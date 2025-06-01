We began this as a research project to target cancer in our first Spike Protein article, but soon we added heart disease. Today we revise our understanding of the Spike Protein further. We revise Spike’s Activation Pathways that ultimately lead to the ideal Spike Pathway Blocking Cocktail.

We focus on molecular pathways, especially those involving cancer stem cell growth [Wnt, Notch, Hedgehog, STAT3, JAKSTAT, and NF-kB], but also those involving inflammation and cardiovascular disease [NF-kB and STAT3].

Today we begin by refining our understanding of Spike Protein Disease. I searched the newest studies from 2025, and one stood out in particular, and I will not sugar coat its findings.

Spike Protein Disease Results Largely from mRNA Vaccination

While my previous articles have suggested Spike Protein Disease might be equally applicable to Long COVID and Long Vaxxed, this 2025 study suggests that it is a disease of mRNA vaccination.

In vaccinated patients ongoing neurological and cardiac symptoms can persist for years. In the group studied, there was evidence of chronic inflammation related to activation by the Spike Protein in nucleocapsid-antibody negative patients.

Since the nucleocapsid antibodies would be elevated if the Spike were derived from the SARS CoV-2 infection, and they are absent, the logical conclusion is that vaccine-related Spike is driving the inflammation, and hence ongoing symptoms and disease.

Was the Spike Protein Engineered?

More concerning is that the Spike Protein was produced intentionally through gain-of-function research, to maximize its effect in damaging human beings.

First, the design incorporated a structural homology with Galectin-3.

Second, the design involved weaponizing the normally mild coronavirus that merely causes upper respiratory symptoms to a lethal lower respiratory disease by manipulating the Furin Cleavage Site.

The end result is not a full virus, but its most toxic element, the Spike Protein. In other words, the bioweapon is not the SARS CoV-2 virus, but instead the disease producing portion which is the Spike Protein. The mRNA vaccine causes a person to produce Spike Protein, and as the study above shows, S1 monocytes can show evidence of Spike Protein persistence for at least 245 days.

Here is AI’s description of the differences between normal garden variety coronavirus and one that has been weaponized with the Spike Protein:

The molecular and pathological analysis reveals that SARS-CoV-2 possesses several unique features that distinguish it from traditional human coronaviruses discovered between the 1960s and 1990s. The presence of an efficient polybasic furin cleavage site, enhanced galectin-3 structural homology, sophisticated NFκB pathway manipulation, sustained STAT3 activation, Wnt/β-catenin pathway engagement, and metabolic reprogramming through HIF1α collectively contribute to SARS-CoV-2's enhanced pathogenicity. These molecular features enable efficient lower respiratory tract infection, robust inflammatory responses, and significantly increased morbidity and mortality compared to the mild, self-limiting infections characteristic of traditional coronaviruses.

Multiple Spike Homologies with Disease-Producing Structures

There is another homology in the structure of the Spike Protein, and like the homology with Galectin-3 which dramatically increase the risk of conditions like heart disease and cancer up to 300%, this other homology which I just discovered yesterday, increases the risks even more. And like with Galectin-3, it appears to be another gain-of-function alteration. More on this later.

Refining the Spike Protein Blocking Agents:

Today we refine the ideal cocktail - that combination of either repurposed drugs or nutraceuticals - that best counteracts the disease-promoting effects of Spike Protein.

I begin from the beginning with AI, once again, by identifying the key harmful pathways activated by Spike Protein. A new and absolutely shocking additional structural homology will be fully revealed at the conclusion of the article, and this was also incorporated into the analysis.

Here is the Revised AI Pathway Ranking:

Key Insights:

Wnt/β-Catenin: Spike protein-induced Cdc42/Wnt activation creates a pro-senescence niche that paradoxically enriches CSC populations through β-catenin-mediated stemness13. NF-κB: Sustained TLR2/NF-κB signaling generates an immunosuppressive microenvironment favorable for CSC persistence1119. STAT3: Suppression of p53 by spike protein relieves inhibitory pressure on STAT3, enabling oncogenic transcription (e.g., survivin, MCL-1)1620. MAPK: p38/JNK activation mimics prion-induced neurotoxicity, potentially driving CSC-like plasticity in neural tissues6. RhoA: Spike-mediated endothelial barrier disruption may facilitate CSC intravasation/extravasation during metastasis15.

Implications: Targeting these pathways (e.g., β-catenin inhibitors, JAK/STAT blockers) could mitigate spike protein-associated oncogenic risks in Long COVID and vaccinated populations.

