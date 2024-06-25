I just did something I have never done before: cross-posted four articles in a row. They could have suppressed my cross-post of Robert Malone. They did not. They could have suppressed my cross-post on the Hamas Israel Conflict. They did not. Or they could have suppressed my cross-post on Joe Roguski’s request to withdraw from the WHO. That wasn’t a problem.
But this one today struck the proverbial nerve. A post about a potential fake or AI Biden. They don’t want this to get out.
Since this cross-post is the only one worthy of suppression, the question is why? Maybe it is particularly inconvenient because of the upcoming Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Note there are a few “new rules” for this debate.
#1. No live audience.
#2. No use of teleprompters.
#3. Mics muted when not speaking.
Here is the question for you, my readers. As anyone who has watched “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” at Disneyland knows, the technology was not good enough to fool people in 1960 [11:23]. However, how much has it improved in the past 64 years? Please take the Poll concerning the upcoming debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
When I try to look at your links above, it get:
You're logged in as *****@gmail.com, but this page is private. Try signing in with a different email, or letting the author know they've linked to a private page.
There has been speculation that 'Biden - Harris' will be replaced, with a question as to when. If one were to conjecture the Bidens resist going off quietly into the night - could this reflect a strategy? Could anything less than a convincing performance provide a needed impetus?