Shedding of exosomes, causing secondary vaccination to non-vaccinated close contacts is now a hot topic. Dr. Pierre Kory’s 8-Part Series on shedding of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has supplied the world with a handle on this phenomenon.

I spoke to Dr. Paul Marik, who participated in the FLCCC November 1, 2023 Webinar on this subject. His comments were instructive in that we cannot just treat everyone preventatively.

Dr. Marik explained that we need more studies to define the parameters of shedding, such as who are those who shed the most? How long after vaccination do they shed? How close is the proximity required to experience shedding? Through what routes is shedding accomplished? Who is most vulnerable to shedding?

However, Dr. Kory and his colleague, Nurse Practitioner Scott Marsland are treating many hundreds of patients in their practice, and these include Long Covid, Vaccine Injured, and Shedding patients.

While Dr.Marik is correct that we need more studies, Dr. Kory was exceptionally effective at finding Ivermectin as a repurposed drug for COVID-19, and he has now been amazing at getting us preliminary answers to Dr. Marik’s questions in the absence of the necessary studies.

As Dr. Kory has stated, “The plural of anecdotes is data.”

Amen.

When we don’t have the luxury of time, we have clinical experience, and hundreds of anecdotes - in the case of Dr. Kory and NP Marsland - hundreds of shedding patients tested and treated - constitutes data.

First, it is Dr. Kory’s impression that shedding is commonly associated with aerosolized transfer of exosomes. NP Marsland finds that exosomes are concentrated in the lower layers of air, and he recounts the experience of a client attending the gym who felt sick every time after doing mat work.

Second, there seems to be a gender disparity of vulnerability to shedding. Females are more likely to experience symptoms of shedding after exposure to a vaccinated person.

Third, one can experience shedding from an unvaccinated person who has recently been exposed to vaccinated people. One patient noted headaches each day after picking up her unvaccinated children from school.

Fourth, riding in a vehicle with a shedding person is a particularly efficient way of developing shedding symptoms - presumably due to aerosolized transmission of exosomes.

Fifth, shedding can be confirmed by a Lab Corp Spike Protein Antibody Dilution Test which measures levels from zero to 25,000. Typical values in the unvaccinated are in the hundreds, while the vaccinated are often near 20,000 to 25,000.

A person exposed to shedding can rise to 2,000 or so rapidly.

The treatment is where it gets interesting. When one spouse or partner has been vaccinated and is the source of shedding, the treatment would be the FLCCC I Prevent Protocol. And not just for the victim of shedding, but for the shedder as well.

The I-Prevent Protocol includes Fasting, Nattokinase, Resveratrol, Baby Aspirin, Omega 3, and Melatonin.

My personal experience is also relevant as my wife experiences shedding symptoms following almost every grocery shopping trip. Interestingly we both notice headaches and sneezing, while I notice tinnitus.

Based on Dr. Pierre Kory’s monumental work on shedding, and his recent November 1st Interview on the FLCCC, I am conducting three polls to gather data. Please take the polls, and I will analyze and report the results. Thank you.