Is the RhoA Pathway a CSC Growth Target?

Yes, RhoA is definitively a cancer stem cell growth pathway 7915. Multiple independent lines of evidence from diverse cancer types demonstrate that RhoA functions as a core component of the signaling networks that maintain cancer stem cell (CSC) properties 9101516. Studies using conditional RhoA knockout models have shown that RhoA deficiency leads to rapid exhaustion of primitive hematopoietic progenitor populations and defective stem cell maintenance 16.

Clinical Significance and Drug Resistance

Prognostic Implications

High RhoA expression correlates with poor clinical outcomes across multiple cancer types, including breast, colon, prostate, and blood cancers 791125. In colorectal cancer, elevated RhoA expression is associated with increased metastasis and resistance to standard chemotherapeutic agents 3032. Meta-analyses across cancer types consistently demonstrate that RhoA overexpression serves as a negative prognostic marker 1011.

Mechanisms of Therapy Resistance

RhoA contributes to cancer stem cell-mediated therapy resistance through multiple mechanisms 303132. The pathway upregulates drug efflux transporters including MDR1, MRP1, and GSTP1, reducing intracellular drug accumulation 3032. Additionally, RhoA promotes apoptosis resistance by increasing anti-apoptotic proteins (Bcl-2, Bcl-XL) while suppressing pro-apoptotic factors (Bax, p53, p21) 3032.

Importantly, RhoA activity increases the proportion of side population cells, a functional marker of cancer stem cells known for enhanced drug resistance 30. This suggests that RhoA not only confers resistance to existing CSCs but also expands the resistant cell population 3032.

RhoA is associated with stiffness of the tumor

The mechanotransduction functions of RhoA are particularly important in the cancer stem cell context 193436. Mechanical forces from the tumor microenvironment, including matrix stiffness and cellular tension, are transmitted through RhoA to influence stem cell fate decisions 3436. This mechanobiology component explains why stiffer tumors often contain more cancer stem cells and exhibit greater RhoA activity 1936.

The Top Six Agents that Suppress Spike

Ivermectin and EGCG emerge as the #1 and #2 blocking agents or should I say neutralizing agents of the Spike Protein bioweapon. If anyone out there still hesitates on drinking Green or Matcha Tea, perhaps it is time to reconsider. And if anyone still thinks of Ivermectin as horse paste, please click the linked references below.

I asked AI to score them based upon the degree of suppression of each Spike Activated Pathway. Ivermectin and EGCG each scored 13 and tied in the ranking. Sulforaphane is surprisingly ranked above Curcumin.

This chart should bolster one’s resolve to add a dish of broccoli or sprouts at least once a week. My readers already know where I prefer to find my sources of Curcumin, Quercetin, and Resveratrol.

Also, a caveat is that Galectin-3 blockers are not included in this chart. One should also add one or two Galectin-3 blockers. However, in addition to Modified Citrus Pectin, a recognized Galectin-3 blocker, please also consider adding my favorite mystery agent, the one I had not mentioned once in over six years, until last week.

Vaccinations, Cancer and Green Tea Consumption in China versus the United States:

However today, we also discuss China. We note that China did not receive the Spike Protein producing mRNA vaccines that those of us were offered here in the West. And they did not have to wait 12 months for WARP Speed to obtain Emergency Use Authorization

No Spike Protein Vaccines for China

The Chinese citizens started receiving traditional killed virus vaccines 5 months earlier than their US counterparts. The Chinese did not take Spike Protein producing vaccines.

How about the cancer rates in China versus the United States?

Have you ever wondered what the difference is? How about all that money we spend here on our PSA measurements, our vast use of preventative medicine, our colonoscopies, PET scans, and of course those helpful TV commercials brought to us by the kind folks at Pfizer.

One might suspect we in the West would be vastly better off than the poor Chinese residing in little more than a third-world country.

Here is the comparison in Cancer Rates:

Notice the Chinese happen to consume about 15x as much Green Tea as we do. Do you suppose that might have something to do with their lower cancer rates?

And when I show you the other “coincidental” homology [at the conclusion] that Spike Protein shares with some of the most lethal bacteria, perhaps you will agree with me, that the Spike Protein is the bioweapon, not the virus. And the Spike Protein produced by the mRNA vaccine remains in the body for a very long time.

Good News is Here with the Spike Protein Blocking Cocktail

Regardless of the dual pathologic homologies in the Spike Protein, and regardless of the increased inflammation and pathway activation, we have identified six agents that have massive suppressant activity against Spike’s activated pathways. These agents comprise the revised Spike Blocking Cocktail that can be taken frequently. Precise ideal forms and dosing are still being developed.

