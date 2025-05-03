On January 1st of this year AI ranked Ivermectin #1 in blocking metastatic cancer. Today, AI exposes the hidden reason why. This fact has been actively concealed for nearly 30 years.

This may be the most important article you will ever read on Ivermectin because it just may save your life. We begin by explaining why so many patients die from cancer, and that is from progressive metastatic disease due to failure of chemotherapy.

Outsmarting Chemotherapy

It is not because chemotherapies like tyrosine kinase inhibitors, taxanes, or even the latest, greatest immunotherapies don’t work, at least initially. It is because cancers, like viruses, evolve and ultimately outsmart the chemotherapy. Once they calculate a way to overcome the drug, they win, and the patient loses.

If we had a weapon that prevented cancer from doing this, the tables would turn, and the patient would win. We have such a weapon, and we have known about it for nearly 30 years.

We are talking about how to survive the cancers listed in the third column of Dr. Marik’s table excerpted from his outstanding book. It is these cancers we can change from “Palliation Only” to “Cancer Curable” by simply using our secret weapon.

P-gp Pumps the Chemotherapy out of the Cancer Cell

Cancer fights against chemotherapy with the permeability glycoprotein, more commonly abbreviated as the P-gp. This is also known as the MDR or Multi Drug Resistance Protein. P-gp uses active transport to pump out drugs that are harmful to cancer cells. After a patient receives chemotherapy for more than a few weeks, the P-gp upregulates and begins pumping the drug out faster and more efficiently than before until the chemotherapy no longer kills the cancer.

The Top 20 High P-gp Cancers

Most cancers have high P-gp activity, and they, as you might predict, have poorer responses to treatment. Here is the list of highly active P-gp cancers - those that evolve treatment resistance quickly and powerfully:

My readers all know by now that the most common cancers are prostate, breast, lung and colon. They are all highly driven by P-gp resistance to treatment. Now allow me to expose the monstrous secret AI helped me discover while investigating P-gp and Ivermectin.

The Secret Revealed

Ivermectin breaks P-gp resistance. And it does so at low doses and without toxicity. Here are the top four cancers ranked with Ivermectin’s P-gp blocking activity revealed.

This means that Ivermectin highly inhibits P-gp and reverses resistance. It is lifesaving in the above listed cancers.

Saving Millions of Lives by Simply Adding Ivermectin

When we notice that both a given cancer’s P-gp activity is high, and Ivermectin’s P-gp inhibition is also high, this means that lives can be saved by adding Ivermectin to the treatment in that specific cancer. And not just a few lives. We are talking about millions of lives over the course of a decade and nearly 10 million lives saved over the span of three decades.

For example - as we shall soon discuss - resistance to treatment causes 90% of ovarian cancer deaths.

Simply adding Ivermectin to the standard treatment protocol in Ovarian Cancer likely would have saved up to 90% of those lives by preventing that resistance from developing. By depriving cancer of the P-glycoprotein pump [to expel the chemotherapy poison], the cancer dies, and the patient lives.

The full list of cancers benefited by adding Ivermectin is revealed below.

The Big Lie

Yes, you and I were lied to - for 29 years. And if it were not for AI, you would not be reading this today. AI made the concealment obvious.

Some 600,000 lives per year, in the United States alone, are lost from metastatic cancer. And according to AI, at least half these deaths could have been averted if an effective P-gp blocker were added to existing treatment. Here is the proof.

Who first knew about this and when did they know it?

They knew it from this 1996 study:

But rather than focus on blame, let us look first at where we can save the most lives - immediately - by adding Ivermectin.

Here is AI’s ranking of the cancers where the most lives can be saved - if we block treatment resistance - and as we shall soon see, Ivermectin does this extraordinarily well.

Saving Hundreds of Thousands of Lives Annually by Adding Ivermectin to Existing Cancer Chemotherapy

Table Notes:

* Baseline assumption: 47.7% of deaths are due to treatment resistance, except:

† Ovarian cancer: 90% resistance impact

‡ Estimated values where 2020 data was incomplete, derived from SEER 2025 projections and CDC historical trends

Key Insights

Lung cancer dominates both total deaths (23% of all cancer mortality6) and potential savings due to high incidence and intrinsic resistance mechanisms like KEAP1/NFE2L2 mutations. Ovarian cancer jumps to 7th rank despite lower total deaths because 90% of fatalities involve chemoresistance, highlighting its disproportionate therapeutic challenge. Pancreatic malignancies rank 3rd due to stroma-driven resistance and late diagnosis, with only 10% 5-year survival rates.

