The most common cancers in the United States can be prevented and treated using oranges. Modified Citrus Pectin is derived from the white inner lining of the orange peel. MCP is an incredibly effective repurposed supplement that inhibits the most common modern cancers including prostate, breast, colon, lung and skin [melanoma]. All can be prevented or suppressed with one daily supplement - MCP - Modified Citrus Pectin.

Here are the five most common cancers:

Here are the cancers that Modified Citrus Pectin is most likely to suppress:

Cancers ranked #3 and #5 by prevalence include Lung Cancer and Melanoma. MCP suppresses these two with multiple mechanisms involving combating the tumor’s ability to spread and invade. These are the pathways MCP blocks:

While animal models show massive anti-cancer activity against these five most common cancers there are also multiple human studies in prostate cancer showing efficacy against biochemical relapse.

For anyone who has had prostate cancer or has experienced biochemical relapse, MCP may be a good idea as a daily supplement.

Dr. Paul E. Marik suggests risk stratification using Gleason Score, local spread and other risk factors to decide when to add MCP after radical prostatectomy, rather than awaiting a rise in PSA.

While I have not experienced either form of prostate condition, I am an avid Modified Citrus Pectin disciple, and it will become a part of my daily supplement package as soon as my order arrives.

Dr. Marik would advise one to be in a high-risk or biochemical relapse category before taking MCP on a daily basis, yet I would rather be safe than sorry, especially with a non-toxic supplement made from the rinds of oranges.

For biochemical prostate cancer relapse, one might take the full 15 grams per day. For pure prevention of cancer, dementia, heavy metal poisoning, or spike protein disease, one could lower this to a few grams per day.

However, I have many other reasons for taking MCP besides preventing prostate cancer through its blocking of the Galectin-3 pathway. It turns out that Galectin -3 is involved in many other diseases due to its inflammatory properties.

PLEIOTROPY

MCP has pleiotropic activity. Chapter 5 in my book, Surviving Cancer COVID-19 and Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution, is entitled, “Pleiotropy.” Having multiple actions or pleiotropic properties gives a repurposed drug multiple potential uses. It becomes a “jack of all trades”.

Something like Ivermectin, Metformin, Aspirin or Vitamin D. That is a drug that can treat Cancer, COVID, Cirrhosis, Alzheimer’s, Heavy Metal Poisoning, and Long COVID equally well.

Pleiotropy is the property where a single drug or supplement may have multiple effects. And MCP has it in spades:

Pleiotropic Actions Against Cancer:

Inhibits tumor growth

Inhibits tumor angiogenesis

Inhibits cancer cell adhesion

Inhibits cancer cell proliferation

Pleiotropic Actions Against Various Diseases include these:

DEMENTIA

Let us examine dementia. Daily MCP supplementation can substantially improve cognitive function within 6 weeks. And one way is by detoxifying your body of heavy metals. When was the last time you underwent detox treatment to remove lead, arsenic, aluminum, mercury or cadmium from your system?

If you are like me, the answer is “never.”

However, if you are worried about becoming absent minded, or cognitively challenged, perhaps you would do well to add a dose of MCP daily to that Vitamin D tablet.

And if you are not concerned, perhaps you should be, as almost 1/4 of us over 65 will develop the condition.

Here are five toxic heavy metals that can produce dementia, and they are all around us, in our foods, air, and water.

MCP can rid your body of most of its toxic lead, arsenic and mercury, and MCP does this through rhamnogalacturonan II.

With regard to the other heavy metal causes of dementia - aluminum, cadmium, and copper - the evidence is not as developed, yet through rhamnogalacturonan II, MCP probably helps excrete these as well.

Where do you think these heavy metal toxins come from in modern life? And why were our ancestors spared? If you answered: the food, the drugs, the vaccines, the cosmetics, the water and even the air, you would be correct. And don’t forget the foil, pans, and cans.

Here is a summary of all the ways we are poisoned by aluminum - including nanoparticles:

Suffice it to say, if you are not actively detoxing heavy metals on a regular basis, you may become one of the 22% who develop dementia.

SPIKE PROTEIN DISEASE

However, there is an even better reason to take MCP daily, beyond its effects on preventing cancer and dementia. And that is its effect against spike protein disease including Long Covid Syndrome - and most probably Long Vax as well.