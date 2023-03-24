Amity - CC-BY-SA-4.0

My cat has gained a ton of weight this past year. Much of it has to do with keeping her indoors due to the recent snow, torrential rains and bizarre weather here in rural Northern California. Interested readers should review my Desert Review article on Weather Warfare inspired by former Housing Secretary and investment banker Katherine Austin Fitts and my friend, local Northern California resident and colleague, Dane Wigington. For all readers who have not watched his excellent documentary, The Dimming, it is a must see!

However, back to my fat cat. She is getting older now at about ten years and is becoming increasingly sedentary. While before the pandemic, she would never gain an ounce, and was active chasing mice, birds, and gophers, she appears to have rapidly aged since. And she is always hungry. She has been eating morning, noon and night, and never seems to get enough. Whether it is 9 pm or 9 am, she is tripping me up by running in front of my path or meowing in a demanding tone. Often, when awakening at 7 am, I catch her munching besides her food bowl.

So, the physician in me realized quickly that at this rate, I would soon be facing her shortened life through disease. She would be developing fatty liver if she did not already have it, diabetes or both. And her risk of premature death from cancer would rise exponentially if I did not take action quickly.

So, I did what I know works. I restricted her feedings to certain time frames. Because as I learned from my own health transformation some 10 years earlier, it is not so much what one eats that makes the most difference, but when one eats. Studies have since shown this is largely true for animals and human beings.

So, two days ago, I instructed my wife - a softy who tends to feed her treats like tuna fish every time she asks - to hold all her feedings between 9 pm and 9 am. That is to say my cat’s food dish is empty between the overnight hours of 9 pm and 9 am. The idea is to implement a time-restrictive feeding regimen, and slowly increase the duration of the overnight fast from 12 hours to 14 hours, with the goal being a 16 hour overnight fast - which is what I strive for, at least three to five days per week.

You will not hear about this from our dear health authorities who prefer us to be consuming diet products like artificially sweetened drinks, and processed diet “meal replacements” or otherwise heavily marketed junk. The last thing our agencies want is for us to gain health through overnight fasting, a practice which does not generate profits for either the food or drug industry. It subtracts revenue by reducing our dependency on the medical industrial complex. Yet worst of all, it keeps us alive longer, allowing us to draw Social Security benefits too many more years – according to Austin Fitts. According to her, our government made a fateful decision in 1998 that the United States needed to reduce our collective life expectancies to balance the Social Security Trust Fund – and they have largely accomplished their mission. Look no further to our increasingly toxic food, laced with glyphosate, and our poisonous air and water, laden with aluminum nanoparticles.

So much for a government of the people and by the people.

Yet, I digress. Back to health. The science supports the health building practice of overnight fasting. If you carefully read the medical literature on the subject, time-restricted feeding - TRF - produces a host of massive health benefits, not the least of which is weight loss.

The studies accomplished at the Salk Institute, completed well before the onset of the pandemic, and largely before the medical journals were corrupted by fake studies reflected incredible health benefits of time restricted feeding. Mice fed either a high fat diet or a high sugar diet or a combination of both - aka the typical American diet - did not gain significant weight or develop fatty liver when the diet was implemented using TRF. The TRF was done as follows. The mice were allowed access to the food only 8 hours per day, while the food was withdrawn for the remaining 16 hours. This restriction was done only 5 days per week, while the mice were allowed access to the feedings 24/7 for the other 2 days. Think of it like the mice being required to fast overnight for 16 hours Monday through Friday, but then having the weekend to eat 24/7 to the heart’s content as a reward.

In 2015 Dr. Amanda Chaix published a study which explained that mice fed a high fat diet changed their eating habits from primarily during the day to more around the clock. A poor diet tends to bring in poor eating habits, like night-time snacking, exactly as observed in my cat.

The results were surprising. The control mice, those three groups that were given either high fat, high sugar, or the standard American diet of both, who were allowed to eat 24/7 like my cat, developed severe health issues ranging from high inflammatory markers, fatty liver, diabetes, and gross obesity. Moreover, they were out of shape and could not easily run the hamster wheel.