Ivermectin Blocks Treatment Resistance via P-Glycoprotein and Multiple Pathways

In addition to the 1996 seminal study, thousands of studies since have published on P-gp [MDR] treatment resistance, virtually all of them calling for the development of a P-gp blocker as soon as possible.

In 1997, the scientists referred to Ivermectin as an ideal agent because of its powerful P-gp blocking efficiency coupled with its low toxicity.

Allow me to underscore this quote made by Pouliot and colleagues in 1997.

“Taken together, the high efficiency of MDR reversal by IVM combined with its low toxicity are consistent with the properties of an ideal MDR-reversing agent.”

Subsequent studies demonstrated that Ivermectin is orders of magnitude more powerful in blocking P-gp than any other repurposed agent. Ivermectin can bind directly to P-gp and inhibit its function, making it 4 times more potent than cyclosporin A and 9 times more potent than verapamil in reversing multidrug resistance.

A 2005 study acknowledged that MDR - multi drug resistance - through P-gp remained the main cause of chemotherapy resistance as well as the failure of patented solutions. But once again, Ivermectin’s potential use was blatantly ignored.

Here is what a 2018 study noted:

But as this 2022 study (falsely) stated - while glaringly ignoring repurposed FDA-approved Ivermectin - there are “no approved drugs available for cancer treatment that reverse MDR phenotype by specifically targeting P-gp” without toxicity.

Pardon me while I vomit.

These lies - many by omission - have cost Americans at least 10 million unnecessary cancer deaths over the past 30 years.

P-Glycoprotein Inhibitors Exist - Ivermectin is Ideal - And Can Save Millions of Lives

However, Ivermectin exists and does reverse P-gp and MDR without toxicity and it has been withheld from clinical trials for commercial reasons. In addition, Ivermectin is easily obtained. It is so safe that it remains available now over the counter in at least three states and by prescription for scabies in the remaining ones.

The calls for Ivermectin clinical trials are growing and ignoring this Nobel Prize winning wonder drug or dismissing it as “horse paste” no longer works.

Ivermectin Blocks P-gp & MDR through Three Main Pathways: EGFR, NF-kB and AKT:

Ivermectin’s Triple Synergy Blocks P-gp with 90 to 95% Efficacy

Ivermectin's triple-pathway targeting creates four synergistic advantages in high P-gp cancers:

Therapeutic Implications

For cancers with confirmed P-gp overexpression (e.g., ABCB1+ by IHC):

This multi-modal suppression profile positions Ivermectin as a unique "resistance breaker" - its ability to concurrently modulate three orthogonal P-gp regulatory pathways - Triple Synergy.

Expanded Analysis of P-Glycoprotein Activity and Ivermectin-Mediated Inhibition Across 11 Cancer Types

Here we review the 11 cancer types where adding Ivermectin will save the most lives, and these include the most common cancers: prostate, breast, lung, and colon.

Everyone including those who currently suffer from Stage 4 Colon Cancer must know this now.

Are the Mavericks’ bandmates listening? Someone, anyone, please ensure that lead singer Raul Malo and his physicians receive this vital information quickly.

Adding Ivermectin to existing therapy should make it once again effective, and thereby stop metastatic progression and stimulate tumor shrinkage, a well-documented property of Ivermectin.

Mechanistic Summary of P-gp Suppression

Ivermectin targets multiple pathways to inhibit P-gp-mediated drug resistance:

Clinical Relevance

The synergistic effects occur at subtoxic ivermectin concentrations (1-10μM), which are achievable through oral dosing. This repurposing strategy could help overcome multidrug resistance in 83% of chemotherapy-resistant cancers showing P-gp overexpression.

But with some cancer types, blocking resistance - that is adding Ivermectin - is more crucial than others.

The best example is with Ovarian Cancer where 90% of deaths can be avoided by blocking treatment resistance. Everyone must know the top 11 key cancers where Ivermectin can make the greatest difference. Here is the complete list: