the Monroe Doctrine in not allowing Communist expansion into the Western Hemisphere.

Why should we believe Russia will be any different in opposing NATO and the United States' expansion into Ukraine, their western border? Mearsheimer discussed this parallel in a previous University of Chicago lecture.

The WEF, those stakeholder Oligarchs that now call the shots are gambling with the lives of everyone on Earth by egging Putin on towards going nuclear. But along with a Pandemic emergency, a global food shortage, and worldwide economic collapse, the WEF now appears to be provoking World War III to ensure emergencies. These would serve as an excuse to steal your Liberty and institute ongoing lockdowns, surveillance, and totalitarian control.

If we hold fast to Benjamin Franklin's sage principles, none of this will play out. Because, as Franklin told us, whenever we trade freedoms for safety, we are likely to lose both. Giving Anthony Fauci two weeks of lockdowns morphed into mandatory vaccinations and a million American deaths, most caused by the emergency measures we submitted to, not the virus.

Giving our Federal Reserve a free hand to print money has saddled us with the worst inflation in four decades. And that threatens our economy, financial security, and even our Social Security Trust Fund. So we are not just risking our own freedom but that of our children and grandchildren.

Now, the WEF acting through NATO and the various heads of State, is doubling down again, and by openly bragging about our role in sinking the Moskva, we are inching ever closer to nuclear conflict. While the Oligarchs have their bunkers stocked with supplies to withstand the fallout, what about the rest of us? Dr. Chris Martensen spoke about surviving a nuclear strike, and everyone should watch his instructional video.

The WEF feels confident we will all surrender what remains of our Constitutional Rights in exchange for the "protection" they will offer us during this disaster. What better excuse for emergency powers than a Nuclear War? But don't believe them, and don't accept the exchange. It is a Faustian Bargain.

They who can give up essential Liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither Liberty nor safety. And we would gain only enslavement and perpetual totalitarianism for our descendants.

Instead, hold firm to your core values, God, Country, and Liberty, for these are the very values our Forefathers fought and died to protect. And remember, as Ben Franklin famously said, Rebellion to Tyrants is Obedience to God because the antidote for totalitarianism has always been religion. Dictators cannot tolerate a society that worships God.

Another Founding Father, Thomas Jefferson, was so impressed with this phrase - Rebellion to Tyrants is Obedience to God - that he adopted it as his personal seal. God remains a foundational force in grounding our great United States of America, and God has the power to save us from the Great Reset. But our daily prayers and moral actions are required. We must end the hate, divisiveness, and contempt of those who disagree with us. Our society must return to treating our fellow human beings with love, compassion, and dignity. Franklin wrote this about Jesus Christ,

As to Jesus of Nazareth…I think the System of Morals and his Religion, as he left them to us, the best the world ever saw or is likely to see.

Anyone who appreciates the awe of a sunset or the majesty of a star-studded night in the desert, can attest that God is in everything around us. As God helped a tiny fledgling group of Colonists defeat the most powerful Nation on Earth – England in 1776 – so too God will help us defeat an evil group of wealthy Oligarchs who strive to play God and rule over all of us. Their evil plans are destined to fail.

May God give us all the strength to stand up for our US Constitution and against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that seek to destroy our nation. May God stop the Great Reset in its tracks and defeat all those who promote it. And as our official United States motto suggests – inspired by Psalm 115:9-11 – may we all follow these four words – In God We Trust.