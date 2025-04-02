Revised Protocol Risk Reductions

Thursday Dr. Paul E. Marik and I announced an all-supplement daily cocktail that reduced cancer risk by some 60%. We improved on this with Metformin, Ivermectin, and Mebendazole to reduce risk to the 70 to 80% range.

Today we announce revisions accomplished over the past few days with the assistance of AI.

Without this time-saving help, these revisions would have taken months. But we do not have months to spare as the world is dealing with an unprecedented uptick in cancers. Everyone needs this information now.

We will begin at the beginning, starting with our first 3-Supplement AI search on Cancer Risk that established the baseline. We will end with the 90 to 95 percent Optimal Cancer Risk Reduction Protocol, that we display above and once again, with analysis, at the conclusion.

A Word About AI Searching in Cancer Risk:

For those of you trying to replicate our results using AI, you must remember to begin at the beginning and build on the baseline risk estimates. If you begin at the end with nine agents, do not expect to achieve the same fully informed result. That is the nature of AI. With that said, our baseline is established with three agents: EGCG, Curcumin, and Vitamin D. Every agent we added from this baseline improved our Cancer Risk Reduction.

By the way, everyone on earth, from young adult to centenarian, must be taking these three supplements - at a minimum - to protect themselves from cancer. Dr. Marik and I feel strongly about this. The cancer risk in 2025 is extreme.

From Start to Finish: Our Journey in Establishing the Ideal CSC Cancer Risk Reduction Cocktail:

The Root Detox™ Core [Root3™] CSC Protocol EGCG + Curcumin + Vitamin D

A Simple Daily Supplement Cocktail to Eliminate Cancer: The Root4™ Basic Protocol:

On March 27, 2025, we announced the Root Detox™ Basic Protocol. We also refer to this simply as Root4™.

Below are the Cancer Prevention Parameters of this 4-agent combination:

Root Detox™ Basic or Root4™ EGCG + Curcumin + Vitamin D + Omega 3

Root4™ Basic Protocol: Mechanisms of Action: Early vs. Advanced Stages

Early-Stage Cancer

Advanced-Stage Cancer

Comparative Analysis

Early-Stage Cancers:

The combination of these agents is highly effective at preventing tumor initiation through CSC inhibition, immune activation, and anti-inflammatory effects.

They act synergistically to maintain cellular homeostasis, reduce oxidative stress, and prevent DNA damage.

Advanced-Stage Cancers:

These agents primarily function as adjuvants to conventional therapies like chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

They target chemoresistance mechanisms, enhance therapeutic efficacy, and suppress metastasis by modulating the TME.

The combination of EGCG, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and curcumin shows distinct yet complementary effects on early-stage versus advanced-stage cancers. In early stages, they act as preventive agents targeting CSCs, inflammation, angiogenesis, and immune surveillance.

In advanced stages, they enhance therapeutic outcomes by overcoming chemoresistance, inhibiting metastasis, and modulating the TME. This dual functionality makes them promising candidates for both cancer prevention and treatment adjuncts.

Analyzing the Root Detox™ Basic [Root4™] Protocol

For Root4™ we see these powerful benefits:

General Cancer risk reduction of 50%

Colon Cancer Risk reduced 60%

Prostate Cancer Risk reduced 55%

Breast Cancer Risk reduced 50%

Lung Cancer Risk reduced 45%

Pancreatic Cancer Risk Reduced 40%

These are rough estimates based upon an AI synthesis of PubMed data, most of it preclinical. There is probably at least a plus or minus 5% variability, and this has not been clinically validated. However, based on the evidence, this combination of supplements will likely reduce cancer risk quite substantially.

Safety Profile

EGCG : Safe ≤800 mg/day (mild GI distress at higher doses).

Curcumin : Well-tolerated up to 8g/day; enteric coatings reduce nausea.

Vitamin D : Safe ≤4000 IU/day (monitor serum levels to avoid hypercalcemia).

Omega-3: Bleeding risk at >3g/day; avoid with anticoagulants.

Adverse Events:

Mild GI symptoms (15% of users), headaches (5%), fatigue (3%).

Disclaimer

Root4™ is not a substitute for medical treatment. Consult a healthcare provider before use, especially if pregnant, immunocompromised, or on anticoagulants. Discontinue use if adverse reactions occur.

Now we move one step upward from our ideal 4-Supplement CSC Cocktail to an ideal 5-Supplement one.

In Search of the Most Effective 5-Supplement CSC Protocol:

After our Tiger Article, readers provided valuable feedback.

For example, adding Metformin in the Root5™ protocol was a problem as many brought up its issues with B12 deficiency over long-term use. Others mentioned it required a prescription and mentioned that Berberine might suppress CSC pathways nearly as well.

I considered replacing Metformin with Berberine in the 5-supplement protocol. Thus, I queried AI on the relative CSC pathway effects of each, Metformin and Berberine. Initially it appeared that Metformin had the edge. However, when compared the AI rankings with Metformin and without, I was surprised.

Comparative Summary: WNT/β-catenin: Berberine’s direct β-catenin destabilization outperforms metformin’s adjunctive role. Hedgehog: Both agents show strong inhibition, but metformin uniquely targets SMO-mutant cells. PI3K/AKT: Equally potent, though metformin’s AMPK activation offers metabolic synergy. STAT3/JAK-STAT: Metformin’s broader suppression (via IL6/NF-κB/ROS) surpasses berberine’s moderate effects. TGF-β: Metformin’s blockade of EMT and stemness markers is more comprehensive. Notch: Berberine retains an edge with moderate Notch1 inhibition.