The experimental group mice, those on all the same diets with the sole difference of TRF remained healthy and fit. They had normal levels of inflammatory markers, none of the issues with diabetes or fatty liver, and they easily ran the hamster wheel. Dr. Chaix showed that by simply restricting the time of feeding, she was able to prevent weight gain in these mice, regardless of the diet, and without reducing consumed calories. Her 2015 study, the first of others, showed that TRF reduced inflammatory cytokines, prevented fatty liver, improved gut bacteria, and prevented almost all the harmful effects associated with weight gain.

With my cat, even after the first day, her appetite has decreased, and she no longer greets me at my door with desperate food meows. Instead, she seems to be adjusting quickly, and I foresee no problem as a dial up her hours of fasting from 12 to 14 to 16 over the next two weeks.

With my own health, the process worked smoothly, although I used the crutch of drinking coffee to get me through the 16 hours. I went from about 200 to 180 lbs over the past 10 years while increasing muscle mass, and I no longer crave sweets or binge on chocolate covered nuts. My blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol normalized without having to increase medications. In fact, it was just the opposite for me. I was able to reduce or go off most of them - as I detail in my book The Coffee Cure - published in 2017.

Studies in human beings show that Time Restricted Eating works as well as it does in animals, and it seems to reverse most of the metabolic abnormalities associated with the Standard American Diet and its associated bad habits.

Dr. Paul Marik, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC recently gave a series of presentations on how overnight fasting has transformed his health. He explains how it can benefit those with insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, or diabetes which have reached epidemic proportions around the world. After years of struggling with his weight and diabetes, he resolved both issues after taking up overnight fasting. As of this writing, he was able to reduce or stop all his diabetes medication. Dr. Marik’s podcast on intermittent fasting is one I believe everyone should hear. After decades of my own similar battle, I too realized the massive health advantages of this simple lifestyle change.

The obvious and immediate benefits I found were energy, vitality, and the prospect of living longer, disease free. For me, there were not only decreased inflammatory markers, but lowered blood pressure, blood sugar, a smaller waist, and lowered dosages of medication. But most important was an apparent lower risk of cancer.

An intriguing study of cancer survivors by Marinac and colleagues revealed that those whose overnight fast was less than 13 hours suffered a 75% greater rate of cancer recurrence that those whose overnight fast was greater than 13 hours. I discuss this as well in my recent book Surviving Cancer, COVID, and Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution, published in 2020.

It turns out that the p53 gene is activated during fasting, and this may be the major mechanism of the cancer-preventative benefit in overnight fasting.

Whether you read my cancer book or other good ones, one theme is clear. Gaining weight increases one’s risk for cancer, and it also increases one’s risk for cancer’s spread and progression. Fasting does the opposite.

I love my cat, and what has worked for me, I am now doing for her.

As for Dr. Marik’s wisdom, as usual he is absolutely correct. He was correct about treating Sepsis with intravenous Vitamin C. Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory were correct about treating and preventing COVID-19 with Ivermectin. As an aside, so were Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. George Fareed, and Dr. Brian Tyson. Dr. Fareed and Dr. Tyson began by saving 7,000 patients with a multi-drug cocktail that included Hydroxychloroquine, and now that number is well over 10,000 lives saved. They all deserve the highest accolades our society can provide. But once again I digress.

Dr. Marik advises overnight fasting not only for weight loss, but to bind Spike Protein, because there are very few treatments that will remove Spike Protein from the body, whether you are vaccine injured where your body has become an inadvertent spike protein manufacturing facility to those suffering long covid, also a disease brought on by spike protein.

Fasting, Dr. Marik explains, induces autophagy, a process whereby the body binds cancer cells or toxins like spike protein and gets rid of them.

Millions of Americans, indeed anyone who has suffered the perils of Type II diabetes, or the evils of COVID-19 should consider speaking to their physician about whether overnight fasting might be appropriate for them. As always, I advise anyone to discuss these issues with a trusted personal physician before embarking on any diet or course of medication. And it’s true, my cat will never be the same. She will forever be much healthier.