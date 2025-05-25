Turbo Cancers are on everyone’s mind, and Spike Protein is the culprit. To date, there have been no adequate remedies for Spike Protein disease. Whether one is afflicted with Long Covid, Long Vaxx, or from shedding, the results are similar with skyrocketing rates for Cancer, Heart Attack, or MACE [Major Cardiac Adverse Events].

Today, with AI’s help, we have a potential solution, at least based upon all the available evidence which includes more than 222 PubMed studies. However, to make this much simpler, first consider the last two articles published on this subject, here, and here.

Dr. Marik’s shocking discovery was that Spike Protein, the key harmful element of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes most of the disease, is highly similar to Galectin-3, a bad actor and the common denominator of heart disease and cancer.

This is when the Eureka Moment struck, that blockers of Galectin-3 might provide the answer to the riddle of how to neutralize the Spike Protein.

Those who have been vaccinated can never stop their cells from producing Spike Protein, and arguably those who have been exposed to shedding have the same problem, but to a lesser degree.

Our last post reviewed the massively elevated risk for heart attack which AI estimated to be in the 200 to 300% range due to Spike Protein. Arguably the risks for Cancers are increased at least that much as well.

In “The Daily Pills that Stop [Spike Induced] Cancer” we reviewed a 9-agent protocol that could suppress cancer risk based on the suppression of key Spike-induced pathways.

The Detailed ROOT9 ™ Protocol:

EGCG

Vitamin D

Curcumin

Sulforaphane

Omega 3 fatty acids

Berberine

Celebrex

Mebendazole

Ivermectin

However, taking all these agents on a regular basis is impractical. Furthermore, at least three of them require prescriptions, the Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and Celebrex.

A Much Simpler Daily Spike Protein Blocking Protocol

Today we discuss a protocol that is similar in anti-spike effectiveness but with FOUR MAJOR CAVEATS:

#1. A new agent is added at #1, the most crucial ingredient. This single agent’s addition is vital. And it came about completely unexpectedly. It is one that I have never written about previously, one I have NEVER mentioned, not even once, in over one thousand articles and multiple books and publications spanning six years. #2. This protocol has only five agents making it easy for anyone with Spike Protein disease to take. #3. No prescriptions are required. #4. It is inexpensive.

The Eureka Moment in the Search for the Ideal Spike Protein Blocker

First, we recall that Spike Protein does its dirty work by activating four main pathways common to both cancer and heart disease: NF-kB, STAT3, JAKSTAT, and Wnt.

The Spike Protein disproportionately activates pro-inflammatory (NF-κB, STAT3/JAK-STAT) and pro-viral (Wnt) pathways, while suppressing antioxidant (NRF2) defenses.

In the last article, we noted that Spike Protein increased the risk of MACE, major adverse cardiac events by nearly the same factor as cigarette smoking. Spike Protein increases MACE by 200 to 300% compared to cigarette smoking at 200 to 400%.

Spike Protein Disease Drives Cancer and Heart Disease through the Same Pathways:

Now that we have established Spike as a driver of NF-kB and STAT3 pathways, let us realize that activation of these two pathways drives the top two causes of death in the United States which remain Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease.

Spike and Cancer:

Spike and Heart Disease:

The Galectin-3 Connection with Spike Protein:

Galectin-3 drives cancer, and Spike Protein contains a portion of its structure that so closely resembles Galectin-3, that Spike mimics these adverse cancer and cardiac effects. Indeed, the risk of disease increase with Galectin-3 and Spike Protein is roughly the same.

Deriving the Agents in the Ideal Spike Protein Blocking Cocktail: Enter SpikeLoc™

Since Spike Protein is continually produced on a daily basis in many people, we need to identify a simple combination [ideally five or fewer non-prescription agents] that can completely neutralize its harmful effects. While this task may seem impossible, with AI, we arrived at a solution - and I could not believe it, at first.

Here was the process.

What specifics are required in an ideal cocktail to defang the Spike Protein?

#1. First, we require extreme suppression of the NF-kB pathway, the main driver.

#2. We also require suppression of STAT3, a close second driver.

#3. Third, we require high suppression of Galectin-3.

AI’s Ranking of the Ideal Spike Protein Blocking Agents:

Ranked at #5 and #6:

Agents Ranked #5 and #6 are Ivermectin and Quercetin. Ivermectin is a prescription drug in most states, and Quercetin is an over-the-counter supplement.

Ivermectin is cheap and one of the safest drugs on earth. It also suppresses NF-kB and it exhibits high suppression of Spike Protein, thus it is ideal for treatment of Spike Protein disease.

Quercetin is a favorite of mine, as it can be found in apples. They contain 5 grams of Quercetin per 100-gram apple. Onions, berries, red wine and green tea also contain Quercetin.

However, both of these do not provide the very high level of suppression of all pathways AND Galectin-3 blockade that is desired. Thus we moved up in the rankings to agents #3 and #4.

Ranked at #3 and #4:

Curcumin is #4 and Resveratrol is #3. Curcumin, as I have previously noted, is one of the most powerful supplements known. It meets the criteria as to NF-kB and STAT3 suppression, but Curcumin is not a Galectin-3 inhibitor.

Finding the best bioavailable Curcumin also remains a challenge, and I no longer recommend CurQFen due to the Fenugreek ingredient which can produce MAO inhibition and rather substantial side effects - especially if taken in combination with certain cheeses, fermented foods, red wine, etc.

Turmeric powder for your food is perfectly fine although it does not provide much Curcumin. I like NanoCur as a solid middle of the road preparation, although I am not endorsing this particular brand either.

Resveratrol can be found in supplements, peanuts or red wine, although I remain partial to the latter.

However, the main ingredient at #1 not only powerfully suppresses NF-kB and STAT3, but it also blocks Galetin-3 MORE POWERFULLY than Modified Citrus Pectin. Thankfully with the tool of AI, we can find the answers [backed by the studies] to cancer and Spike Protein disease light years faster than before.

Today’s find would not have been possible, for me at least, without the tool of AI.

Unveiling the Stunning Secret Weapon that Neutralizes Spike Protein

Allow me to introduce you to this discovery which represents the best Anti-Spike daily formulation against the pathological S protein to date.

This contains the #1 ingredient, a powerful Galectin-3 blocker combined with strong NF-kB and STAT3 suppression. The mechanistic and preclinical studies suggest powerful Spike neutralization potential and mitigation of cancer and heart disease risks, especially when used in combination with the other four agents. Here is the mystery agent which gives SpikeLoc™ its powerful action against the toxic Spike Protein, and I am excited to reveal it to you today.