Root Detox™ Basic + Berberine = Root5B™

So rather than adding Metformin to the Root Detox™ Basic 4-Supplement Protocol I asked AI to add Berberine instead. And this is what we found:

Root4™ + Berberine = Root5B™ EGCG + Curcumin + Vitamin D + Omega 3 + Berberine

My readers were correct that this might be as good as Metformin. According to this AI analysis, it might even be a little better.

Then I considered Sulforaphane instead of Berberine for our Root5S™ protocol.

I consulted Dr. Marik and our Master Pathway Ranking Chart, and it struck me that Sulforaphane might just be the missing link as it blocked perhaps even more CSC pathways than either Berberine or Metformin.

Here is the Root Detox™ + Sulforaphane Combination:

Root4™ + Sulforaphane [Root5S™] EGCG + Curcumin + Vitamin D + Omega 3 + Sulforaphane

We chose Berberine over Sulforaphane in creating out Root5B™ Protocol. The addition of Berberine vastly improves Cancer Risk Reduction as illustrated below:

Root Detox™ Basic + Berberine [Root5B™]: Detailed Analysis:

Berberine arguably improves the basic supplement protocol more than Metformin and this is a substantial improvement in risk reduction. And while the actual AI percentage risk reductions may not be exact, the relative risk reductions in cancer when these Root Detox™ protocols are compared is highly likely to be reliable - especially when one looks at the underlying studies the AI references which we maintain on file.

Overall reduction in cancer risk by 70%

Colon Cancer risk is reduced by 75%

Prostate Cancer Risk by 70%

Breast Cancer Risk reduction of 65%

Lung Cancer Risk reduction of 60%

Pancreatic Cancer Risk reduction of 60%

Safety Profile

Disclaimer

Root5B™ is not a substitute for medical treatment. Consult a healthcare provider before use, especially if pregnant, immunocompromised, or on anticoagulants. Discontinue use if adverse reactions occur.

Wait a second.

Did AI just tell us that population-wide implementation of the Root Detox™ protocol with Berberine added could reduce world-wide cancers by 40%?

That would translate to a reduction in United States Cancers from 2 million per year to 1.2 million cases. It would mean almost 1 million less annual cancers, and hence roughly 300,000 fewer US cancer deaths per year.

But there is much more. By adding one more OTC agent to the 5-Supplement Cocktail, we achieve 70 to 80% Cancer Risk Reduction, at least according to AI.

Enter the Root6™ OTC Protocol:

Root6™ is nothing more than our basic four + Berberine and Sulforaphane. But because of synergy, the Cancer Risk Reduction is magnified, which is why cocktails of repurposed drugs work so well against cancer (very similar to how effectively they work against HIV compared with monotherapy).

Keep in mind the Root6™ is all OTC.

Root Detox™ OTC or Root6™ EGCG+ Curcumin + Vitamin D + Omega 3 + Berberine + Sulforaphane

AI states that this all-supplement protocol, if implemented, could reduce population-wide cancer rates by 50 to 60%:

But the Root6 is available without a prescription. All the components are OTC. It is similar to Modified Citrus Pectin in this regard.

Summary of the Cancer Risk Reduction with the Root6™ Protocol:

Overall reduction in cancer risk by 75%

Colon Cancer risk is reduced by 80%

Prostate Cancer Risk by 75%

Breast Cancer Risk reduction of 70%

Lung Cancer Risk reduction of 65%

Pancreatic Cancer Risk reduction of 65%

In our Tiger Article we were at about 80% with maximum prescription drugs added to the supplements. However today we are almost there with 6 mere supplements. Could we achieve an average 90% cancer risk reduction? Could we reduce the risk of the deadliest cancers by 90% or close to this?

The answer, we are happy to report is a resounding yes.

Arriving at the Root9™ Protocol

Here are the numbers with the Root9™ Protocol which is our second best [Our best is the Root10™ which we have saved for last].

Overall reduction in cancer risk by 90%

Colon Cancer risk is reduced by 92%

Prostate Cancer Risk by 88%

Breast Cancer Risk reduction of 85%

Lung Cancer Risk reduction of 80%

Pancreatic Cancer Risk reduction of 82%

Root Detox™ 90 or Root9™ EGCG+ Curcumin + Vitamin D + Omega 3 + Berberine + Sulforaphane + Celebrex 100mg 3x/week+ Ivermectin 12mg 3x/week + Mebendazole 200mg 2x/week

Keep in mind the following facts:

In the United States, Lung Cancer is the deadliest accounting for the most cancer deaths annually because of the common delay in diagnosis until it presents at an advanced stage.

The above protocol reflects an 80% reduction in the risk of Lung Cancer through almost complete blockade of CSC growth pathways. Implementation would almost completely prevent the progression of Lung Cancer to an advanced stage.

In the United States, Pancreatic Cancer is the third deadliest cancer because it also is not usually discovered until it is Stage 4. The above protocol shows an estimated 82% risk reduction in the development of Pancreatic Cancer which, similar to Lung Cancer, would result in near-complete eradication of this malignancy.

I have lost three patients and my father to the scourge of Pancreatic Cancer. And with this protocol, we could prevent most of the heartbreak and suffering that I know all too well with this family wrecking ball.

It is not just the emotional price paid, with the withering weight loss, the nausea and vomiting with the gemcitabine, or even the hospitalizations for platelet infusions. It is not merely watching your loved one go through an impossible battle and hoping against hope for a miracle.

It is more than that.

It is observing how a disciplined and hardworking parent is stripped before one’s eyes of everything they loved - everything they worked so hard to achieve - because of a disease whose simple cure and prevention has been systematically suppressed despite billions of research dollars.

Yes. This project is more than a research project to save the world from cancer. It is deeply personal. I owe it to my father and the patients I have lost.

With that said, we unveil our ultimate CSC-based Cancer Prevention Protocol.