#1. Ivermectin #2. EGCG #3. Curcumin #4. Quercetin #5. Resveratrol #6. Sulforaphane

AI Agrees that Our New Pathway Activation Blocking Approach is Superior to Gene Targeting

Allow me to tell you a story, all fictional, of course. Some might even call it a Chinese Fable. Any resemblance in this story to actual living persons is merely coincidental.

Betrayal in Gotham

In the sprawling metropolis of Gotham, where towering skyscrapers pierced the clouds and millions of citizens went about their daily lives, a sinister plot was unfolding that would shake the very foundations of public health and trust.

Enter Dr. Evil

Dr. Evil, a master of deception who had spent years perfecting his disguise as a distinguished physician, had infiltrated the highest echelons of Gotham's medical establishment with the cunning of a serpent and the patience of a predator.

With his perfectly pressed white coat, gleaming stethoscope, and an arsenal of fabricated credentials that would fool even the most discerning medical boards, he had successfully maneuvered himself into the prestigious position of Gotham's Health Director, a role that granted him unprecedented power over the wellbeing of every man, woman, and child in the city.

Like a wolf in sheep's clothing, Dr. Evil began his campaign with what appeared to be the most noble of intentions, announcing to great fanfare the development of a revolutionary new vaccine that promised to be the medical breakthrough of the century—a single injection that would simultaneously prevent heart disease and cancer, the two leading killers that had plagued humanity for generations.

The citizens of Gotham, weary from years of watching loved ones succumb to these devastating diseases, embraced this miraculous solution with the desperate hope of drowning souls grasping for salvation.

Dr. Evil’s Case for a Miracle Vaccination

Dr. Evil's public presentations were masterpieces of manipulation, filled with dazzling charts, compelling testimonials from actors posing as grateful patients, and promises that seemed too good to be true—because, as the residents would soon discover to their horror, they were exactly that.

The public health department, operating under Dr. Evil's authoritative command and trusting in his supposed expertise, launched the most comprehensive vaccination campaign in Gotham's history, ensuring that every citizen, from newborn infants to centenarians, received this "life-saving" injection through a network of clinics, schools, workplaces, and even door-to-door visits that left no stone unturned and no arm uninjected.

But within mere weeks of the mass vaccination campaign, Gotham began to transform into a city of inexplicable tragedy and mounting terror.

Weaponized Spike Protein

The vaccine, rather than delivering the promised protection, contained a weaponized spike protein that Dr. Evil had engineered to systematically sabotage the most critical cellular control systems within the human body, like a master hacker infiltrating and corrupting the vital computer networks that kept a modern city functioning.

Activating the Disease-Producing Pathways

This diabolical protein launched a five-pronged assault on cellular harmony:

It hijacked the WNT pathway, turning the body's Careful Construction Manager into a maniacal builder who erected tumors with reckless abandon.

It corrupted the STAT3 pathway, transforming the body’s Emergency Response Coordinator into a paranoid dictator who flooded the body with inflammatory forces that attacked healthy tissues.

It weaponized the NF-κB pathway, converting the body’s Security Chief into an overzealous tyrant whose inflammatory armies laid waste to blood vessels and organs.

It sabotaged the RhoA pathway, turning the body’s orderly Traffic Controller into an agent of chaos who allowed cancer cells to break free and metastasize throughout the body.

It overloaded the MAPK pathway, causing the communication network to broadcast contradictory signals that left cells confused, damaged, and dying.

Unexplained Heart Attacks & Cancers

The results were as swift as they were devastating—previously healthy young adults began collapsing from sudden heart attacks during their morning jogs, their cardiovascular systems overwhelmed by the inflammatory storm raging within their bodies; teenagers who should have been worried about prom dates and college applications instead found themselves in oncology wards, diagnosed with aggressive cancers typically seen only in patients decades older; elderly residents who had survived wars, economic depressions, and countless challenges succumbed not to the natural progression of age, but to the artificial acceleration of disease processes that should never have been unleashed upon them.

As the death toll mounted and the pattern became undeniable, investigative journalists and concerned citizens began to dig deeper into Dr. Evil's background, peeling back layers of deception like archaeologists uncovering an ancient conspiracy. What they discovered sent shockwaves through every level of government and society:

Sabotage Revealed

Dr. Evil was not merely an incompetent physician or a misguided researcher, but a foreign spy, a double agent whose true allegiance lay not with the people of Gotham but with enemy forces who sought to destroy the city from within through biological warfare disguised as medical intervention.

