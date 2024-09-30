When someone receives a calling, they know it.

They feel it in their heart, and it is not something they can ignore. I know because I felt a strong calling to practice medicine. And later I felt an even stronger calling to write.

Russell Brand spoke to Tucker Carlson last Saturday evening in Sunrise, Florida and he mentioned his calling. If you listen carefully, you will hear him describe it.

He begins,

“I can hardly condemn people for not recognizing the solution is to be found in Jesus Christ, our Savior because six months ago, I’d not been baptized. Six months ago, I didn’t know I was chosen.”

Russell Brand was chosen to serve Christ. Ask yourself why he was chosen at this crucial moment in time. He continued.

“Six months ago, I didn’t understand my heritage. Six months ago, I didn’t understand the simplicity of this. My literal prayer is that people will join this awakening. And for that to happen, we have to be so open-hearted with love, it has to be so clear that this does not run on hatred, that this does not run on condemnation, exclusivity or racism, or tribalism. We have to recognize what He taught us. We have to recognize and live his final words - Love God with all your heart and love one another, love one another.”

When asked the tough question by Tucker about a developing dystopian society, Brand reminded us that his calling had placed him under great pressure to perform up to the Creator’s standards.

Tucker asks the question,

“[01:09:15] So I want to ask each of you. I want each of you to flesh that out. John - pointing to John Rich - you said, the dystopia that’s building, and its obvious, I’m not even going to describe it - the centralization of power, the intense antihuman impulses that our leaders seem to have, the main goal seems to hurt people, to prevent them from having children. So you see all of this happening globally at the same time, and you feel that like wow, in 10 years this is really going to be a Totalitarian Global State, but you feel that this is not the future, you feel in your gut that this won’t happen?”

Brand, in uncharacteristic seriousness, answered by explaining first he felt the weight of his calling bearing down upon him.

“[01:10:06] I can’t believe that is what’s happening. That’s not what’s prophesied - Again I’m very new to this. I’ve only been Christian for six months. I’m under quite a lot of pressure.”

Rich chided his friend Brand, “No you’re not. C’mon man. You’re fine.”

Always the comedian, Brand answered in kind.

“But the Apostles hadn’t been doing it long, had they John? They were out there, amongst it, trying to spread the good word, trying to save the world. And for me, it’s very much the Christianity of Revelations [1:10:30].”

But then he grew serious again and answered his call.

“I’m very much -this is it - this is what we’re here to do. It’s happening. It’s unfolding before us.”

Brand’s voice trailed off as he soberly uttered those words.

The interview proceeded to go back and forth as Tucker struggled to extract a positive answer out of Brand. However, the careful viewer could discern that Brand was not going to pronounce an easy or pleasant answer like John Rich later did.

However, Rich never talked with seriousness about a calling either.

Brand’s answers contained just the precise mixture of urgency, hope and faith that is required at this critical inflection point in the world’s history. Brand was credible, but even more so than Rich whose life had not contained the same sort of checkered past as Brand’s, a similar sort of past that previous Biblical Prophets had displayed like Saul of Tarsus.

Saul was the antithesis of a Christian before his conversion.

He persecuted and even murdered Christians in the service of the Roman Empire. Following his come-to-Jesus moment when he was blinded on the Road to Damascus, he regained his sight by a miracle and then devoted the remainder of his life to Christ.

If you have not seen the movie, I highly recommend it.

Saul changed his name to Paul and later was appointed as an Apostle, posthumously by Jesus Christ.

Romans 1:1-32

He went on to be imprisoned for his evangelism and was ultimately executed for his beliefs. He wrote almost half the New Testament of the Bible including the complete Books of 1st and 2nd Corinthians, 1st and 2nd Thessalonians, 1st and 2nd Timothy, Romans, Ephesians, Galatians, Philippians, Hebrews, and Titus.

When one considers previous Christians who were not just saved or converted, but who were chosen, one can begin to understand the weight on Russell Brand’s shoulders.

Russell Brand commands a following of some 2 million on Rumble. Tucker Carlson has at least an order of magnitude greater number as evidenced by his first Twitter video - following his departure from Fox - achieving some 120 million views.

Russell Brand prayed during his first appearance on the Tucker Carlson Network and this interview on September 28, 2024, marked his second, and perhaps most important appearance.

With the hopes of the Free World hanging in the balance, Brand rose to the occasion and explained exactly what was on the line in the upcoming US Presidential Election.

To put it in a nutshell, Brand’s message was simple.

Although he previously lived as a hedonistic atheist, he now lives as a born-again Christian. Although he previously lived as a liberal, the only way out of a dystopian nightmare is to support Donald Trump. Although he cannot legally vote in the United States, he strongly encouraged every American to support and vote for Donald Trump to prevent the dark forces of evil from taking hold of the world with Wars, Death, Man-Made Pandemics, and the like.

We are headed for Digital Currency, Mandatory Identification Numbers, Forced Vaccinations, Confiscation of our Property and Freedoms, and a government that watches and controls our every movement if we allow the current administration to remain in power. If we do not vote for Trump, we can expect more censorship, more lies about everything and further inflation. We can expect no sincere representation of our wishes in Washington.

Trump offers us a return to God and the values of our nation’s founders - specifically freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the right to equal justice under the law, and the right to due process.

Perhaps the most important message one walks away with is the conviction of Russell Brand. It was not so much what he said, but how he said it. I came away feeling as though I had witnessed the words of a Prophet.

