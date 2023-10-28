We have a situation brewing in Israel - The Middle East - that requires all our participation whether by taking the polls in this article, or by making your voice heard in other ways.

Ilana Daniel, an Israeli citizen described it best in her article about 5G and surveillance. She explained how Israel has been the test site for the World before and is now once again.

A brilliant comment was made, and I republish it here, for what happens in Israel now will affect us all for years to come, and we must express our voices now.

Please read his comment below:

Thanks for sharing. She is pure light and humanity, and her message so intelligent, sensible, balanced and urgent. She contextualized the situation in Israel/Palestina in the One world Government chess. The creepy ones behind the plan use always the "divide and conquer", and the Hegelian "problem, reaction, solution", creating divisions to weaken us, creating a problem and manipulate the reaction with the massive coordinated help by the "presstitutes" -as James Corbett referred to the propaganda agents (they are not journalists) in every media-...and then "they" present "as saviors of the world" the (final) SOLUTION (who was the goal from the beginning of the chess). She, in other more beautiful and exquisite words, warn us about the evil plan, that perhaps the Jews as so many times in history, are the "guinea pigs" for the experiments and solutions these hidden private /corporate syndicate without nation have for us all. We must address the real people in charge of this macabre plan. Regimes are responsible for executing as puppets the plans of these murderous aliens who feel upside of every person in the planet. There I think we must direct our fight. And build a web of human beings in syntony with the creation of a world based in justice and dignity for every human being in harmony with nature. The clock is ticking, the call has sounded, it is time to take action.

POLL NUMBER 1. Ilana discusses a dog walker where surveillance cameras noticed they had not cleaned up after their animal. They received a bill in the mail, much like an automatic traffic ticket. Ilana further notes the imminent use of biometric data analysis with sensors under the skin.

The government, in addition to knowing all your movements via a facial recognition database, will be able to see real time values of your blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and skin resistance. They will know if you are stressed or have an infection. And if you are sick during a pandemic, they would be allowed under the new IHR Amendments - see James Roguski - to send the police to pick you up for medical evaluation and possible transportation to a quarantine camp.

[Here is the recent debate in UK Parliament about these amendments - giving them absolute dictatorial power and ending our sovereignty.]

All of this without your permission or consent. Our current intact nation - the USA - with its pesky Constitution and Bill of Rights prevents this, unless they intentionally topple our nation through a foolish entry and escalation of a World War.

POLL NUMBER 2. By now you may be familiar with the increasing evidence that both 9/11 and October 7 were false flag events. For those not familiar with the evidence, read Michel Chossudovsky’s Substacks where he discusses this in great detail.

To summarize, 9/11 was about getting the oil. October 7 is about getting the trillions of dollars of natural gas reserves in Gaza and offshore.

It may also plunge the US into a war with Iran, which would lead us into fighting Russia, Iran, and possibly China at the same time. Colonel Douglas McGregor feels that with only 450 thousand troops against Putin’s 2 million and comparable numbers in China, we would lose. Then, according to Globalist plans, our US Constitution and Bill of Rights would no longer protect us from this invasive surveillance, and they could have their way with us. Should we silently stand by and allow our Secretary of State and President to escalate the war in The Middle East? Or should we object strenuously?

Please join us and answer the polls. If you could, I ask that all readers submit at least one comment, no matter how brief. I will review and discuss in future posts.

Thank you,

JR Hope, M.D.

Postscript on the two polls: These were rigged, but not by me.

Within the first ten minutes of posting, the polls showed 8 votes total. Two hours later, both polls were frozen at 1 vote each. I have included polls in many previous posts, and this has never happened. Clearly, there was foul play this time.

I therefore ask each reader to clarify in a comment what they would have voted, to thwart these evil and mean-spirited hooligans who cheat when they cannot win fairly.