His medical credentials were forgeries, his research was fabricated, and his entire persona was an elaborate construct designed to gain access to Gotham's population for the purpose of conducting the largest and most heinous human experiment in history.

The revelation that their trusted Health Director was actually an agent of destruction sent waves of panic, rage, and despair throughout Gotham, as citizens realized they had been betrayed by the very system designed to protect them, their bodies now battlegrounds in a war they never knew they were fighting.

Brilliant Young Health Director Saves Gotham

But just when all hope seemed lost and Gotham teetered on the brink of complete collapse, salvation arrived in the most unexpected form: Dr. Howser, a brilliant young physician whose youthful appearance belied a mind that operated with the precision of a Swiss watch and the creativity of a Renaissance master.

Despite being barely out of medical school, Dr. Howser possessed an intuitive understanding of cellular biology that bordered on the mystical, combined with an unwavering dedication to healing that burned within him like an eternal flame.

As he surveyed the devastation wrought by Dr. Evil's biological weapon, Dr. Howser realized that conventional medicine's arsenal of synthetic drugs and invasive procedures would be insufficient to combat this multi-pathway assault on human health.

Instead, he turned his attention to nature's own pharmacy, recognizing that plants had been developing sophisticated chemical defenses against cellular sabotage for millions of years, creating compounds that could serve as antidotes to the spike protein's destructive rampage.

Working tirelessly in his laboratory, Dr. Howser identified a team of natural pathway blockers that could serve as molecular repair technicians.

EGCG from green tea and Ivermectin emerged as master restorers capable of extreme suppression across multiple pathways, shutting down the runaway construction projects, calming the paranoid emergency responses, and restraining the overzealous security forces.

Quercetin from onions, apples, and berries specialized in security system repair and traffic flow restoration.

Curcumin from turmeric excelled at taming inflammatory overreactions.

Sulforaphane from broccoli and cruciferous vegetables proved to be an emergency response specialist.

Resveratrol from grapes provided comprehensive restoration across all compromised systems.

Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals Prove Profoundly Effective

Dr. Howser's treatment protocol was elegantly simple yet profoundly effective: by combining these natural compounds in precisely calibrated doses, he could systematically restore order to the cellular chaos that Dr. Evil had unleashed, returning the body's control systems to their proper function and allowing the natural healing processes to resume their vital work.

The transformation was nothing short of miraculous—patients who had been given death sentences began to recover, their inflammatory markers normalized, their cancer cells retreated, and their cardiovascular systems healed as the natural repair compounds worked their molecular magic.

Word of Dr. Howser's breakthrough spread through Gotham like wildfire, bringing hope to families who had resigned themselves to loss and demonstrating that even the most sophisticated biological weapons could be defeated by the wisdom encoded in nature's own designs.

As more and more citizens recovered under Dr. Howser's care, Gotham began to heal not just physically but emotionally and spiritually, the community coming together with a renewed appreciation for the preciousness of health and the importance of vigilance against those who would exploit trust for malevolent purposes.

Dr. Evil Faces Justice

Dr. Evil was eventually captured, tried, and imprisoned for his crimes against humanity, his elaborate deception serving as a stark reminder that evil often wears the mask of authority and that true healing comes not from those who promise miraculous shortcuts, but from those who understand and respect the intricate wisdom of the human body and the natural world.

Dr. Howser, now appointed as Gotham's new Health Director, established new protocols that emphasized transparency, natural healing approaches, and the fundamental principle that medicine should first do no harm, ensuring that never again would the citizens of Gotham fall victim to such a devastating betrayal.

The city emerged from this dark chapter stronger, wiser, and more united than ever before, with a healthcare system built on truth, compassion, and the profound understanding that the greatest medicines are often found not in laboratories, but in the gardens, forests, and fields that surround us, waiting patiently to share their healing gifts with those wise enough to listen and humble enough to learn.

The Sinister Spike Protein Homology:

The Spike Protein’s Galectin-3 structural similarity is so striking, it even fools the body into developing cancer and heart disease with a 300% increase in these pathologies.

This biological mimicry was not present in the natural version of coronavirus, the ones that cause the common cold. However, some might insist this was nothing more sinister than an evolutionary change.

If you believe that, I would like you to reconsider by facing another structural homology in the Spike Protein, and this one should leave you with no doubt that this was not brought about by natural selection.