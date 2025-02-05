All roads lead to Aluminum.

The study by Exley and Clarkson, although not mentioned in the RFK Jr hearings, was a bombshell. High levels of Aluminum were found in the brains of donors with neuroinflammatory conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Autism, but not in normal controls.

In the Exley study, the controls of all ages, including the elderly, had normal levels of Aluminum, while the diseased brains had high levels, especially high in the Autism Spectrum group.

Aluminum is contained in most vaccines - and in substantial amounts - as AI reports.

When one considers that the vaccine schedule now mandates 72 vaccines, the total amount can be considerable. If the Aluminum load from five vaccines adds up to 7 to 12 grams, 72 vaccines might add up to 12 or 13x more or 91 to 156 grams of Aluminum. And once Aluminum gets into the brain, it tends to remain and cause neuroinflammation which can lead to diseases like Parkinsonism, Alzheimer’s, Autism, etc.

However, AI cautioned us not to worry too much as the agencies have reassured the scientists that most of this vaccine-adjuvant Aluminum gets eliminated from the body within 24 hours - or does it?

The answer according to AI is that the half-life of injected Aluminum is short in the soft tissues and can get excreted quickly by the kidneys.

However, the truth is different, and in animal models between 5 and 12 % of the injected Aluminum gets into the bones where it can remain much longer.

The half-life of Aluminum in bone is measured in decades. AI states below that the cortical bone Aluminum half-life was estimated at 29 years.

Many hundreds of studies have reported on the link between Aluminum and Alzheimer’s Disease.

And there is also a link between Multiple Sclerosis and Aluminum.

And now, what about the link between Autism and Aluminum? PubMed is clear with numerous studies linking Aluminum to Autism. Here are a few:

Here is another:

And here is a study that even Bernie Sanders might appreciate that links the Aluminum in the vaccines to Autism:

But I digress.

How do we get the Aluminum out once it is in our bodies, brains, and bones?

While I have written previously about the natural chelating effects of Modified Citrus Pectin on heavy metals like Lead, Cadmium, Mercury and Arsenic which MCP is proven to bind and excrete very effectively, I had some trouble finding a proven method to rid the body of Aluminum.

Aluminum conducts electricity, and when microwaves, such as in WiFI, cell phones or cell towers are added, the Aluminum can substantially increase the neuroinflammation.

Unfortunately, while Aluminum toxicity is bad enough, the addition of WiFi can synergistically increase the oxidative damage and increase the cerebral Aluminum content, greatly enhancing the neuroinflammation and chances of developing disease.

As it turns out, a common repurposed drug can reduce this microwave- related Aluminum neuroinflammation, and I am advising everyone to consider adding it to the Modified Citrus Pectin.