Yesterday I reported the case of a 69-year-old man who successfully treated his Prostate Cancer relapse with an Ivermectin-based cocktail. This allowed him to avoid the Salvage Radiation Therapy standard of care. He dropped his PSA from 0.4 to .2 within 3 weeks. And I am fairly certain the standard of care would not have been nearly that effective, nor with no side effects.

But there is more.

And I am advising Case A to add MCP - modified citrus pectin - immediately to his cocktail - based on the evidence in the medical literature of massive effectiveness, but not just against biochemical relapse of prostate cancer. Modified citrus pectin is the supplement that Dr. Paul E. Marik and I knew nothing about until today.

Here is what we discovered:

A landmark study in 1995 showed that prostate cancer lab mice injected with this compound - MCP - modified citrus protein - derived from the innermost peelings of citrus fruit, but with much lower molecular weight and more easily absorbed, had far fewer metastases than controls.

Here is the summary of the study and notice the YouTube video sound drops as the doctor describes the drop in metastases. Perhaps it was just my computer but keep the closed captioning on to read what the silent video describes at Mark 02:26.

[Let me know in the comments if you notice the audio silence at the crucial moment - Mark 02:26 - to be an “innocent” accident or done intentionally].

Note: This silence at the time of article posting from Mark 02:26 to the conclusion of the Eliaz interview was corrected today - January 20, 2025, around noon - so viewers can now hear the full video interview.

This is what Dr. Isaac Eliaz had to say in 2011 about what has been known about MCP since 1995, yet has been obviously suppressed for at least 14 years:

Modified pectin dramatically reduced the number of prostate cancer metastases in mice.

This was really the first time any natural agent or medication was able to prevent metastases.

If it were a drug, it would have been a multi-billion drug, but of course it was just something from the peel of the orange.

And that’s where my journey started with modified citrus pectin - and what we found over years through clinical experience and solid experience.

What we found over the years through clinical experience and solid research, is that it’s almost a miraculous compound.

Through a compound in the body called Galactin3.

Galactin3 is a combination of a protein and a carbohydrate which is a galactonic acid.

And the Galactin3 is produced by the body naturally as part of our repair system.

Cancer cells communicate with each other through Galactin3 as they clamp together.

They attach to the sides of blood vessels; through the Galactin3 they create new metastases.

But they also create chemotaxis, they create new blood vessel supply.

And that’s how they create new angiogenesis.

So, if you can neutralize the Galactin3, you’re going to help all these processes.

You’re going to prevent this cancer from spreading.

So, all of this was modified, and citrus pectin is a natural Galactin3 blocker.

So, first, let us thank YouTube for silencing these key phrases - [sarcastic].

Second, let us spread the word far and wide in this article about Modified Citrus Pectin to compensate for the suppression these past 30 years.

Here is what a review of the literature through AI demonstrated:

Here is an abstract from the key PubMed study of which Dr. Isaac Eliaz, a Santa Rosa, California physician, is a principal author:

Thus, the results speak for themselves concerning prostate cancer. But for other diseases, the results are equally impressive.

Modified Citrus Pectin happens to be powerful heavy metals detoxing agent.

Fifteen grams per day seems to be the correct dose whether using it for prostate cancer or heavy metal detox.

But perhaps the most surprising effect of MCP is its astonishing capacity to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and slow the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

MCP reduces neuroinflammation

Inhibits Galactin3

Significantly improves cognitive function

Boosts brain-derived neurotropic factor

Reduces inflammatory markers, TNF-alpha, IL-6, and Galactin3

Markedly improves spatial memory

The evidence shows it can produce noticeable effects within 6 weeks. Here are the dosages and details: