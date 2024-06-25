“Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” using Animatronics 1960s Technology

I just did something I have never done before: cross-posted four articles in a row. They could have suppressed my cross-post of Robert Malone. They did not. They could have suppressed my cross-post on the Hamas Israel Conflict. They did not. Or they could have suppressed my cross-post on Joe Roguski’s request to withdraw from the WHO. That wasn’t a problem.

But this one today struck the proverbial nerve. A post about a potential fake or AI Biden. They don’t want this to get out.

Since this cross-post is the only one worthy of suppression, the question is why? Maybe it is particularly inconvenient because of the upcoming Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Note there are a few “new rules” for this debate.

#1. No live audience.

#2. No use of teleprompters.

#3. Mics muted when not speaking.

Here is the question for you, my readers. As anyone who has watched “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” at Disneyland knows, the technology was not good enough to fool people in 1960 [11:23]. However, how much has it improved in the past 64 years? Please take the Poll concerning the upcoming debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.